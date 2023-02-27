Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Dino's protest against INEC as Kwankwaso is dubbed Kano President

Published

7 mins ago

on

dino

Nigerians are reacting to the protest of the Peoples Democratic Party collation agent, Dino Melaye, against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP chieftain contested some presidential election results being announced at the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Monday.

Dino, joined by other political party agents, demanded the revocation of all of the presidential election results while asserting that INEC had already tainted the entire process.

Sparking the old memory of Orubebe, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs who did same during the 2015 election, Dino and other party agents confronted the INEC chairman and eventually walked out of the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Kano President

According to results emanating from Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), led his political rivals convincingly.

The former Senator is alleged to have only won Kano state in the whole of the Federation while underperforming in the others thus gaining the nickname ‘President of Kano.’

See how Nigerians are:

