SocialMediaTrends: Reactions to Mbaka’s bombshell, ‘incomplete’ CCTV footage of Lekki shooting & more

November 3, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The social media community in Nigeria has continued to react to the series of events happening in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests that took place nationwide in October.

With majority of the events indeed disturbing, social media users, on Tuesday, did the most to engage related posts as they raised a few hashtags for awareness sake.

The following trends garnered the most engagements:

#JusticeForPelumi

A fresh case of brutality and extrajudicial killing allegedly carried out by security operatives in Ogun State, birthed this hashtag on Twitter.

According to reports, Onifade Pelumi who happened to be a staff of an online media outfit, Gboah TV and a year one student of Tai Solarin University of Education, was picked up by the Lagos State Task Force while he was reporting an incident at the Oko-Oba area of Ogun State on October 24.

With no knowledge of his whereabouts, his family declared him missing until he was reported dead after his corpse was found at a mortuary in Ikorodu.

According to a statement released by the University’s Student Union, TASUEDSU, speculations are that Pelumi was killed while in detention by the police. The Union has however, called on well meaning Nigerians to join in their fight for justice and appealed to the Lagos State Government to bring the perpetrators to book.

CCTV

The Lagos state judicial panel of Inquiry which is probing the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki toll-gate on the night of October 20, 2020, confirmed the receipt of a video footage from the Lekki Concession Commission (LCC), the company in charge of the toll-gate.

According to the Managing Director, LCC, Abayomi Omomuwa, the surveillance cameras functioned until 8pm when “it was tampered with and we couldn’t get anything”.

Twitter users have suspected foul play and have maintained that the explanations don’t hold water.

Mbaka

Spiritual Leader of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka called on President Buhari and his predecessors to apologize to Nigerians especially the youths, on whom he claimed the leaders have brought pain.

He also disclosed that the Presidency was made up of hooligans that have continued to feed the president with lies.

The statements immediately sparked reactions on Twitter as Tweeps called out the controversial Catholic priest who had once claimed that the Buhari administration was ordained by God.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Military’s ‘rights abuse’ in Oyo, Rahama Sadau’s controversial outfit & more

The Buhari, #FreeMoe

Social media Influencer and U.S based lawyer, Modupe Odele (a.k.a Moe) took to her Twitter handle on Tuesday to confirm rumours accusing the Federal Government of targeted intimidation and harassment on frontliners of the #EndSARS protesters.

Earlier in the day, Moe (@Mochievous) was rumoured to have been detained by the authorities, which brought about the hashtag #FreeMoeSexy on the trends table.

But she has since dismissed claims of her arrest, stating that she was only barred from travelling as her travel documents were reportedly ceased at the airport.

Tweeps had a lot to say about the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, afterwards:

Temi

Nigerians were fascinated to find Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, feature in Kunle Afolayan’s new Netflix movie, ‘Citation’ as the wait for the official trailer ended on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old played the lead role, Moremi Oluwa; a female post-graduate student who was out to report a popular lecturer, Prof. Lucien Nd’yara, (Jimmy-Jean Louis) for a case of sexual harassment.

The movie which also featured Joke Silva, Ini Edo, Gabriel Afolayan, Ibukun Awosika, and a host of others, recieved positive reactions from Twitter users.

#KillSocialMediaBill

Twitter Nigeria engaged the hashtag once again in response to calls for censorship of social media by the Northern Governors Forum.

The rejection of the call was backed up with claims that social media had become “The People’s Parliament”, therefore enforcing any bill to regulate social media, would be an infringement on the people’s fundamental human rights.

…By Okiemute Abraham

