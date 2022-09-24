SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Abuja mega rally for Peter Obi

Peter Obi has on Saturday been trending on social media as thousands of his supporters trooped out on Saturday in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to support his presidential candidacy.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the rally began from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in the presence of heavy security operatives.

As per local reports, prominent public figures that joined the rally include Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Ken Asogwa and human rights lawyer Abdul Mahmud.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

From Kano, I am watching the OBIdients gathered in Abuja and exercising their Constitutional rights to peaceful assembly. I salute you all. I appreciate you all. God bless you all and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. -PO pic.twitter.com/DcSLG9isFr — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 24, 2022

We don get Engagement at Onitsha rally. Marriage at Abuja rally. Wetin remain again Obidients? pic.twitter.com/M9ItyfaF2F — Deraclassic👑 (@DeraQlassic) September 24, 2022

Obidients come and see a 73 year old woman marching for Peter Obi in Abuja. Omo! This is so beautiful. She don throw missile already. We don recruit am to vawulence department. Obidients pass it on!#1MillionMarch4PeterObi pic.twitter.com/m5avi5koGE — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) September 24, 2022

Omo e be like na Abuja people APC show Shege pass. See the multitudes that came out for Peter Obi. Oh my God 🥺 pic.twitter.com/KzXkAvMise — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) September 24, 2022

If you are in Abuja and you are not at the Unity Fountain, you are missing out. Come out and take back Nigeria from the Mugus and Morons. PETER OBI IS COMING TO THE RESCUE. https://t.co/665H3Vo0Pi — Moben🌍 🌳🌴 (@Newben82) September 24, 2022

Imagine his health predicament, yet he came out to walk in solidarity with @PeterObi and @dattibabaahmed presidency in 2023 at Abuja.

All he is asking for, is for a Better Country 💯. pic.twitter.com/Rjc9VfDEwt — Reuben Onuoha (@OnuohaReuben) September 24, 2022

They left their wedding reception to join the Obidient Rally in Abuja. Wow Agado Peter Obi ASUU Labour Party pic.twitter.com/RHmWeA4nMN — Otu Favour Bassey (@FavourBasseyO) September 24, 2022

Peter Obi movement today in Abuja. Peter Obi will win places that Atiku and PDP would have won on a normal day. All protest votes will go to Peter Obi. pic.twitter.com/Dkrbnp6MtL — Chris (@Topboychriss) September 24, 2022

Aerial view of the Abuja march for Peter Obi .

Obidients in Abuja don finish work abeg. I am very proud to be part of this generation of Nigerian Youths.#1MillionMarch4PeterObipic.twitter.com/iTNY8rKXQp — NK£M #PeterObi2023 (@Nkemchor_) September 24, 2022

Abuja people don full road ooo

Las las na Abuja people go help us clean Aso rock before Peter obi packs in 😜#1MillionMarch4PeterObi pic.twitter.com/gH5kZqNRXT — Peter obi's feminine voice (@itzz_blitz1) September 24, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

