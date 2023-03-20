SocialMediaTrends: Reactions as Funke Akindele wipes off politics-related posts on her Instagram

Nigerians on social media are talking about the removal of some political photos by Funke Akindele, a deputy governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, from her Instagram handle.

Akindele removed all of her principal Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran’s aka Jandor’s political tweets after they ran for governor of Lagos State on the PDP platform.

Recall that Akindele lost her polling unit as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the ruling party, APC was re-elected in the state.

Some Nigerians praised her for her effort while others mocked her combination with Jandour under the PDP.

Nawa o Funke Akindele lost her polling unit Una no dey watch Jennifer’s dairy pic.twitter.com/RmBdfK7wwG — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) March 18, 2023

Aunty Funke Akindele, where are the 20 million Instagram followers that you said will come out and vote for you pic.twitter.com/LaN2AfFyUw — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) March 18, 2023

Funke Akindele is such a hard worker and a powerful woman💪🏾she lost her polling unit this year doesn’t mean in the next coming election she won’t win. Some of you wrote jamb twice or more before passing. This is her first time in politics I’m sure she has learnt and unlearned. pic.twitter.com/inh7SWzVi1 — Dunsyn Akinbowale (@dunsyn__) March 18, 2023

On a lighter note… Jandor and Funke Akindele are the official clowns of the Lagos gubernatorial election. PDP was literally scoring 0 in so many places 😂😂😂😂😂 Mama say I have the numbers. pic.twitter.com/Ok7NlzeDkV — Folu 🚀 (@FoluShaw) March 20, 2023

Election never even finish, Funke Akindele don remove Jandor and anything politically related from her page. When I saw her seriously promoting her recent movie in the heat of campaign, I knew her heart was not in politics. Them just drag her enter. — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) March 20, 2023

Funke Akindele deleted all campaign pictures sharply, nothing concern am with fighting for mandate or court case, now she can fully focus on TikTok 😂 — YH (@Yemihazan) March 20, 2023

Funke Akindele has deleted all politics-related on her official Instagram page. Everything about PDP or politics. NB: She lost her polling unit in the Governorship election. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) March 20, 2023

The no of the celebrities showing Funke Akindele love after she lost the election should tell you not to believe everything you see on social media. 80% of them didn't post or support her during her political journey 🙄 🤔 😤 🥺😩😢 pic.twitter.com/21PqNnSOq6 — JESUS LOVES YOU (@AtoyebiPaulB) March 20, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

