SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails return of alleged $954,000 Alamieyeseigha loot. More stories inside

Nigerians have been talking following the news that the United States have agreed to return $954,000 that was allegedly looted by Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a former governor of Bayelsa State.

The US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, stated during the agreement’s signing on Thursday that the money would be used to pay for healthcare services in Bayelsa State after it had been taken from the former governor by the US government.

Alamieyeseigha, who was removed from office by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly in December 2005 to face trial, was reported to have died of cardiac arrest at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital on 10 October 2015.

Nigerians drew a comparison of the returned loot with the famous Abacha loot. Many hoped the returned fund would not be ‘relooted’.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Nigeria’s Karim Adeyemi

After scoring a spectacular solo goal to help Borussia Dortmund defeat Chelsea in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout stage match, Nigerian-born striker Karim Adeyemi made a sensational assertion that threw Nigerians to cloud 9.

Adeyemi revealed he enjoys ‘fufu’, a swallow food peculiar to Eastern and Southern Nigeria.

“I eat a lot of African food but I have good genetics from my dad so I think it will be a little bit difficult for you (the interviewer) to get fast,” he said.

When pressed on what kind of food that is, he replied: “It’s called fufu from Nigeria and it’s also very good.”

Early in the second half, the visitors exerted prolonged dominance, and Adeyemi’s goal came during such time.

The new assertion placed ‘fufu’ on the world map as Nigerians took turns to eulogize the African dish.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

President Buhari’s #200 directive

Many Nigerians differ on Thursday to President Muhammadu Buhari’s endorsement of the continuing use of the old N200 note as legal cash until April 10.

In a speech this morning, the President commanded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to continue printing the old N200 notes till April 10 while discontinuing the acceptance of the old N500 and N1000 notes by deposit money banks.

Reacting on social media, many alleged that small businesses would survive with the President’s approval to continue using the old N200 notes.

Others believed that the statement from the President was an overruling of the Supreme Court order.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Opinions

