SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails uprising in Abeokuta as angry youths hit the streets

Niherians have been talking as residents of the capital city of Ogun State, Abeokuta, rushed into the streets and roads on Tuesday in protest of cash shortage and its accompanying pains.

Even though the police assaulted the areas and scattered the demonstrators, they quickly reassembled once the operatives intensified their retreat from the area and started bonfires out of abandoned tires.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that in response to the police provocations, angry youths have now set fire to the Access Bank building in that vicinity.

Videos also showed vandals taken it out on the First Bank branch nearby.

Reacting to the development, Nigerians took to social media to lament the hardship from the scarcity and called on security agencies to take charge.

