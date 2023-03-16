SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails MC Oluomo’s warning to Igbos ahead guber poll in Lagos

Musiliu Akinsanya, well known as MC Oluomo, chairman of the Lagos State Parks Management Committee, has come under heavy criticism on social media after issuing a severe warning to Igbo residents of Lagos state ahead of the March 11 gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.

Peter Obi’s supporters, popularly known as ‘obidients’ have promised to repeat the same gesture for the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, in the wake of his performance in Lagos during the presidential elections.

But in response, in a now trending video on social media, MC Oluomo, notorious for commanding the militant wing of the ruling APC in Lagos, was seen threatening Igbo residents.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Just to let @inecnigeria Governor @jidesanwoolu @OfficialABAT @PoliceNG @HQNigerianArmy know that Lagosians are now fully aware of the nefarious plans of the ruling party in Lagos state. To be clear, this is Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya, a.k.a. MC Oluomo, rumoured to be either a US… https://t.co/5a9AQwDMC1 pic.twitter.com/KvFYvqYXUN — Babatunde Gbadamosi (@BOGbadams) March 16, 2023

Lagos Governorship Election on Saturday is between a Lagosian & someone from Ogun State but MC Oluomo is threatening to attack & destroy Igbos. Obidients are tagged Bullies when they ask why someone is supporting a Party that uses Thugs to Destroy Lives. 🤡 🤡 — Chief Nomso 👑 (@Odogwu_Nomso) March 16, 2023

MC Oluomo has terrorized Lagos & Lagosians, more than all the kidnappers in Nigeria combined. Sanwo-Olu, the police & the DSS will all turn a blind eye to this. Never interrupt your enemy when they are making a mistake. Let them continue. pic.twitter.com/IZOQ2e8NJA — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) March 16, 2023

This is MC Oluomo referring to GRV as Igbo, telling the youths that if GRV wins Lagos Yorubas will be sent out of schools, Yorubas will be intimidated, Lagos eill become owned by Igbos……. Lagosians need to come out and massively vote for GRV, there is alot at stake. pic.twitter.com/3PEuHg3XT4 — Eleyi of Edinburgh 🇳🇬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Ayoappeal) March 16, 2023

Sir @BenHundeyin, the last time you said you guys were carrying out necessary investigations after a video of MC Oluomo threatening Igbos at a polling unit. Is this video clear enough or is MC Oluomo above the law???? This is him threatening people that won’t vote for APC ahead… https://t.co/V2liXq0k7S pic.twitter.com/Oavu9zqa0T — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) March 16, 2023

One of the worst things that can happen is MC Oluomo having Federal backing.

The effrontery he already has to threaten voters on an Instagram live. A bloody tout threatening to disrupt an electoral process and broadcasting it live for the world to see. The madness! — NKEM #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) March 16, 2023

MC Oluomo can be seen openly threatening those that won’t vote for the APC not to come out of their houses and guess what, the Nigerian Police is MUTE!!!! What sort of nonsense is this!!! pic.twitter.com/ft9cBCrxfj — Sheikh Chukwudi Ibn Analo (@SheikhAnalo) March 16, 2023

MC Oluomo is bigger than Nigeria Police and DSS I dare them to invite him talk more of arrest. — Amina De-vawulence (@Aminaruk) March 16, 2023

Dear Nigerian Police, Governorship Elections hold on Saturday 18th March across the federation. Of particular interest is the election holding in Lagos state. If any Nigerian is attacked by thugs on that day, start your arrest with MC Oluomo, Desmond Elliot and Sanwo-Olu 📌 — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) March 16, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

