SocialMediaTrends: Reactions as Funke Akindele wipes off politics-related posts on her Instagram

3 mins ago

Nigerians on social media are talking about the removal of some political photos by Funke Akindele, a deputy governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, from her Instagram handle.

Akindele removed all of her principal Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran’s aka Jandor’s political tweets after they ran for governor of Lagos State on the PDP platform.

Recall that Akindele lost her polling unit as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling party, APC was re-elected in the state.

Some Nigerians praised her for her effort while others mocked her combination with Jandour under the PDP.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

