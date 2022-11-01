Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail fire incident in V.I. Lagos & demise of Davido's son Ifeanyi

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nigerians woke up on Tuesday to the sad news of the demise of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, and his partner, Chioma Rowland.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that Iffeanyi was said to have been under the water for a long time before he was discovered and rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos State, where he was confirmed dead.

The sad news sent shocking waves to the singer’s fans and favorites in Nigeria and across the world.

Top celebrities and politicians took to social media to share messages of hope and solidarity with Davido and Chioma.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Black Tuesday in Victoria Island

In another saddening development, Nigerians took to social media to react to an inferno that gutted a building housing a commercial bank situated at Adeola Odeku in Victoria Island, Lagos state.

In a video making the rounds, the building was seen covered in heavy smoke while an adjoining Toyota Saloon Car suspected to belong to the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos Command of the Nigeria Police stationed outside the premises was also on fire.

The Lagos Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, while reacting to the development stated that victims were on admission at the hospital, with one person burnt beyond recognition.

The gory video has been generating reactions on social media.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

….By Hamzat Rasheed

Opinions

