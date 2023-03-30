Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail demise of Yul Edochie’s son & fire incident in another Lagos market

Published

10 mins ago

on

YUL EDOCHIE: I wasn't threatened to dump my presidential ambition

Nigerians expressed condolences to Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, Mary, who lost their first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, just two months after they celebrated his 16th birthday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the deceased joined his playmates to play football after his exams when he developed a seizure and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital.

Recall that Yul announced his marriage to fellow actress, Judy Austin, last year.

See how Nigerians reacted to his son’s demise:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails suspension of planned strike by Labour. More stories inside

Olowu Spare Parts market

In another saddening event, barely 36 hours after a fire decimated a portion of the Balogun market in Lagos, another has burned a portion of the Olowu spare parts market.

Among other things, several of the stores that were destroyed by the fire had air conditioners for sale, auto components, and motorcycles.

There were insinuations that the incident was a setup by a sect in the community.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen − five =