SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails IPOB’s violence-marred ‘ghost Monday’ protest on Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerians on Monday condemned the bloody aftermath of the sit-at-home directive declared by proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), across Southeastern states following records of violence and chaos in some parts.

The lockdown tagged “Ghost Monday” by the group; a weekly ‘ritual’ instituted to protest the prolonged incarceration of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu by the Department of State Services (DSS), saw a high degree of compliance in Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo and Abia.

The directive grounded commercial activities in the states, saw major roads deserted and public places including schools under lock and key.

There were records of violence in Nnewi, Anambra state where residents said three commercial buses were attacked and set ablaze by unknown gunmen at about 6:00am on Monday.

The incident reportedly left two persons dead.

There were also violent clashes between Gunmen and security operatives at area MTD Garriki Awkunanaw in Enugu state.

The assailants were said to have engaged in a gun battle with the police before setting the nearby police station ablaze.

The development has sparked series of reactions from Nigerians, many of whom are of the opinion that the agitations have been hijacked by extremists in the guise of freedom fighters as residents are now being forced to comply to orders against their own will.

