SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails registration of new varsity unions by govt. See more stories

11 mins ago

The supporters of Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Oyo State on Tuesday morning pulled a mammoth crowd at the party’s secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

According to local sources, the supporters arrived at the secretariat as early as 7 am, waiting for the commencement of the rally across Ibadan which

Videos making the rounds showed the supporters carrying placards with inscriptions such as: “Awa lokan”; ”Jagaban lokan”; “Tessy lokan”, “Road to Aso Rock”; “Vote Tinubu” and “Asiwaju is our man” among others.

The crowd which had branded caps has awed many Nigerians as they took to their social media handles to make remarks.

ASUU

Nigerians have been reacting to the plans of the federal government to present a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Ripples Nigeria gathered that CONUA is a separate body with presence in a few federal universities, and is led by its National Coordinator, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The fresh development is against the backdrop of unreconciled differences between ASUU and the Federal Government, and it has been generating controversies on social media.

…By Hamzat Rasheed

