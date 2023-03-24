Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails CJN Ariwoola’s UK visit & Adeleke’s victory at Appeal Court

Published

8 mins ago

on

In what is generating heavy reactions on social media, Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was allegedly seen in London claiming to be an elderly man with physical limitations in what was believed to be a covert setting up for a meeting with President-elect Bola Tinubu.

To further fuel the development, an image of the Chief Justice in a wheelchair was seen in an area alleged to be an airport.

Nigerians took to social media to express dissatisfaction with the development.

Recall that the presidential candidates of the Labor Party and the Peoples Democratic Party have taken to the tribunal to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce Bola Tinubu as president-elect.

However, another video appeared today showing the CJN returning from prayer in Nigeria.

Nigerians took to social media to put some thought into what could have happened.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Adeleke

The ruling of the Osun State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal overturned by the Abuja Appeal Court to uphold the election of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State has been generating responses on social media.

In a unanimous ruling, the appellate court determined that Adeleke’s appeal against being fired by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was meritorious.

The three-judge panel led by Justice Mohammed Lawal reached this conclusion.

Jubilant supporters took to social media to express satisfaction with the ruling while others believed the Supreme Court would have a final say.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Related Topics:
