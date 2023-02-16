SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails return of alleged $954,000 Alamieyeseigha loot. More stories inside

Nigerians have been talking following the news that the United States have agreed to return $954,000 that was allegedly looted by Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a former governor of Bayelsa State.

The US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, stated during the agreement’s signing on Thursday that the money would be used to pay for healthcare services in Bayelsa State after it had been taken from the former governor by the US government.

Alamieyeseigha, who was removed from office by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly in December 2005 to face trial, was reported to have died of cardiac arrest at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital on 10 October 2015.

Nigerians drew a comparison of the returned loot with the famous Abacha loot. Many hoped the returned fund would not be ‘relooted’.

See how Nigerians reacted:

US Returns $954,000 Alamieyeseigha Loot . Remind me the name of his party? — 36Kinniun BAT Media Commando❄ 🦇 🦁 🕊️ (@36Kinniun) February 16, 2023

Alamieyeseigha sef wan start to dey send us money like Abacha 😂😂😂. — Iyalaya (@lollylarry1) February 16, 2023

It’s not about returning but relooting is the problems on ground. pic.twitter.com/UtuvD34Aqn — CFU🔥🇮🇱🇺🇲🇹🇷 (@felixbuezecyrus) February 16, 2023

Alamieyeseigha loot about to be in Naija aza 😂 — #Banuso (@konis_v) February 16, 2023

Alamieyeseigha doing the Abacha thing… — General OBlack (@OblackHadzan) February 16, 2023

Now Alamieyeseigha too will be sending us alert time to time like the legendary abacha has been doing. We are so excited right now — Amin Elhamz (@Elhamz25) February 16, 2023

US Returns Alamieyeseigha $954k Loot 😳 — Dr. Bature 🦁 (@kinghabby001) February 16, 2023

Nigeria’s Karim Adeyemi

After scoring a spectacular solo goal to help Borussia Dortmund defeat Chelsea in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout stage match, Nigerian-born striker Karim Adeyemi made a sensational assertion that threw Nigerians to cloud 9.

Adeyemi revealed he enjoys ‘fufu’, a swallow food peculiar to Eastern and Southern Nigeria.

“I eat a lot of African food but I have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be a little bit difficult for you (the interviewer) to get fast,” he said.

When pressed on what kind of food that is, he replied: “It’s called fufu from Nigeria and it’s also very good.”

Early in the second half, the visitors exerted prolonged dominance, and Adeyemi’s goal came during such time.

The new assertion placed ‘fufu’ on the world map as Nigerians took turns to eulogize the African dish.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Karim Adeyemi taking his speed booster called “FUFU” 😂😂😂 FUFU is indeed an integral playmaker! pic.twitter.com/cOfdMG1icm — David Adesina (@_DavidAdesina) February 16, 2023

Karim Adeyemi testifying to the wonders of Fufu 🤤🤤 Ruth must be proud 😂😂pic.twitter.com/CyhlY7Tz4y — Communicator 🐦 (@usman__haruna) February 16, 2023

Enzo Fernandez after finding out the secret to Karim Adeyemi's speed: pic.twitter.com/apypT4ZhEt — 𝖀𝕯𝖄!🐬💙 (@udyszn) February 16, 2023

Karim Adeyemi says he eats lot of fufu to make him run faster, then Chelsea should send Enzo Fenandes to Ghana for some fufu tutorials 😆😆😅💔😂🤣#GGMU#Man_u#Partey#Saka pic.twitter.com/k89eIaDKLb — Ole (@QuamBenson) February 16, 2023

Fufu from Nigeria makes me fast" – Karim Adeyemi. Chelsea players before their next match: pic.twitter.com/JKRf2dhWwp — Y4YI (@yayikanbai) February 16, 2023

If you look at Karim Adeyemi’s Dad, you will believe that the lad truly gets a good supply of fufu. https://t.co/2vP1lR99Pl — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) February 16, 2023

Karim Adeyemi ran past a £105 million bag of cash without picking it up. 💵🤑 What a humble and honest guy! 👏🏿👏🏿 🤣😂😂😂😂😛😝😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/oddfAgNiU8 — Sir Francis Chissengu 🇿🇲🇲🇿 (@FrancisSakala) February 16, 2023

Karim Adeyemi pre match meal yesterday Getting enough FUFU in the tank!! 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/foDihGgfkD — Rossievibez (@Rossievibez) February 16, 2023

The power of Fufu. In sports nutrition terms what Karim Adeyemi is talking about is the concept of carbohydrates loading. Carbohydrates landing is an approach to help optimise glycogen store in the muscle particularly for events greater than 90min. https://t.co/e6jF7LHyu8 — Jimi Osinaike (@jimisayoosh) February 16, 2023

President Buhari’s #200 directive

Many Nigerians differ on Thursday to President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of the continuing use of the old N200 note as legal cash until April 10.

In a speech this morning, the President commanded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to continue printing the old N200 notes till April 10 while discontinuing the acceptance of the old N500 and N1000 notes by deposit money banks.

Reacting on social media, many alleged that small businesses would survive with the President’s approval to continue using the old N200 notes.

Others believed that the statement from the President was an overruling of the Supreme Court order.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Nigerians will still spend N1000 & N500 until that April 10th. Nigerians no dey hear word 😂 — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 16, 2023

The President graciously extended the old 200 naira notes as legal tender to continue to circulate with the new note for the next 60 days It is now time to accept the reality, follow and obey the law, respect the verdict of the President and carry on with our economic activities — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) February 16, 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved only old 200 naira notes for re circulation till April 10th. Most politicians stored 500 and 1000 naira notes. Bubu says GAME ON!🤣🤣🤣 — NKEM #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) February 16, 2023

BREAKING NEWS I knew there was hope for you my boy! 😂😂😂

My dear N200. Buhari you do this one. N500 #whatsapp National Anthem Finland Biafrans pic.twitter.com/vkJ4EF2YQr — Takeouts Guy (@vickAlmondo) February 16, 2023

Buhari isn't dumb. That guy is intentional when he wants to do whatever he wants to do. How do you extend the old N200 and not N500 and N1000. Is that what he just did? — DISTINGUISHED Everest (@novieverest) February 16, 2023

Pablo Tinubu Escobar & Osama Bin Shettima Laden = old N1000 notes: no longer a legal tender Alooter Abubakar = old N500 notes: no longer a legal tender President Muhammadu Buhari = old N200 notes: Only for a short while as legal tender Peter Obi: your new legal tender 🤑

GUTI pic.twitter.com/gWPHLMmsUh — LORD JUSTUS N (@LordJustusN) February 16, 2023

Buhari has ordered the old N200 to remain as legal tender while the old N500 and N1000 is still outdated. The simple explanation for this is that politicians who stack currency only stack N500 and N1000 and not N200. Buhari is out to frustrate them. God bless you sir. — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 (MBBS, MPH) (@drpenking) February 16, 2023

Buhari approved only old 200 naira notes 🤣🤣🤣 If the politicians were truly fighting for the poor no politician should complain again because that's the note that's available to the poor man. — Abu Amir (@SadiqMaunde) February 16, 2023

I'm so proud of Buhari on this decision to only allow old 200 notes back into circulation. Old 500 & 1k notes still remain illegal and should be submitted to banks. This is also a "F**K YOU" to the governors that sued the CBN & FG to court 😂. Looters don't stash 200 Naira notes pic.twitter.com/gnZwnaFLDY — Posh K Hamman 🐉 (@Posh_k) February 16, 2023

Some one in my school group just said Baba brought the #200 back because of the image of the Cows 😂😂#Banks pic.twitter.com/mUny4Lum4e — Bash (@BashirAddah) February 16, 2023

