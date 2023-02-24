SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails N32.4m ‘vote-buying money’ intercepted by EFCC

Dr. Chinyere Igwe, a member of the House of Representatives was Friday detained on suspicion of money laundering after being found in possession of $498,100 in cash on the eve of the presidential election.

The lawmaker was detained early on Friday morning along Ana Road in Port Harcourt, just a few days after gunmen allegedly attacked his radio and television stations.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the Rivers police spokesperson, has confirmed the arrest of Igwe.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money,” Iringe-Koko.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

BREAKING News:

Hon. Chinyere Igwe (Member House of Representatives) arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in Port Harcourt with over $500,000.00, which he claimed was given to him by @Atiku to ensure his electoral success in Rivers State. Structure of criminality! pic.twitter.com/JSW2T9RYqs — Chudé (@chude__) February 24, 2023

Mathematically, from the money recoverd from Chinyere Igwe just for Rivers State, it means Atiku intends to spend $500k x #750 =#375 Million per state.

Therefore, #375 Million x 36 states =#13.5 Trillion for an election.

Conclusion, he will recover it thro National Treasury. pic.twitter.com/2kmg4T3qiV — Frank (@FrankOllum) February 24, 2023

BREAKING: Hon. Chinyere Igwe (Member House of Representatives) arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in Port Harcourt with over Five Hundred Thousand US Dollars ($500,000.00) which he claimed was given to him by Atiku to ensure his electoral success in Rivers State. pic.twitter.com/9oEX1eH5Wu — Chris (@Topboychriss) February 24, 2023

Who be Hon. Chinyere Igwe? Is he for Wike or Atiku? — Woye (@woye1) February 24, 2023

VIDEO of Hon. Chinyere Igwe (Member House of Representatives) arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in Port Harcourt with over Five Hundred Thousand US Dollars ($500,000.00) which he claimed was given to him by Atiku to ensure his electoral success in Rivers State.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/tlI1n4KHFz — 🦅 ℙ𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 𝓟𝓱𝓓 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) February 24, 2023

And Emefiole was telling us that he couldn't print enough 🤣!Chinyere Igwe was arrested by the Rivers State police this morning after $500K cash was allegedly found in his possession and this was intercepted by the EFCC in Lagos. TinubuShettima dole Insha Allah! https://t.co/FmA5eoTCfQ — Adedayo Adewale 💱 (@DIGITALEAGLE777) February 24, 2023

$500,000 found on a PDP Coordinator and a politician Hon. Chinyere Igwe in Rivers State and the sharing formula.

Oh Nigerians why are they spending such a stupendous amount to win election?

Is because they are not credible and lack integrity.

This is sign of how they will loot pic.twitter.com/soRSpGJx36 — Nelly Agwu (Nee Alagbaoso) (@Dolly12zdec) February 24, 2023

Imagine a House of Representatives member – Hon Chinyere Igwe – carrying as much as 498,100 dollars so casually in his car a day to Elections. That's over 250 million naira by black market rates. These politicians are really milking Nigeria dry. — Chuma Nnoli (@ChumaNnoli) February 24, 2023

No wonder Atiku has been quite throughout this whole naira redesign.

Oga had dollars stocked. Kai 🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️🙆‍♀️ Arise TV" #APCFAKENAIRA Enugu Churchill "Structure of Criminality" Chinyere Igwe Simon Ekpa Yahaya Bello Atiku and Tinubu Doctored Rivers State Kwankwaso #Yourwaistchallenge pic.twitter.com/A6pEtQC5Er — Ada. PETER OBI (@CoperateAda1) February 24, 2023

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails forfeiture of Kogi govt properties & adjournment of naira swap case

Seizure of #32.4M in Lagos

In a similar trend, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seized N32.4million on Friday which was allegedly intended to buy votes in Lagos State.

The Commission claimed it had arrested one suspect in connection with the found cash, while specifics of the parties involved were withheld. The suspect has been detained and will now be questioned more.

EFCC Intercepts N32.4m Allegedly Meant for Vote-buying in Lagos The massive operation by the EFCC to deter vote trading and other financial malfeasance ahead of tomorrow's presidential and national assembly elections may have begun paying dividends… pic.twitter.com/btYopNaqYH — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) February 24, 2023

Nigerians took to Social media to praise the commission as the spokesperson for EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, revealed that the recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos zonal command of the commission.

They play! EFCC intercepts 32.4m allegedly meant for vote -buying. NB: We told you, Naira redesigned can never stop vote- buying… Nice one @officialEFCC pic.twitter.com/0yEKm0Xdcw — Prince Adeshina (@RealAdeshina) February 24, 2023

People haven't had good food to eat in months. People lost their jobs. People couldn't go to their stores. People couldn't and still can't afford to buy basic things all bc of naira scarcity and someone or group had 32.4m at their disposal??? This country is beyond finished. https://t.co/CQFIvneRrN — fottiti💦💆🏾‍♀️✨ (@petiteback_) February 24, 2023

Many are going out there everyday, suffering and looking for the new naira and someone out there , a very heartless and selfish person has it in the sum of 32.4m just for vote buying for an incompetent man. The heart of man is desperately wicked — 🦋Nma🦋 (@nma_black) February 24, 2023

EFCC intercepts #32.4M allegedly meant for vote buying in Lagos. Buhari knew these people, reasons why he refused to follow SC order. The CBN, Commercial Banks and Supreme Court are all working for certain individuals. Glad Buhari stood his ground on this monetary policy. pic.twitter.com/7gELXKfXMN — Dambatta (@Dambatta_1) February 24, 2023

@officialEFCC intercepts 32.4m naira allegedly meant for vote buying in Lagos state. 🤦🏾🤦🏾banks need to be questioned, we’re struggling to see money and the have excess money to buy votes. 😢 #BrokenBuhNotDamaged pic.twitter.com/tqm9y5tcZi — Anikulapo (@OfficialSteady_) February 24, 2023

The new notes have serial number, which bank aided 32.4M Naira withdrawal admist this Naira Scarcity??! These banks managers should be probed. — Bobby 🧟‍♂️ (@bobbyfressh) February 24, 2023

Banks have been supplying them the notes. It was obvious. 32.4m naira that should be in circulation now. 🤦‍♂️ — Gentle 🇺🇸 (@Ugez2) February 24, 2023

How tf do you budget a whooping 32.4m just for votes buying — Sanee✨ (@SaneeBack) February 24, 2023

Okay let's keep a cool first. Same money isn't available in banks for the masses,but a politician can get a hold of 32.4m of it cash. Banks are big fraud. And why not interrogate whoever you intercepted to mention the name of whoever sent him…so people will know who's bribing. — Dennis_lez (@Dennislerizzy) February 24, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

