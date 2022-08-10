SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Nnamani’s call for Enugu residents to reject Peter Obi. See other stories

The Nigerian social media space has been busy after a Twitter user with the moniker, @qdpaper2, challenged supporters of Peter Obi against holding a planned rally in Lagos.

The tweep who is a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu also challenged other supporters to post their father in retaliation to those claiming Tinubu was old and unfit.

“For those who said Bola Tinubu is old and shaking, let’s do a challenge, post the pictures of your fathers. Shall we ?,” the tweet read.

Many supporters have taken to social media to knock him down over his comments.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Start with your father that lives in a rustic village in Kwara state. Omo ilu oke claiming Lagos. Shave that your bushy beards let's see your tribal marks. Okola claiming Lagos. — GF (@GFCLASSIS) August 1, 2022

ALERT: SP @BenHundeyin, Section 40 of Nigeria's 1999 Constitution guarantees Right to Peaceful Assembly. @PoliceNG is alerted of the deleted tweet of one Qudus Akanbi Eleyi-@Qdpaper2, threatening violence against the peaceful supporters of H.E. @PeterObi on Oct 1, 2022, in Lagos. pic.twitter.com/Xi5CqjRzEs — Ike Ihiala🇺🇸 (@HisKnowledgeabl) August 10, 2022

You see this guy, needs to be checked by the police. Let it be known that qudus has threatened to be violent. Obidients scheduled their rally for Peter Obi Oct 1st first but this man chooses to be mischievous. Lagos will not be monopolized by anyone or any party. pic.twitter.com/iwTJ2RkCGQ — Weyimi (@_weyimi) August 10, 2022

The fact that Thiefnubu boys are threatening us is the more more why this rally must hold at lekki tollgate, we needs Nigerians to see what we have been saying that Tinubu only legacy in Lagos is Thuggery, hence what you should expect from him if elected.

Qudus, Anambra, Manama — Adebiyi Yewande (@TheNigerianAth1) August 10, 2022

That coward called qudus has no idea on what he bargained for. Even a sheep shows more bravery than that spineless centipede. Qudus you wanted attention from Obidients, we will happily marinate you in it. We will handle you in a civil way, while displaying your barbarism. pic.twitter.com/NjTth7RQUM — Weyimi (@_weyimi) August 10, 2022

Dear Qudus @Qdpaper2 I know you are very passionate about your very principal BAT just like the way #Obidients are passionate about PO too, I want you to shun violence and anything that can lead to an ethnicity crisis in this country, you can't love BAT more than Seyi Tinubu — Olawale (Able God) (@Osefat20) August 10, 2022

THAT APC QUDUS GUY SEEMS TO ME TO HAVE WASTED HIS LIFE, HOW CAN YOU BE THREATENING YOUR FELLOW COUNTRY MEN COS OF ONE OLD MAN WHO HAS NEVER IMPACTED YOUR LIFE POSITIVELY, IT'S A SHAME 🤦‍♂️😢🤔 — LIVERPOOL FC🏆🔴 (@Real_Damilare07) August 10, 2022

Anyone that starts their political statement with "Yoruba Ronu" is about to speak trash… This is the truth. All what will ooze from their mouth is lies, bigotry and nonsense. A typical example is the Qudus guy — Dahunsi Olabode🦋🦋 (@DahunsiVict) August 10, 2022

That Qudus guy instigating violence is only trying to be over zealous so he can be noticed and they would give him peanuts. I don’t blame him, he must be incredibly hopeless. — Nonso (@ChukwunonsoDE) August 10, 2022

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Mixed reactions are trailing Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s statements asking his constituents to reject Peter Obi in the coming presidential election.

The Enugu East Senator and former Governor of the state told his supporters to stay loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Remember these Obidients advocates are noisy, loud, intolerant, proselytisers, condescending but less than 0.25 per cent of over 200 million Nigerian population. At least Osun state 2000 votes for Labour Party bears it out,” the statement reads in part.

The senator also made a series of tweets on Wednesday in an attempt to sell APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the Path of History: #Chimaroke #ebeano #ebeanoFAM #ebeanoGenZ Bola Tinubu, the 12th governor of Lagos State, was a co-governor with me (1999–2007). As colleagues we worked together in pioneering the first meetings of Conferences of Southern Governors

-1 — Chimaroke Nnamani MD, FACOG. (@ChimarokeNamani) August 10, 2022

Why does Chimaroke Nnamani tweet in the voice of Jim Iyke playing a cultist role in a 2002 Nollywood home video? Like bro, you're 62🙈 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) August 10, 2022

Chimaroke Nnamani’s form of messiah complex, is laced with a poisonous potion of midlife crises. Eldership comes with responsibility. At 62, a man should embody the totem of elder’s culture. Who fights kids on Twitter & play God in 2022? Days of godfatherism is over. Do u copy? — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) August 10, 2022

This thread here by a former colleague (Governor) of @officialABAT is the most detribalised, objective and bipartisan piece I have read on him. Take a bow, H.E, Chimaroke Nnamani, for this outstandingly courageous piece at this time when we must rise above the momentary hysteria! https://t.co/NDVo67787f — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 10, 2022

Why are PDP guys angry with Chimaroke Nnamani? Just yesterday, he was their shining light. Today he is a saboteur. Very short time. — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) August 10, 2022

That Chimaroke Nnamani Tweet really hurt Obidiots. E pain them gan!!! 💔 😂😂 — Chigozirim Aliyu🇳🇬 (@GoziconC) August 10, 2022

Who doesn’t know that Ebeano Chimaroke Nnamani is a criminal lord, so his piece on Bola Tinubu is that of a criminal lord supporting his colleague.

I feel sorry for the ppl of Enugu if they allow Chimaroke to return to power through his cronies!

It’ll be reign of Terror! — DrUmaru_AJ #PeterObi2023 (@Princeujay) August 10, 2022

A very senior member of the opposition party, a former Governor and current PDP Senator, Dr Chimaroke Nnamani has endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC. He describes Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the MOST successful Governor in modern Nigeria 🇳🇬 bar none. What a time to be alive. https://t.co/ea0ehM3uTn — Dr Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 10, 2022

Chief Chimaroke Nnamani will eventually make Enugu state to be the first state to be swept off by the Peter Obi tsunami.His bloated ego,his unguarded utterances will cost PDP,both presidential,national assemblies & guber will be lost in an unprecedented manner. Power to d pple. — Nnaemeka Edeh (@NnaemekaEdeh1) August 6, 2022

Politicians are there for hiring, you can ask Dino or Reno, so I understand Chimaroke Nnamani’s position. If success is measured by how much one stole then he is correct for calling Thiefnubu the most successful. — AGU (@AguofApapa) August 10, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

