SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails uprising in Abeokuta as angry youths hit the streets
Niherians have been talking as residents of the capital city of Ogun State, Abeokuta, rushed into the streets and roads on Tuesday in protest of cash shortage and its accompanying pains.
Even though the police assaulted the areas and scattered the demonstrators, they quickly reassembled once the operatives intensified their retreat from the area and started bonfires out of abandoned tires.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that in response to the police provocations, angry youths have now set fire to the Access Bank building in that vicinity.
Videos also showed vandals taken it out on the First Bank branch nearby.
Reacting to the development, Nigerians took to social media to lament the hardship from the scarcity and called on security agencies to take charge.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
I saw the gory video of a young man shot,It breaks my heart, Don’t die for any politician.Don’t destroy any bank in Abeokuta.
— oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) February 7, 2023
I escaped today, I was hit bottles at the protest ground in Abeokuta 😫😫. I no join protest, was coming from CDS 😫😫😫.
Please, Corp members don’t take Sapon and Panseke Axis..
— Waleyrant 🔥👑 (@Rhwaley) February 7, 2023
HAPPENING NOW : Angry protesters tear down APC campaign banner in Abeokuta
Zenith bank apologizes Ibadan panseke Emiefele protest Ilorin Obi and Atiku USSD Opay Asaba Starlink Endsars Sell Rashford C.Ronaldo Christianity Enugu Port harcourt Davido #BBTitians Turkey ASUU Japa pic.twitter.com/jZeeGpNhuu
— Dj moticakes (@DjMoticakes) February 7, 2023
Ongoing Protest at Gtbank Asero in Abeokuta.
Please stay safe if you’re in that axis 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0Q0jiRs4mb
— Tao Of Iperu 🦅🦍🤍 (@TaoFeek182) February 7, 2023
My people of Abeokuta we have pass this stage, how can we allow the politician to use money and buy people for protest. This act is very wrong. We have to vote this time so we can collect the government from the old leaders who don't have me and you in mind.
"Zenith Bank"
Panseke
— B-track (@Btrack8) February 7, 2023
Abeokuta is really hot 😢😢 y’all please stay safe 😢💔
HAPPENING NOW/Apologize/Obi and Atiku/Zenith Bank/Portable/Turkey/Manchester City/Abeokuta/Panseke pic.twitter.com/47nUwOhT2d
— KAYCEE #PeterObi (@Gothicmajor) February 7, 2023
This is Panseke right now. The situation is now under total wcontrol.
Everywhere in Abeokuta is calm, business has resumed.
Ignore anymore news of unrest pic.twitter.com/QwfcObRInT
— Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) February 7, 2023
…By Hamsat Rashid
