SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails purchased APC forms for Jonathan, ASUU’s extended strike

4 mins ago

In a shocking twist of fate, social media has been thrown into frenzy as former President under the umbrella of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) might be running for President in 2023 under the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ripples Nigeria gathered that a ‘Fulani group’ had on Monday purchased the N100 million nomination and expression of interest forms for the ex-president to run.

Jonathan had served as the deputy governor of Bayelsa state and becoming the governor on the platform of the PDP, before going on to become Vice President and President between 2007 and 2015.

While the presidential forms have been bought, Nigerians are wondering how Jonathan could be sold an interest form by a party he probably isn’t a member of.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Some expressed shock on the latest development:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians react as investigative journalist brands Tunde Bakare ‘man of integrity’

In another news, Nigerian students, parents and family have shown displeasure on the latest update from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

ASUU declared an additional 12 weeks strike to the already two-month old strike as negotiations stalled between the organization and the federal government.

See how Nigerians are reacting:


There have also been calls for protests in some parts of Nigeria

By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

