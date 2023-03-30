SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail demise of Yul Edochie’s son & fire incident in another Lagos market

Nigerians expressed condolences to Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife, Mary, who lost their first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, just two months after they celebrated his 16th birthday.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the deceased joined his playmates to play football after his exams when he developed a seizure and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital.

Recall that Yul announced his marriage to fellow actress, Judy Austin, last year.

See how Nigerians reacted to his son’s demise:

Our thoughts and prayers with Yul Edochie who lost his first son, Kambilichukwu.

The boy was said to have read throughout the night preparing for his exam. He then joined his mates to play football after his exam, he developed a seizure and was rushed to hospital where he died. pic.twitter.com/0I6G0tuVtG — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) March 30, 2023

💔Devastating news! Say a prayer for Yul Edochie’s family pic.twitter.com/fUOErIYLSY — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) March 30, 2023

My Condolences to Yul Edochie and his family over the death of his son. May Almighty God comfort him and give him the fortitude to bear this loss. — Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi🇳🇬 (@GoziconC) March 30, 2023

Losing your home and now Son 🥺 May God give you the strength to overcome all this……

Polygamy is dangerous especially with a wicked husband snatcher Yul Edochie/Igbo in Lagos/Blessing CEO/Mr.Peter Obi/LP and PDP pic.twitter.com/75FSJsFf9I — Ada Abia (@IheakaD) March 30, 2023

Many people are just insensitive on this app, a blog posted that Yul Edochie lost his first son and y'all are flooding the CS with Polygamous is this and that, how sure are you the death of the boy has anything to do with his second wife? may your hand not put you in trouble — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 💥 (@Tee_Classiquem1) March 30, 2023

Yul Edochie losing his son is truly saddening; RIP to the deceased. My deepest condolences to the grieving family. No words can explain the sorrow or ease the pain, but I pray God Almighty comfort 'em during this difficult time. Wishing 'em love & divine healing…🙏 — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) March 30, 2023

Don’t be fast to blame the death of Yul Edochie’s first don on polygamy. Abeg — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) March 30, 2023

Yul Edochie lost his first child & y'all are trying to pin it on his marital choices. To be fair, you didn't give Davido this same treatment. Since we all want to have collective amnesia. My point is: the loss of a child is devastating no matter the circumstances. Be empathetic. — Sir David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) March 30, 2023

My heart goes out to Yul Edochie and his entire family especially May Edochie. This is very sad news. May God console them & give them the grace to endure the pain. — Adetutu 🥀🌷🏵️ (@Asakemijimi) March 30, 2023

I grieve with Yul and May Edochie on the passing of their First son 😭 Kambilichukwu Edochie who according to reports developed seizure after playing football with his friends shortly after their exams yesterday.

May his Gentle soul rest in peace 🙏 — #BBTitans (@TWEETORACLE) March 30, 2023

The Last One Year Of May Edochie's Life Has Definitely Been The Toughest,

I'm Praying For Healing For This Woman, Its Well. — 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐄𝐄 👁️‍🗨️ (@ChimmieeHQ) March 30, 2023

Olowu Spare Parts market

In another saddening event, barely 36 hours after a fire decimated a portion of the Balogun market in Lagos, another has burned a portion of the Olowu spare parts market.

Among other things, several of the stores that were destroyed by the fire had air conditioners for sale, auto components, and motorcycles.

There were insinuations that the incident was a setup by a sect in the community.

See how Nigerians reacted:

The burning of Olowu Spare Parts market Ikeja last night by political thugs, whose masters benefit from fuelling the unnecessary ethnic tension between the Yoruba and the Igbo, should be condemned by all right-thinking citizens. It's ironic that 16 hours after, Gov @jidesanwoolu… pic.twitter.com/mpX6wehO1R — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) March 30, 2023

Another Igbo dominated Market, Olowu spare parts market Lagos has been set ablaze. Yoruba has threatened Igbos living in Lagos to leave Lagos or face destruction of their businesses in Lagos . Last week Balogun market was set ablaze and Igbo businesses worth billions destroyed. pic.twitter.com/XpaIZeI4bz — Emeka Gift Official (@EmekaGift100) March 30, 2023

This happened TODAY in Lagos at Olowu Spare Parts Market, Ikeja. People's means of livelihood and businesses destroyed overnight by thugs. The country is gradually sliding into anarchy. pic.twitter.com/p29QjiIXuQ — Obidients Grassroots Movement🇳🇬 (@ObidientsGM) March 30, 2023

This is Olowu spare parts market, in Ikeja. Another mysterious midnight market fire, in Lagos. Burning Igbo people shops 😳

pic.twitter.com/JqrQfID5Qa — Nwa❤️ (@Ozoadaz) March 30, 2023

Another fire outbreak in #Lagos , as #Igbo Olowu spare parts market burnt down in #Lagos Thursday’s morning. This is becoming unbearable.

I hope when we're pushed to the wall, when reporting the story, you should start from the beginning, how it started and who started it. pic.twitter.com/eCYdsjb0Vm — Maryam_Skit👑 (@maryam_skits) March 30, 2023

Igbo traders in Lagos should mount a vigilante squad and safeguard their lives and properties since @followlasg don't seem to be interested in doing so. This Olowu Spare Parts market fire, coming in the heels of the Olodi Apapa market arson, should be an eyeopener to them. — Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) March 30, 2023

Another fire broke out at Olowu Spare Parts Market in Ikeja early this morning. These recent fires seem planned and targeted.🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/LVn89hx7LJ — Yunging💞 (@holanz_) March 30, 2023

