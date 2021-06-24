SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Gumi’s remark on IPOB, Kaduna varsity’s ban on protests & more

Negative reactions from social media users greeted a recent move by the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Nasir El-rufai to ban students of the Kaduna State University (KASU) from engaging in protests against fee hike.

The University, in a statement signed by the school’s Registrar Samuel Manshop, has compelled parents and guardians of both fresh and returning students to sign an undertaking restricting students from protesting against the recent tuition hike.

According to the statement, a violation of the order would attract immediate expulsion of the ward from the school.

The ‘outrageous’ 500 percent tuition increase had led to a peaceful protest by students of the institution on May 26 as many insisted that parents could not afford the new fees.

Indigenes in the state-owned school are expected to pay N150,000 for art and humanities and N171,000 for sciences, while non-indigenes will pay N221,000. Indigenes studying any course in the social sciences will pay N170,000 and non-indigenes N200,000. Meanwhile, indigenes admitted to study medicine will pay N300,000 and about N500,000 for non-indigenes.

Nigerians have condemned the move by the el-Rufai government as ‘tyrannical’ and an infringement of the fundamental right of students to peaceful protests.

Nigerians are also reacting to the confessions of a 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu who was on Thursday paraded by the police for the murder of the CEO of Super TV, Chief Usifo Ataga.

Ojukwu, a 300 level student of Mass Communication, in her confession noted that she was indeed in a romantic relationship with 50-year-old Ataga before the ugly incident occurred on June 15, 2021.

She stated that they had both lodged in a short service apartment in the Lekki area of Lagos, where they were both “having fun” before an argument ensued that led to her stabbing him three times.

The suspect said “We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way. Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want’.”

She noted that the deceased suddenly became violent and began to chase her with a knife.

“I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor.”

The undergraduate also disclosed that she proceeded to withdraw N380,000 from Mr Usifo’s account using his ATM card.

Controversial Islamic Cleric, Sheik Abubakar Gumi, who had constantly canvassed amnesty for bandits, has insisted that it is unfair to compare the activities of criminal herdsmen with that of Igbo secessionist groups, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to him, the crimes committed by IPOB were worse than those committed by bandits.

Gumi made this known when he appeared on Arise TV on June 23 where he said: IPOB is attacking the police, the army, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other government institutions; killing our men in service.

And the herdsmen are kidnapping children not to kill them but to get money; so how can you compare somebody who is killing our gallant men in the armed forces directly to somebody who is kidnapping children to make money and not to kill them. Look, we need some fairness in what we are doing,” he said

These reactions followed:

