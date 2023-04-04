SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Wole Soyinka’s interview

Nigerians took to social media to react to the recent interview of revered Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, regarding the recently-concluded general elections.

The Nobel laureate shared his insight on politics and various topics which generated controversy.

The 88-year-old said he deliberately avoided supporting any party during the election campaign despite the attempt by some persons to put a name in his mouth.

See how Nigerians reacted:

“There was a lot of fascist movement in the new brigade (party). When I heard their leader speak, I could depict his fascistic tendency. Hw could a man denigrate all the structures of democracy is such manner.”

– Prof Wole Soyinka I think Prof Soyinka had someone in mind?🫣 pic.twitter.com/GGy80u41cE — 🦅 ℙ𝕤𝕥 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) April 4, 2023

Let me also add that Wole Soyinka supported the Igbos, not Biafra, during the Civil War He was even thrown in prison for visiting the then East Central Region It’s all there in his book, the man died pic.twitter.com/zihTbdTSGD — King Dámì I (@damilare) April 4, 2023

*** Wole Soyinka is talking like an illiterate.

Who told this man that a filthy lucre is

More important than a solemn say? The most sacred thing in a democracy is

The vote, the franchise, the suffrage, the option,

The choice – whatever name you call it, it's SACROSANCT. https://t.co/zxp1gTNPZ7 — Gordy Rasputin Okeke (@gqokeke) April 4, 2023

I just took the time to listen to the full Wole Soyinka interview. Growing up, on issues I couldn’t get clarity, I always looked forward to what Soyinka and Achebe had to say. They sometimes had different perspectives but both were always illuminating. — Afam (@uwabuegwu) April 4, 2023

God bless Professor Wole Soyinka . You , Tinubu, and others fought for democracy that @PeterObi think they can truncate . May your sweat , finances , pains that you went through judge him for his words and actions https://t.co/WK96OHmcQd — Truelove olamiposi (@araola_11) April 4, 2023

How I wish people like Prof. Wole Soyinka can live forever! Speaking sense as usual on @channelstv 's Roadmap 2023! — oladipo abiodun (@dipoabs) April 3, 2023

Wole Soyinka’s take is somehow though. You’re blaming the new movement for matching the measure of aggression brought to the market. We’ve allowed folly run the nation for so long. So when the people rise up, it’s fascist. Abeg comot — watermarked ABAYOMI 🇳🇬 (@Abayomijnr) April 4, 2023

Professor Wole Soyinka has urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to work on Nigeria’s restructuring once he is inaugurated. Yes Daddy! But restructuring is above presidential power. — Teejay 2🌽🌽🌽🌽 (@tajudine2013gm2) April 3, 2023

"The Mould has been broken, a pattern has been set, people are discovering they are not as powerless, especially the the young ones – not as powerless as they think, more than a point has been made, a goal has been scored" -Nice Parallelism from Wole Soyinka- Yuck! — Gbenga Adewoyin (@gbengadewoyin) April 4, 2023

Prof. Wole Soyinka was spot on sha. — COUNT LUCHINO NEFARIA (@CountLuchino) April 4, 2023

My takeaway from Prof. Wole Soyinka's interview on Channels is similar to what many rational people have been saying here. You can't call yourself a democrat and call for anarchy because the result doesn't go your way. 1 — Olaitan Ridwan (@Ridoscope) April 4, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

