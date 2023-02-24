Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails N32.4m ‘vote-buying money’ intercepted by EFCC

2 mins ago

Dr. Chinyere Igwe, a member of the House of Representatives was Friday detained on suspicion of money laundering after being found in possession of $498,100 in cash on the eve of the presidential election.

The lawmaker was detained early on Friday morning along Ana Road in Port Harcourt, just a few days after gunmen allegedly attacked his radio and television stations.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the Rivers police spokesperson, has confirmed the arrest of Igwe.

“Also recovered was a list for distribution of the money,” Iringe-Koko.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Seizure of #32.4M in Lagos

In a similar trend, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seized N32.4million on Friday which was allegedly intended to buy votes in Lagos State.

The Commission claimed it had arrested one suspect in connection with the found cash, while specifics of the parties involved were withheld. The suspect has been detained and will now be questioned more.

Nigerians took to Social media to praise the commission as the spokesperson for EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, revealed that the recovery was made by operatives of the Lagos zonal command of the commission.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

