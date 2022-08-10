SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Nnamani’s call for Enugu residents to reject Peter Obi. See other stories

Connect with us

The Nigerian social media space has been busy after a Twitter user with the moniker, @qdpaper2, challenged supporters of Peter Obi against holding a planned rally in Lagos.

The tweep who is a staunch supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu also challenged other supporters to post their father in retaliation to those claiming Tinubu was old and unfit.

“For those who said Bola Tinubu is old and shaking, let’s do a challenge, post the pictures of your fathers. Shall we ?,” the tweet read.

Many supporters have taken to social media to knock him down over his comments.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Nigerian novelist, Biyi Bandele, passes on

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Mixed reactions are trailing Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s statements asking his constituents to reject Peter Obi in the coming presidential election.

The Enugu East Senator and former Governor of the state told his supporters to stay loyal to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Remember these Obidients advocates are noisy, loud, intolerant, proselytisers, condescending but less than 0.25 per cent of over 200 million Nigerian population. At least Osun state 2000 votes for Labour Party bears it out,” the statement reads in part.

The senator also made a series of tweets on Wednesday in an attempt to sell APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

