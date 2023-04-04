Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Wole Soyinka’s interview

Published

2 mins ago

on

Soyinka attacks Balarabe Musa over comments on Amotekun

Nigerians took to social media to react to the recent interview of revered Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, regarding the recently-concluded general elections.

The Nobel laureate shared his insight on politics and various topics which generated controversy.

The 88-year-old said he deliberately avoided supporting any party during the election campaign despite the attempt by some persons to put a name in his mouth.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Portable’s travail & what Nigerians are saying about it

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

four + seven =