News
SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Abuja mega rally for Peter Obi
Peter Obi has on Saturday been trending on social media as thousands of his supporters trooped out on Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to support his presidential candidacy.
Ripples Nigeria learnt that the rally began from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the presence of heavy security operatives.
As per local reports, prominent public figures that joined the rally include Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Ken Asogwa and human rights lawyer Abdul Mahmud.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Bashir’s call for el-Rufai to return as FCT Minister & other stories
See how Nigerians are reacting:
From Kano, I am watching the OBIdients gathered in Abuja and exercising their Constitutional rights to peaceful assembly. I salute you all. I appreciate you all. God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. -PO pic.twitter.com/DcSLG9isFr
— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 24, 2022
We don get Engagement at Onitsha rally. Marriage at Abuja rally. Wetin remain again Obidients? pic.twitter.com/M9ItyfaF2F
— Deraclassic👑 (@DeraQlassic) September 24, 2022
Obidients come and see a 73 year old woman marching for Peter Obi in Abuja. Omo! This is so beautiful. She don throw missile already. We don recruit am to vawulence department. Obidients pass it on!#1MillionMarch4PeterObi pic.twitter.com/m5avi5koGE
— Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) September 24, 2022
Omo e be like na Abuja people APC show Shege pass. See the multitudes that came out for Peter Obi. Oh my God 🥺 pic.twitter.com/KzXkAvMise
— Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 24, 2022
If you are in Abuja and you are not at the Unity Fountain, you are missing out.
Come out and take back Nigeria from the Mugus and Morons.
PETER OBI IS COMING TO THE RESCUE. https://t.co/665H3Vo0Pi
— Moben🌍 🌳🌴 (@Newben82) September 24, 2022
Imagine his health predicament, yet he came out to walk in solidarity with @PeterObi and @dattibabaahmed presidency in 2023 at Abuja.
All he is asking for, is for a Better Country 💯. pic.twitter.com/Rjc9VfDEwt
— Reuben Onuoha (@OnuohaReuben) September 24, 2022
They left their wedding reception to join the Obidient Rally in Abuja. Wow
Agado Peter Obi ASUU Labour Party pic.twitter.com/RHmWeA4nMN
— Otu Favour Bassey (@FavourBasseyO) September 24, 2022
Peter Obi movement today in Abuja.
Peter Obi will win places that Atiku and PDP would have won on a normal day.
All protest votes will go to Peter Obi. pic.twitter.com/Dkrbnp6MtL
— Chris (@Topboychriss) September 24, 2022
Aerial view of the Abuja march for Peter Obi .
Obidients in Abuja don finish work abeg. I am very proud to be part of this generation of Nigerian Youths.#1MillionMarch4PeterObipic.twitter.com/iTNY8rKXQp
— NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) September 24, 2022
Abuja people don full road ooo
Las las na Abuja people go help us clean Aso rock before Peter obi packs in 😜#1MillionMarch4PeterObi pic.twitter.com/gH5kZqNRXT
— Peter obi's feminine voice (@itzz_blitz1) September 24, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...