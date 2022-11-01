SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail fire incident in V.I. Lagos & demise of Davido’s son Ifeanyi

Nigerians woke up on Tuesday to the sad news of the demise of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, and his partner, Chioma Rowland.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Iffeanyi was said to have been under the water for a long time before he was discovered and rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos State, where he was confirmed dead.

The sad news sent shocking waves to the singer’s fans and favorites in Nigeria and across the world.

Top celebrities and politicians took to social media to share messages of hope and solidarity with Davido and Chioma.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

I send my sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.-PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) November 1, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) November 1, 2022

Devastating news this morning. My thoughts are with Davido and Chioma, as well as Takeoff’s loved ones. 🤍 — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) November 1, 2022

Prayers up for Chioma and Davido 🙏🏾❤️ — 1DON (@stefflondon) November 1, 2022

Can’t look at this picture the same way again 💔 Prayers up for Davido and Chioma 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hPOJSKg8X7 — SEYE BANKS (@SheyeBanks) November 1, 2022

What a dark day. My heart and love go to David and Chioma.. 💔🕊 @davido I pray for your heart and mind this period. You have endured so much loss brother. May God hold you in his arms and keep you through this — The Guy (@MI_Abaga) November 1, 2022

Davido has gone through too much, let’s please keep him and Chioma in our prayers. This is just too much 💔 — Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) November 1, 2022

I am pained!!!!!! Extremely pained! Tempted to question the Almighty, but I dare not. Who am I. May God comfort Davido and Chioma. Ifeanyi we know you’re with the angels. Rest till the last day. — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) November 1, 2022

This is so sad!! Ha!! ☹️☹️Rest In Peace little champ. May the almighty God comfort Chioma,Davido and their families. — Funke Akindele (@funkeakindele) November 1, 2022

My deepest condolences to Davido and Chioma, this is a loss that no one should ever have to go through. Sending all my light and my loudest prayers to the Family 💔💔💔 — Pheelz🐘🤟🏾 (@Pheelz) November 1, 2022

My sincere and deepest condolences to Chioma and Davido. I pray God comforts them in this very difficult time. Rest easy young champ.❤️ — MONKELE (@_Taaooma) November 1, 2022

May God give the family's of Chioma and Davido the strength to bear such a great loss.

This is so painful pic.twitter.com/kszcuYftwX — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) November 1, 2022

Woke up to this terrible news. My deepest condolences to @davido and Chioma ☹️😢😭(can’t even begin to imagine how they both must feel). — Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) November 1, 2022

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Alleged Peter Obi’s campaign manifesto stirs controversy

Black Tuesday in Victoria Island

In another saddening development, Nigerians took to social media to react to an inferno that gutted a building housing a commercial bank situated at Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos state.

In a video making the rounds, the building was seen covered in heavy smoke while an adjoining Toyota Saloon Car suspected to belong to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police stationed outside the premises was also on fire.

The Lagos Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, while reacting to the development stated that victims were on admission at the hospital, with one person burnt beyond recognition.

The gory video has been generating reactions on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Another day, another time to ask: WTF are the fire hydrants all over Lagos meant for if they can’t be used in a commercial district like Adeola Odeku, VI? The other day, Jags was stunting with videos of fire trucks parading Lagos, e reach actual fire outbreak now, ghosting. Sigh — Ronald.mkt | The #GigGuy 🇳🇬 🚀 (@IAmRonaldX) November 1, 2022

VI, Lagos this opening. What kind of month is this? pic.twitter.com/E55oaWryKH — Doctör Penking™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 Peter Obi (@drpenking) November 1, 2022

What’s happening today? This happened in VI Lagos. Black November 💔 pic.twitter.com/UI7rOdBClV — Manish (@tobimanish) November 1, 2022

What a Black November 😭😭😭 Little Ifeanyi gone😭😭😭 Innocent lives and properties burnt beyond recognition in VI, Lagos😭 Lord!!!! Please come to our rescue — Okwute's Tgirl (@NwunyeBright) November 1, 2022

Stay prayed up and cautious ! It’s unfortunate Nigeria is not even big on safety , a lot of deaths and hazards would be greatly avoided . We are not proactive, not kitted enough to even be reactive … just docile No fire service !!People just died in Adeola odeku VI Lagos — Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) November 1, 2022

If all these are availabile to Lagos Fire Services, Then, the VI fire should have been quenched early on.

Here, when a firetruck or EMT is coming on with the siren and all, everyone clears off the road to the side and they pass, don’t matter the amount of https://t.co/5Im86EI10t — Neynyeh 🇨🇦- Youtuber (@LovelyNenye10) November 1, 2022

Lives lost this morning again in VI Lagos 💔💔😭 God please take control 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/E6UAsEhcYT — Baby❤️🌶🌶🌶🥵 (@fadererah_) November 1, 2022

….By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now