SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Yakubu's speech at Chatham & Obasanjo's walk for alma mater

Published

2 mins ago

on

Reactions have trailed the appearance of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, appearance at the Chatham House on Tuesday.

The Chairman delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: Preparations and Priorities for Electoral Integrity and Inclusion’.

Prof. Yakubu gave a breakdown of voter registration and collection of Permanent Voter Cards in Nigeria while highlighting the various attacks on 50 facilities of the commission in four years.

Many on social media passed a vote of confidence, while others questioned his capacity.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Obasanjo’s alma mater walk

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo awed Nigerians as he embarked on an 18-kilometre walk around Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Obasanjo, who acted as senior Prefect, was joined by the leadership of the old boys association and large numbers of the current students, entertained residents, motorists, and passers-by during the walk.

In videos now making the rounds, the former president and others were walking amid the singing of the school anthem, among other songs, through Oke Egunya, Igbore, Oke Igbein, and at Omida, the palace of Oba Omolade.

Many Nigerians were quick to appraise the former head of state while drawing a comparison with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that has not declared the secondary school he attended.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

