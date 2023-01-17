SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Yakubu’s speech at Chatham & Obasanjo’s walk for alma mater

Reactions have trailed the appearance of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, appearance at the Chatham House on Tuesday.

The Chairman delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: Preparations and Priorities for Electoral Integrity and Inclusion’.

Prof. Yakubu gave a breakdown of voter registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards in Nigeria while highlighting the various attacks on 50 facilities of the commission in four years.

Many on social media passed a vote of confidence, while others questioned his capacity.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

This INEC chairman has some kind of aura of "everything will go well with the election" about him.

Reassuring 👌 pic.twitter.com/nsyCosxymJ — #ObiDatti2023 (@stanleyo2) January 17, 2023

When i said Obi can hit 50mill votes dem think say i dey 🧢(70.4 million of the 93.4 million registered voters r btw 18 & 49 years, The election is for young people INEC Chairman) dey play … E fit pass but i stick with 50 😂 — BFIM (@Sireflames1) January 17, 2023

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC chairman, says that the elections in 2023 will be the greatest ever held in Nigeria. In truth, all Nigerians are asking for from INEC is free and credible elections.

Can they deliver on this mandate? pic.twitter.com/XW4CefLorp — Future Pathways (@FuturePathways5) January 17, 2023

The only person who seem to operate without ‘under the seat pressure’ in Nigeria political space right now is the INEC Chairman. Man seem so relaxed, you can feel he’s been truly granted independence from the presidency to do what he presume fair. I feel pleased. — god (@4k_herb) January 17, 2023

INEC chairman should host this type of question and answer type of conference in Nigeria too not come to Nigeria and be arrogant and get to Chatham house to appear all appealing and accessible — majorlouwe (@majorlouwe) January 17, 2023

The greatest enemy of what is right is act of political, social, moral, economical, religious- correctness..INEC chairman deceiving the world by political correctness. Yet INEC staffs disenfranchising many slowing PVC collection or total refusal to release them before deadline. — Charles Ukaegbu (@REAL_GOOD_NEWS) January 17, 2023

Your Presidential candidates ,

Your INEC chairman all goes to present themselves in the UK

Plus the Auditioning in Nigeria with British High Commission.

You think you have a country

Oponu Generation

No critical thinking..Zombie — Ọmọ Oodua (@yomiable) January 17, 2023

Obasanjo’s alma mater walk

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo awed Nigerians as he embarked on an 18-kilometre walk around Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Obasanjo, who acted as senior Prefect, was joined by the leadership of the old boys association and large numbers of the current students, entertained residents, motorists, and passers-by during the walk.

In videos now making the rounds, the former president and others were walking amid the singing of the school anthem, among other songs, through Oke Egunya, Igbore, Oke Igbein, and at Omida, the palace of Oba Omolade.

Many Nigerians were quick to appraise the former head of state while drawing a comparison with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that has not declared the secondary school he attended.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

16/01/2023

Joined current and alumni students of the Baptist Boys’ High School in Ogun state, on an 18km walk. pic.twitter.com/sOcgbuISd0 — Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo (@Oolusegun_obj) January 17, 2023

This is former president Obasanjo, who is far older than omo IRAGBIJI, doing 18k walk with his verifiable alma mater. Let bala blu do just 1k walk and I'll vote for him. pic.twitter.com/NhspG5AjGX — Anene Onyi (@Aneneonyic) January 17, 2023

Obasanjo joined current and alumni students of the Baptist Boys’ High School in Ogun state, on an 18km walk. We challenge your candidate to do same if its sure for him. pic.twitter.com/jnTs15k9Eh — Engr. Kingsley (@_realkingsley) January 17, 2023

Senior Prefect, 85 year old Fmr President Olusegun Obasanjo controlling his fellow Old Students of his alma mater during their recent reunion walk pic.twitter.com/Cbuks4Ji1T — COMMON PERSON 🇬🇭🇧🇫🇨🇮🇹🇬 (@SmartAtuadi) January 17, 2023

Obasanjo is acting the role of Senior Prefect as his former secondary school (Baptist Boys High School) marks 100 years with Road Walk. This baba is moving strong in his 80s 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sEMg6iDhkM — Bright Welington. (@WBright2) January 17, 2023

Our former president, Olusegun Obasanjo joins students on an 18km walk as Baptist Boys’ High School marks the centenary.

And some of our aspirants can't stand for an hour let alone walk…🤔🤔 — Olusegun Osasona (@osas_olusegun) January 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Baba Obasanjo wants your Tinubu to have a reunion with his old boys and take a 18km Walk. pic.twitter.com/IDzqmqcdnv — AwalokanNotEmilokan (@koycee9ice) January 17, 2023

Hamsat Rashid

