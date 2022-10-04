SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails registration of new varsity unions by govt. See more stories

The supporters of Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Oyo State on Tuesday morning pulled a mammoth crowd at the party’s secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

According to local sources, the supporters arrived at the secretariat as early as 7 am, waiting for the commencement of the rally across Ibadan which

Videos making the rounds showed the supporters carrying placards with inscriptions such as: “Awa lokan”; ”Jagaban lokan”; “Tessy lokan”, “Road to Aso Rock”; “Vote Tinubu” and “Asiwaju is our man” among others.

The crowd which had branded caps has awed many Nigerians as they took to their social media handles to make remarks.

I just want to show you again that I'm on a billboard with my president @PeterObi somewhere in Ibadan. 🙂 #Honoured #Obidient pic.twitter.com/nbYGvIWOEI — tayo (@tayoolaosebikan) October 4, 2022

Certified youths with permanent voters card walked the streets for Tinubu in Ibadan today . pic.twitter.com/mjQkTnupam — ᴏᴠɪᴇ ᴀʟɪ ᴏnovwo-ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) October 4, 2022

Ibadan Oyo state, millions of youth with PVC and Logo. Most important thing you won't see anybody beg for shishi. 😊 pic.twitter.com/3OeT4yWRRb — Qudus Akanbi Eleyi Of Lagos. (@Qdpaper2) October 4, 2022

God bless my hometown!!! Ibadan no dey oju aye. My people came out boldly with their full chest for Asiwaju and Shettima! Abi Iyaloja ordered them to close shops too in Ibadan? pic.twitter.com/6fxUq5UYbc — Tenderbiggie Eru O B'odo Emi Lokan #TeamBATiFied! (@BayoAdedosu) October 4, 2022

Agbado boys are Marching for a man that can’t walk. — Omotayo Williams (@KadunaResident) October 4, 2022

Nigerians have been reacting to the plans of the federal government to present a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA), a breakaway faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Ripples Nigeria gathered that CONUA is a separate body with presence in a few federal universities, and is led by its National Coordinator, ‘Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

The fresh development is against the backdrop of unreconciled differences between ASUU and the Federal Government, and it has been generating controversies on social media.

Part of the legacy they will leave behind is registering a factional ASUU and the universities still remain closed. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 4, 2022

FG not Buhari has approved The registration of a new University union named:Congress of Nigeria University Academics (CONUA). The convener is Niyi Sunmolu of OAU, Ile – Ife. So monthly dues would be shared by the new Union& ASUU. The new body headquarters would be unveiled soon — Woye (@woye1) October 4, 2022

ASUU didn't obey Court order, they claim they will Appeal the court judgement but they didn't, rather they only seek for permission to appeal which hasn't been approved. Why should ASUU be so arrogant and delay our time in school? ASUU got it wrong this time, honestly. — Imran U. Wakili (PULLO) 👑 (@IU_Wakilii) October 4, 2022

How can Peter Obi and Obidients say Obi’s government will handle ASUU strike better? Study his history. While Obi was Anambra governor, doctors were on strike for 13 months. Schools were on strike for months. Obi’s campaign promises contradict his record in office!#TableShaker — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 4, 2022

Dear FG, Deregistering ASUU is not an escape route of not fulfilling your responsibilities but an avenue of law mismanagement and a level of inhuman corruption. You know the right thing to do, DO IT!! pic.twitter.com/6tHRMHpc6y — FÃMËKīīD🇳🇬 (@famekid_) October 4, 2022

This is what I know 1. CONUA means Congress of Nigeria University Academics 2. It was birthed by about 750 Lecturers of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife on 12th Feb 2018. 3. They were formally inaugurated on 6th March 2018 at OAU with over 120 members in attendance#ASUU pic.twitter.com/SzHZdM2EPV — Shola (@Undiluted_SHOLA) October 4, 2022

Also, be informed that after the FG issues the CONUA certificate today they immediately embark on deregistering ASUU as a union due to many circumstances FG charges ASUU with. Let's see what October 12 has for us all! Stay tuned to us for live updates. So do support FG action? — ASUU updates (@ASUU_info) October 4, 2022

I sense FG is about to come down hard on ASUU. A breakaway faction, CONUA recognised. Personally, I think no single government can meet all of ASUU's demands. https://t.co/dS23QHZHIM — Fredrick Nwabufo (@FredrickNwabufo) October 4, 2022

ASUU failed to know how to fight to win some and lose some. FG can't be stagnated, strangulated and subjugated. CONUA is the last and best option to chart the way forward… It's time for our universities to be reopened. — Ebriku John Friday (@ejfriday) October 4, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

