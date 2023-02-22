SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails forfeiture of Kogi govt properties & adjournment of naira swap case

Nigerians were talking on social media after a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State ordered the confiscation of 14 properties connected to the Kogi State government in Lagos, Abuja, and the United Arab Emirates.

The world’s tallest structure, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was one of the properties that EFCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, claimed was reasonably suspected to have been generated from illegal activity when he presented the ex parte motion to the court.

Recall that the nephew of the governor of Kogi State was recently charged by the EFCC.

Ali Bello was charged with money laundering on February 8 together with Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, and Iyada Sadat.

Rashida Bello, the wife of the governor is thought to be evading capture after being charged with the alleged offenses.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, approached the Supreme Court on Naira notes, while Federal High Court orders forfeiture of 14 properties in Abuja, Lagos, UAE linked to him.

His cousin Ali Bello was on February 8, 2023 arraigned on an 18-count before Justice Egwuatu. pic.twitter.com/UmIZaPtUrW — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) February 22, 2023

In a sane society, Yahaya Bello the Kogi State governor ought to resign. But Nig is made up of a special breed of leaders, who are never disturbed by their corrupt practices, because the are soulless, & they have "headless" & unreasonable mob who cheer them pilfering their funds — Chidi Anunobi 🗨️ (@chidi_anunobi) February 22, 2023

It's a double whammy for Gov Yahaya Bello as the court 2day ordered forfeiture of 14 properties in Lagos, Abuja & UAE + N400m in the account of one of his SPVs. His wife is also on the run for N3b theft. But some common men think Bello & APC oppose d Naira Redesign bc of them.🤡 — Spotlight on #PeterObi #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) February 22, 2023

Is the #EfccCorruptionHQ attack on Yahaya Bello and the people of Kogi state not politically motivated. Don’t use a government body to fight personal battles. Let them do their job without corruption and prejudice. — SERDYQ🦅 (@serdyqjr) February 22, 2023

Court Orders Forfeiture Of 14 Properties In Abuja, Lagos, UAE Linked To Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello. Remember the wife is also on the run from EFCC. Funny enough, these same people will gather you together and ask you to vote for another criminal. — Engr. Kingsley (@_realkingsley) February 22, 2023

The EFCC has seized property worth billions of Naira linked to Yahaya Bello. Till today, Peter Obi still holds the record as the most transparent and credible ex governor in Nigeria. When you have the opportunity to serve your people, don't steal from them. — Elon (@elonchorch) February 22, 2023

This Yahaya Bello happens to be the youngest governor among the Nigerian governors currently,why is it so difficult for him to be an exemplary figure for this generation,Peter Obi did it in his time and some ppl think it's easy or nothing..man(Peter) is reaping the rewards now https://t.co/ljssdelAcZ — 👑Ezeh Alex (@_kyngAlejandro) February 22, 2023

Supreme Court

A petition brought by state governments against the federal government contesting the implementation of the naira redesign is generating reactions as it was again adjourned by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development, Nigerians had diverse opinions with some, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Babatunde Ogala, holding that the old notes remain legal tender until the matter brought by three States against the Federal Government has been heard and decided.

During the court session, the court declined to include Abia State in the lawsuit on the grounds that its originating summons was received too late.

The suit was initiated by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara before the supreme court, and was subsequently joined by several other states.

The court during the ruling urged the parties to avoid making the apex Court a ‘scapegoat’ in the matter.

Others reflected on how the #500 and #1000 being a non legal tender would affect the coming election.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Supreme Court will rule on March 3 for the judgement. Earlier temporary injunction stands. — Woye (@woye1) February 22, 2023

Supreme Court that gave ruling to keep spending old notes isn’t accepting old notes either even from the states filing the cases. Nigeria my country. The cruise masters. pic.twitter.com/MrCX9cHT50 — Kanayo Onye Nkuzi (@Kanrabbai) February 22, 2023

Following the Supreme Court Adjournment, @MBuhari should at this point declare that anyone found with those money should be arrested. Make it Criminal to be in possession. — Same Woman, Auntie Atiku Abubakar. Ready for all (@Angela201045315) February 22, 2023

The supreme court has adjourned the Naira swap case till March 3rd. RIP to OLD N500 and N1000. APC will be peeing on their pants right now. All the stacked Naira for votes are useless now. A New Nigeria beckons.Merci! pic.twitter.com/ZHXbrLaVkM — 9ine millee (@Imran_9ine) February 22, 2023

The Supreme Court left the two fighting couples in the middle of the sea. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) February 22, 2023

The supreme court has adjourned the Naira design case till March 3. This means that whoever that's coming to buy anything from you, including your vote,shouldn't come with this Do not sell your vote, but if they insist they want to buy, ask them for the new notes & still vote LP pic.twitter.com/l2R3Ur3NUM — David Realtor 🔝 (Real Estate) 🇳🇬 (@_davidrealtor) February 22, 2023

See as everywhere calm since Supreme court carry them go where them no no over new naira judgement. Una go chop that old notes las las, e no go work for Saturday. Keyamo agents better start buying minerals early..😂🤣 — Emeodi Mba (@EmodiMba) February 22, 2023

BREAKING NEWS..

Governor @Bellomatawalle1 of Zamfara State has directed citizens in the state to accept the old N500 and N1000 notes as legal tender pending the determination of Supreme court on 3rd of March. The Governor has set up a committee to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/zGa65z3mRy — Ramadhan Mijinyawa (@Ramadanmijinya1) February 22, 2023

There is no money for Agents 😂🤣 … APC and PDP were both waiting for this judgement to pay agents and the people doing the vote buying Na beg Senators and HORs Dey beg now 😂🤣, cause all their hopes was for the Supreme Court to roll back implementation Shishiless election 😂 — Daniel Emeka (@realdanielemeka) February 22, 2023

…by Hamsat Rashid

