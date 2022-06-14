Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Peter Obi's visit to Egypt, Bashir Ahmad's comment & Dave Umahi's declaration

Published

18 mins ago

on

A former Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, has been under heavy criticism on social media for saying that more than 97% of All Progressive Congress (APC) voters were offline.

The Nigerian writer and journalist likely directed the tweet at the online supporters of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi who have adorned the social media space with their candidate’s praise.

Recall that the Kano-born indigene had earlier lost the House of Representatives primary election for Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu Federal Constituency to the incumbent member, Abdullahi Gaya, with 109 to 16 votes.

The bragging tweet however did not go well with the supporters.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential flag bearer in the 2023 election, has announced leaving Nigeria for a three-day visit to Egypt to study how their economy is thriving.

The former Anambra governor made this statement via his official twitter handle, and mixed reactions have trailed his move.

Egypt, a country of about 109 million, has been able to outperform Nigeria with a population of almost 200 million, having been able to improve its power generation, its education among others.

Many prominent Nigerians such as Omoyele Sowore has met the journey with mixed reactions.

Sowore who is also a Presidential aspirant under the African Action Congress (AAC) condemned the journey.

In his words: “Heard @PeterObi traveled to Egypt to learn how to fix Education/Power problems, this is exactly the problem with unprepared candidates. It is 9 months to election & a two-term gov. & former VP candidate want to go learn something from Egypt in 3 days? Wow! #WeCantContinueLikeThis”

However many Nigerians have taken to social media to commend the two-term Governor’s effort.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

In another trending event, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, had on Monday reiterated that the people of Ebonyi would vote for APC.

He made the comment while swearing in five new Commissioners and two Special Assistants into his cabinet.

According to a statement credited to the Governor: “We will not vote for Labour Party, we will only vote for APC. Our vote is for APC and not for Labour Party. Our agenda is Ebonyi agenda.

“We will vote for our Presidential candidate in the person of Tinubu. We must strive to liberate Ebonyi State and that is our agenda”.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Governor Umahi was furious with some delegates from South-Eastern states following the presidential primaries of the party.

According to him some delegates sold their votes to willing buyers that made him lose in his bid to be President.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions


