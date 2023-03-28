SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails suspension of planned strike by Labour. More stories inside

Nigerians on Tuesday took to social media to respond to the decision of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend its planned strike action over Naira scarcity by two weeks.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the decision to extend the deadline was made in response to reports that the Labour Centre’s monitoring teams had submitted from all 36 States and all local government regions, where the apex bank had received a passing grade for its level of compliance.

Recall that NLC had planned to begin a nationwide indefinite strike from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29 and picketing of CBN offices across the country over the cash crunch that had brought untold hardships to Nigerians and businesses.

Taking to social media, some believed NLC is a coward while others were certain that the apex bank was complying.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Emefiele rushed to Ngige to appeal to NLC not to embark on National Strike as per cash scarcity. NLC don dey calm down sha. There would be no strike. — Woye (@woye1) March 27, 2023

Those that wants to score political value from the declared strike and protest by the NLC & TUC which was supposed to commence tomorrow will be highly disappointed and frustrated that it was called off.

Come 2wks time, it shall be completely annulled.

It is well with naija. — ASO. Truth is freedom, speak & live it. (@aliyu_solomon) March 28, 2023

Sth is really wrong with this NLC honestly. Now scarcity of cash continues.. They made cash available yesterday today no cash cuz the strike has been called off. Shame. — Nnelove (@Nnalove) March 28, 2023

NLC has suspended the planned nationwide strike. If banks like make dem werey again. — Okiesmann 🇳🇬 (@OAgbama) March 28, 2023

At last Emefiele ate the humble pie, after sending people to their untimely graves and grounded businesses,he bowed to NLC threat, what is the need for grandstanding.He will be remembered for one that caused so much pains to Nigerians.History will not be kind with him. — Abdulkareem Tesleem (@AbdulkareemTes5) March 28, 2023

NLC strike called off😢😢😭 pic.twitter.com/SipMQxWFBc — Olubi Onalaja (@Baby_Landlord) March 28, 2023

Portable the Baboon

Famous street musician Habib Okikiola, also known as Portable, has stirred up controversy online after fiercely criticizing the police invasion of his pub.

The singer of “Zahzooh” posted a live video on Instagram of himself fighting against police officers who had raided his wine bar.

The development took a funny twist as in another video, Portable emphasized it was a Yahoo boy who he advised to leave the fraudulent act and embrace music that brought policemen to arrest him.

In addition, he described himself as a baboon living in a zoo and said that security personnel were pursuing him from Lekki to his new residence, known in Yoruba as “igbo,” which roughly translates to “forest.”

See how Nigerians reacted:

Police went to Portable’s bar to arrest him and his customers and this happened…….😭😂 pic.twitter.com/Ns9hURmKb1 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) March 28, 2023

Make them go do DNA test, this Portable staff na him blood sister 😭😂😂 pic.twitter.com/frwKDroUpp — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 28, 2023

Yahoo boy carry police come arrest musician 😂 Portable you do this one pic.twitter.com/wU0UjnHDKW — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 28, 2023

Portable asks the police for their ID card. He said he can’t be arrested because he’s a Federal Government liability 😂 pic.twitter.com/6wDxDbe4WW — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) March 28, 2023

Na people like Portable fit handle Nigerian Police. Police wey dey harass everybody, e reach Portable turn na him dey harass them 😂😂 — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 28, 2023

Nigeria Police don jam wahala today 😂😂😂😭

But who be this portable staff because we need ask her wetin Portable they give them drink 😆pic.twitter.com/0meIfTpDAF — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) March 28, 2023

Portable said if police want to invite him, they should invite him with money You wan see superstar, you no wan pay 😂😂 — ỌMỌ́TÁRÁ ÀKÀNNÍ-LAWRENCE (@_theladymo) March 28, 2023

Portable in the studio next week to give new song.

I'm from the Zoo, call me baboon, Zazoo 😂 pic.twitter.com/0toEZrHfWB — 𝕋𝔸𝕆𝔽𝕀ℚ 🌴 (@TaofiqSz) March 28, 2023

Wait a Yahoo boy in Nigeria sent the Police to Arrest Portable at his Bar? 😳 pic.twitter.com/lgWyOvhWXO — TWO TERTY (@Aboa_Banku1) March 28, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

