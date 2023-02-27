SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Dino’s protest against INEC as Kwankwaso is dubbed Kano President

Nigerians are reacting to the protest of the Peoples Democratic Party collation agent, Dino Melaye, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP chieftain contested some presidential election results being announced at the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Monday.

Dino, joined by other political party agents, demanded the revocation of all of the presidential election results while asserting that INEC had already tainted the entire process.

Sparking the old memory of Orubebe, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs who did same during the 2015 election, Dino and other party agents confronted the INEC chairman and eventually walked out of the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

The role of a political party at the National Collation center is just to monitor the process but not to share power with INEC Chairman. So, Dino walking out is of no significance. If he had attempted to disturb, police will arrest him — Woye (@woye1) February 27, 2023

Dino dey try sha.its not easy to make money pic.twitter.com/fZaZ9q3SVy — SAMUUEL BALASON (@BalasonSamuuel) February 27, 2023

Dino Melaye just walked out. He couldn't stand what's going on. He feels the people's mandate has been stolen. He walked out. 😑🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qXmB47jU4J — Vawulencia🤝 (@youngskidmusic) February 27, 2023

Im Loving Dino’s Energy! Challenge everybody. pic.twitter.com/5VRNuhvhW0 — Tayo Aina (@tayoainafilms) February 27, 2023

Nawa. So Dino Melaye gave them work at the INEC office. He have them a topic to debate on 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️. They're now wasting 1 hour to discuss about Dino 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/juKAiAzgZC — Vawulencia🤝 (@youngskidmusic) February 27, 2023

Dino Melaye -The Voice Of The People Is The Voice Of God, You Cant Reveal Results If There’s No Agitation Of The Infractions From Political Partys We’re Saying We Cant Move Forward Except The Law Is Respected & The Promises Made To Nigerians 68 Times That Beavers Will Work,Works pic.twitter.com/uuplkjpkHr — 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐄𝐄 👁️‍🗨️ (@ChimmieeHQ) February 27, 2023

Kano President

According to results emanating from Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), led his political rivals convincingly.

The former Senator is alleged to have only won Kano state in the whole of the Federation while underperforming in the others thus gaining the nickname ‘President of Kano.’

See how Nigerians are:

If Obi had gone into the election without deployment of religion by churches & he won more than 2 states, he will earn my respect forever. Despite the fact that Kwankwaso remains President of Kano Municipal, he has earned my respect because he didn’t enter one mosque to campaign — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) February 27, 2023

If Kano State is a country, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will be the President by now.

Just see how his NNPP is leading in the state.

This man is a big spoiler; support Labour Party, he said No, support PDP, he declined. I hope he’s happy now. pic.twitter.com/DXcxa9JvGq — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) February 26, 2023

They said Kwankwaso is President of Kano, but Atiku is yet to be announced as Nigeria’s President. Anya akwai hankali a lamarin PDP kuwa pic.twitter.com/jNk8GrFtKI — My Deen My Swag 💫 (@AM_Saleeem) February 27, 2023

*Congratulations to President-General-elect, 44 LGAs Kano State, Nigeria 🇳🇬* pic.twitter.com/D8EQH3dr45 — Almustapha Aliyu (@Sir_elmusty) February 27, 2023

Kwankwaso never went to my state Akwa Ibom to campaign. Akwa Ibom is very small but we vote massively with anger. I don’t know of any South South State he went to. He is depending on Kano votes alone. A clown. Kano President. — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 (MBBS, MPH) (@drpenking) February 22, 2023

General results for now BAT : 5.7M Dubai : 4.5M Pastor : 3 M Kano President : 925k — C.e.O. a.W.o.N. c.R.a.Z.y 🇷🇺🤪🤪🇳🇬 (@Virus_pluto) February 27, 2023

Kwankwaso can only be president of Kano Municipal not Nigeria👌#RMKinKano pic.twitter.com/7XlkLaXGfW — Comr. Abiyos Roni©️ (@AbbaM_Abiyos) February 23, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

