Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails forfeiture of Kogi govt properties & adjournment of naira swap case

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerians were talking on social media after a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos State ordered the confiscation of 14 properties connected to the Kogi State government in Lagos, Abuja, and the United Arab Emirates.

The world’s tallest structure, Burj Khalifa, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, was one of the properties that EFCC counsel, Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, claimed was reasonably suspected to have been generated from illegal activity when he presented the ex parte motion to the court.

Recall that the nephew of the governor of Kogi State was recently charged by the EFCC.

Ali Bello was charged with money laundering on February 8 together with Abba Adauda, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, and Iyada Sadat.

Rashida Bello, the wife of the governor is thought to be evading capture after being charged with the alleged offenses.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Knocks for Aisha Buhari over fake news, Paul Adefarasin also under fire

Supreme Court

A petition brought by state governments against the federal government contesting the implementation of the naira redesign is generating reactions as it was again adjourned by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Reacting to the development, Nigerians had diverse opinions with some, including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Babatunde Ogala, holding that the old notes remain legal tender until the matter brought by three States against the Federal Government has been heard and decided.

During the court session, the court declined to include Abia State in the lawsuit on the grounds that its originating summons was received too late.

The suit was initiated by Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara before the supreme court, and was subsequently joined by several other states.

The court during the ruling urged the parties to avoid making the apex Court a ‘scapegoat’ in the matter.

Others reflected on how the #500 and #1000 being a non legal tender would affect the coming election.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…by Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × 3 =