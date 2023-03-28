Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails suspension of planned strike by Labour. More stories inside

3 mins ago

Nigerians on Tuesday took to social media to respond to the decision of the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to suspend its planned strike action over Naira scarcity by two weeks.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the decision to extend the deadline was made in response to reports that the Labour Centre’s monitoring teams had submitted from all 36 States and all local government regions, where the apex bank had received a passing grade for its level of compliance.

Recall that NLC had planned to begin a nationwide indefinite strike from tomorrow, Wednesday, March 29 and picketing of CBN offices across the country over the cash crunch that had brought untold hardships to Nigerians and businesses.

Taking to social media, some believed NLC is a coward while others were certain that the apex bank was complying.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Portable the Baboon

Famous street musician Habib Okikiola, also known as Portable, has stirred up controversy online after fiercely criticizing the police invasion of his pub.

The singer of “Zahzooh” posted a live video on Instagram of himself fighting against police officers who had raided his wine bar.

The development took a funny twist as in another video, Portable emphasized it was a Yahoo boy who he advised to leave the fraudulent act and embrace music that brought policemen to arrest him.

In addition, he described himself as a baboon living in a zoo and said that security personnel were pursuing him from Lekki to his new residence, known in Yoruba as “igbo,” which roughly translates to “forest.”

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

