SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails CJN Ariwoola’s UK visit & Adeleke’s victory at Appeal Court

In what is generating heavy reactions on social media, Chief Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was allegedly seen in London claiming to be an elderly man with physical limitations in what was believed to be a covert setting up for a meeting with President-elect Bola Tinubu.

To further fuel the development, an image of the Chief Justice in a wheelchair was seen in an area alleged to be an airport.

Nigerians took to social media to express dissatisfaction with the development.

Recall that the presidential candidates of the Labor Party and the Peoples Democratic Party have taken to the tribunal to challenge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce Bola Tinubu as president-elect.

However, another video appeared today showing the CJN returning from prayer in Nigeria.

Nigerians took to social media to put some thought into what could have happened.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Corrupt CJN Ariwoola sneaks out of Nigeria to see BOLA TINUBU in London. Nigerians are watching you pic.twitter.com/9mJu2x3KkZ — Darey (@dreyinker) March 23, 2023

CJN Ariwoola disguises in a wheelchair in London hotel to attend secret meeting with Bola Tinubu – Peoples Gazette Chief Justice of Nigeria| Nasarawa| What of Wike| Mr. Peter| Obi Rufai Oseni| pic.twitter.com/exV6TsW99m — preach love ❤️ (@redcap_blondie) March 23, 2023

Sincerely, I understand those who believe Tinubu was rushed to a hospital in Paris. I also understand those who believe he met with the CJN Ariwoola in London. Our biases make us believe what aligns. But, those who believe both info are true, what’s going on in your head? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) March 24, 2023

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is allegedly in London to conclude a negotiation for $250million bribe for Supreme Court Justices to give favorable judgement to Bola Tinubu who is jittery of losing at the Court of Appeals. pic.twitter.com/vA5wLnKHPH — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) March 23, 2023

Those that are asking for proof about our CJN disguising to meet up with Tinubu in UK,

here it is !!!! Now you understand why Datti Baba Ahmed said I don't believe in our judiciary pic.twitter.com/HXVa1myEog — Chief Ikukuoma (@IkukuomaC) March 23, 2023

Why is CJN Ariwoola meeting with Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London? What is going on? pic.twitter.com/IDPmmCqh0e — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) March 23, 2023

Ariwoola, Tinubu Never Met in UK, President-Elect Is in France – Raji A foremost lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Barrister Ahmed Raji has reacted to a news reported by an online media that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola was sighted at… pic.twitter.com/U1Zmt0J5RU — Akin Akinwale (@mrlurvy) March 24, 2023

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kayode Ariwoola leaving the Supreme Court for the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque, Abuja, to observe his prayers today. Where are those m0r0ns that said he is in London to meet president-elect Bola Tinubu? pic.twitter.com/bsfxjEqFZN — 🦅 ℙ𝕤𝕥 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) March 24, 2023

Four officials from a Private Jet firm were seen leaving the hotel where the CJN Olukayode Ariwoola is staying on Park Lane, London. The plan is to sneak him out to Luton Airport and fly him to either Cotonou or Abuja, putting an end to a planned deal-cutting meeting with Tinubu pic.twitter.com/0YELz7jXGK — Jackson Ude (@jacksonpbn) March 24, 2023

Tinubu, the man with the strength of a Lion;

Wednesday: Collapsed & was rushed to France.

Thursday: Became strong & flew to the UK to meet with the CJN secretly.

Friday: Will be meeting INEC Chairman in Tokyo.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8upubmNQNU — Mr Kermit (@O_ssai) March 24, 2023

Yesterday,Tinubu was rushed to Europe because of his deteriorating health. Today,the CJN disguised on a wheel chair to have a private meeting with him in UK. And you believed both. Place your hand on your head. Beg God to return your senses bcos imo ota ti pada se lori aye e. pic.twitter.com/Z84eTgqs7H — Wale Adedayo🌍🔰 (@Mario9jaa) March 23, 2023

Adeleke

The ruling of the Osun State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal overturned by the Abuja Appeal Court to uphold the election of Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State has been generating responses on social media.

In a unanimous ruling, the appellate court determined that Adeleke’s appeal against being fired by the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal was meritorious.

The three-judge panel led by Justice Mohammed Lawal reached this conclusion.

Jubilant supporters took to social media to express satisfaction with the ruling while others believed the Supreme Court would have a final say.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

I am delighted to extend my warmest congratulations to you, Governor Ademola Adeleke, @AAdeleke_01, on your well-deserved victory at the Appeal Court, which upheld your election as the Governor of Osun State. pic.twitter.com/t23Y9Bqbtc — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 24, 2023

CONFIRMED: Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke remains Governor of the State. Appeal court rules in his favor. Congratulations to the great people of Osun State. pic.twitter.com/XAJXIYOXmn — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) March 24, 2023

Appeal court upturns tribunal judgement in Osun and affirms Gov Adeleke as the Governor of Osun State — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) March 24, 2023

Governor Ademola Adeleke is back! Davido Adeleke will be back with a new album in 7days. 30BG is eating good this month. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/AleqDF0cID — TIFE🌚 (@ZeekiHodl) March 24, 2023

3-0

Adeleke won

Osun people won

PDP won pic.twitter.com/frkMyQmb6e — Duke Of Osun™ (@DukeOfOsun) March 24, 2023

Oyetola should not bother going to Supreme Court, Adeleke is loved by the Osun people. Allow the will of the people prevail 🤌🏾 — OTUNBA (@ManLikeIcey) March 24, 2023

Adeleke won the Osun election before our very eyes. To declare otherwise will make citizens mock the judiciary and have no regard for it. The judiciary must remain the last hope of the common man. I hail the judiciary for its judgment on Osun today. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) March 24, 2023

See as LP and Obidients follow Dey celebrate Adeleke’s victory like say na our Candidate.🥳 Let the Election reflect the People’s Will. Finish. 🥰🇳🇬 — SizZzle. 😎🇳🇬 (@n6oflife6) March 24, 2023

BVAS machine remains the primary source of accreditation data Thank you Appeal court! So many ‘the laws’ swore that Adeleke would lose at the appeal court Ipade diii Supreme Court ! — Apostle Jake (@Hitee_) March 24, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

