SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails return of more Abacha loot as Shettima challenge goes viral

Published

5 mins ago

on

Nigeria govt, US finalise agreement on repatriation of $308m Abacha loot

Money from the grave? How much more are we expecting? These are some of the many reactions trailing the agreement between the Nigerian government and the United States government to return over $23 million of the Abacha loot.

The fresh agreement was signed in the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami on Tuesday.

Recall that a series of funds had been returned by the foreign governments, including $308 million and about $723 million in Abacha proceeds that were returned to Nigeria from Switzerland in 2020 and 2006 respectively.

Many Nigerians have shown concerns over the credibility of the current government not to reloot the fund.

Some queried if there were still more to come and why haven’t all the proceeds been released at once.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians question Tinubu’s absence at NBA Conference, joke about Shettima’s outfit

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has been trending over his choice of outfit to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference.

Shettima’s choice of oversized suit and sneakers combo at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday has birthed the #ShettimaChallenge on Twitter.

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, and Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa aka Charly Boy led the challenge by similarly donning their attires like Shettima.

Other Nigerians have taken the time out to ‘cruise’ on the #ShettimaChallenge.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

