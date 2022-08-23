SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails return of more Abacha loot as Shettima challenge goes viral

Money from the grave? How much more are we expecting? These are some of the many reactions trailing the agreement between the Nigerian government and the United States government to return over $23 million of the Abacha loot.

The fresh agreement was signed in the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami on Tuesday.

Recall that a series of funds had been returned by the foreign governments, including $308 million and about $723 million in Abacha proceeds that were returned to Nigeria from Switzerland in 2020 and 2006 respectively.

Many Nigerians have shown concerns over the credibility of the current government not to reloot the fund.

Some queried if there were still more to come and why haven’t all the proceeds been released at once.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Thieving bastards, Abacha still vomiting looted funds years after his death. We can't continue on this trajectory. It's time to #takeBackNigeria — Tunde Dada (@Tunnydad) August 23, 2022

$23M from Daddy Abacha coming home…. — Arthur of Camelot (@KingArthurOG) August 23, 2022

I'm begining to agree that Abacha did this intensionally. — God's Blue Eyed Boy (@TundeMusaEkene) August 23, 2022

Thanks to Abacha, you too kind. — Oyedeji Oyelumade (@dayjiano1) August 23, 2022

Abacha, omo ale, he squeezed Nigeria dry. A movie should be produced in the unfortunate & dirty memory of Sani Abacha, the greatest thief in African history. — Lanre Reactivated (@Coolboy_Lanre) August 23, 2022

Abacha is just sending money to Naija from his grave. What a Man — Nwa_Governor (@igbo___mmamanu) August 23, 2022

Another fresh Abacha loot worth $23.4M set to be returned to Nigeria from the US. The money long cos Abacha don pase. 🙌🏽 — Adewale Adetona (@iSlimfit) August 23, 2022

JUST IN#Abachaloot

US To Return another $23m Abacha Loot

Abacha really save. this country — yunusa Ikojo Musa (@iko_73746) August 23, 2022

We should stop calling it Abacha loot…. It seems abacha saved so much money for Nigeria and we are just withdrawing the money now But wait o! If dem no be thief, What were they waiting for? Didn't they know abacha had died? It took 2 decades to return the money? — Okufuwa Qudus (@opeandqudus) August 23, 2022

Wait sef. Make we reason am. How much Abacha steal wey them don dey return am since 1999 and the thing never finish — Adetola ⭐ ⭐ (@Adetolaa_a) August 23, 2022

JUST IN: United States to return $25million Abacha loot. Dear General @MBuhari, can you please set this money aside to solve some of ASUU's legitimate demands & let our students go back to school.?🙏 — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) August 23, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians question Tinubu’s absence at NBA Conference, joke about Shettima’s outfit

The Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has been trending over his choice of outfit to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual General Conference.

Shettima’s choice of oversized suit and sneakers combo at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Monday has birthed the #ShettimaChallenge on Twitter.

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, and Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa aka Charly Boy led the challenge by similarly donning their attires like Shettima.

Other Nigerians have taken the time out to ‘cruise’ on the #ShettimaChallenge.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Now, since they think the issues of Nigeria are three buttons, a pair of sneakers and a long tie, let’s help make them the real issues! pic.twitter.com/JluD4goChN — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) August 23, 2022

Nothing my pikins no go make me do. I was ordered by one of my Area children to do the Shettima Challenge. Even though my shoe no show, but I try naah.

Wetin u think? pic.twitter.com/lrGyA7ylnp — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) August 23, 2022

Shettima Challenge! Oya do yours and upload here…😁😁😁#ShettimaChallenge pic.twitter.com/tABlGo2ChN — Abdullahi Mohammed (@ABDULLA82129709) August 23, 2022

All these while that I've been telling you people to follow and patronize @Omaline_ and you are doing guy

See eh, after our event yesterday at the NBA conference, all of you nga nga no amount of begging will make me change my mind #ShettimaChallenge pic.twitter.com/bBrf3RSkPU — Aunty Tailor (@Omaline_) August 23, 2022

Nothing to see, just a man ready to attend day 2 of the NBA conference holding in Lagos 🤣🤣 The prophet Ambode The NBA Shettima #ShettimaChallenge pic.twitter.com/9rmQLlEFdF — IKEM 🌤️ (@Oforbuikem1) August 23, 2022

Who else is ready for the #Shettima Challenge? Let's tension this old criminals who think they can insult our existence with their politics of greed,imperialism and outright disrespect for equity and justice. pic.twitter.com/bFlv2s0OWm — Shola (@lindaibeji) August 22, 2022

#ShettimaChallenge this one way I fit do kwanu😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/ZA4pVEZT3H — Nwa Afrika FX Analysis (@0147lucky) August 23, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now