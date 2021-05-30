SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Gulak's murder, 'Tinubu for President' prophecy & Biafra Remembrance Day | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerians on social media trended the Biafra Remembrance Day on Sunday, May 30 – a date set aside annually by the Igbos to mourn victims of the Nigerian Civil War.

It has been 51 years since the brutal war took place – between July 1967 and January 1970 – and claimed millions of lives in the South-Eastern region of the country.

Using hashtags like #BiafraRemembranceDay and #Ozoemena (which could be translated as “Never again”), many have raised calls for a national dialogue on the ‘Biafra topic’ and have demanded that May 30th be declared a national day of mourning.

These hashtags dominated the trends on Twitter as pictures of malnourished children and corpses flooded the timeline, bringing back bitter memories of the war.

We noted the following reactions:

Today is #BiafraRemembranceDay

In honor of the memory of those who died in the war and the millions of children (my age-mates) who were starved to death,

I invite well meaning citizens to join me in asking @MBuhari to pull out his military occupation force from Igboland#Ozoemena pic.twitter.com/jGw7PDgp5L — Dr Aloy Chife (@ChifeDr) May 30, 2021

They fought a good fight of hope that we may live. On this day 30th may, we remember our fallen heros in the land of the raising sun,, those that died in biafra war, those killed by operation Python dance, may all their souls rest in peace. we say #ozoemena#BiafraHeroesDay2021 pic.twitter.com/uDcRPkwTSL — CHIMAMAKA (@heartmandy) May 30, 2021

Today, #BiafraRemembranceDay, I honour the memory of all those that died in the war and say #ozoemena (never again)! — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) May 30, 2021

Biafra is a dream; an idea. It is virtue. Defense & honor for what is right. If you believed it once, it’ll make you believe in it again. Biafra lives in the hearts of those who remember the labour of heroes past. Dreams don’t die, they live forever #ozoemena #BiafraHeroesDay2021 pic.twitter.com/evLceiD3Im — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) May 30, 2021

I have said it before and I say it again. We need to sit as a Nation & have the Biafran talk. The atrocities must be acknowledged, apologies given, atonement made and commitment to never go that path again.

The generation coming after us deserve a clean air#BiafraRemembranceDay — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) May 30, 2021

Biafra was proof that Nigeria was never intended to work. Decades later, unity remains impossible. Instead, survivors of this horror are asked to simply “obey and conform”! A reminder that there's no path forward without a proper national dialogue. #BiafraRemembranceDay — Naza Amaeze Okoli (@nazaokoli) May 30, 2021

Bishop

The General Overseer of Christ Revelation Church of God (Holy Promise), Bishop Ayodeyi Ipinmoroti has said the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu will emerge president come 2023.

The cleric said that God showed him that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader will be victorious if he contests for presidency in the coming elections and would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I do not see Nigeria breaking apart. Bola Tinubu is a right peg in the right hole in the 2023 presidential election.” he said during a sermon to commemorate children’s day celebration.

While also noting that the APC chieftain was a man of integrity, he said, “Don’t be deceived, Tinubu is the only candidate at this point of political, social and psychological turmoil that can fix the near broken down of the structure called Nigeria.

“I will explain some mysteries to him. If Tinubu is interested in the race, let him contest. I can assure you he will win the election as God has shown me.”

The statement became a topic of discussion for critics who immediately advised the Bishop and his ilk to keep their prophesies on the coming elections to themselves.

God be like.. Come again dude 😏 — ¢Ayomide¢ (@Ayomidelarry1) May 30, 2021

Bishop Ayodeji has said that God has anointed Tinubu as next President. This is exactly how Fr Mbaka forced Buhari down our throats.I think Nigerian clerics should keep quiet when they hear a voice talking about Nigeria politics because these evil men have hacked the sound system — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) May 30, 2021

U even listen to them ? 😂. U try oo — 👑otobskycleaningservice👑🇱🇷 (@OghenetegaOtobo) May 30, 2021

Hahah it's a man of God 😂 Lol — Oladire (@Oladire5) May 30, 2021

All of them na thief — Charles festy (@ellafesty) May 30, 2021

😅😅 — Francis’s first babyMama (@kumafa9) May 30, 2021

Ahmed Gulak

Reactions have also trailed the death of a former aide to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, who was killed on Saturday night in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The deceased was reportedly on his way to catch a flight at the Sam Mbakwe Airport when armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry which conveyed him and two other passengers.

Addressing the incidence, Imo State police command spokesman Bala Elkana said Mr Ahmed Gulak had left Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor any sister agency despite the fragile security situation prevalent in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six-armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport,” Elkana said

Mr Gulak was the chairman of the committee which conducted the 2019 APC governorship primary in Imo State that produced the incumbent Governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, as the candidate of the party.

Footages from the murder scene shared online showed the politician in a pool of his own blood.

Nigerians have lamented the unfortunate death and are calling for a discreet investigation to be carried out on the matter, suspected to be a ‘carefully planned assassination’.

See reactions below:

He was in a cab to the airport? The driver took irregular route?

Their vehicle was intercepted, then he was “identified and shot”. APC leaders in IMO state should be questioned on the assassination of Ahmed Gulak. One of them must have set him up; blood sucking party. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 30, 2021

Ahmed Gulak was a quintessential believer in Nigerian democracy and a great, hardworking family man. It is thus important for Imo State Govt to clarify what actually happened to him. How can Ahmed Gulak headed for the airport without protection considering current situation? — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) May 30, 2021

Ahmed Gulak was clearly assassinated (execution-style). If he was killed by ESN operatives, they would have riddled his car with bullets. It's clear he was killed in a neat manner. I don't suspect ESN, I don't even suspect the UGM. NOTE: Graphic photo below. pic.twitter.com/m5xz3tmvev — David Onyemaizu🦍 (@SirDavidBent) May 30, 2021

I am numb with news of the murder of Ahmed Gulak in Imo State.Whoever killed him has pushed this region and the nation a few steps nearer to serious crises. It is vital that his killers are fished out immediately and charged.Meantime, please remain calm, everyone. — Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed. (@baba_hakeem) May 30, 2021

Ahmed Gulak murder in Imo state is Purely political Wallahi. He supported Uzodinma against Okorocha; you can now connect the dot Uzodinma and Okorocha should be hold responsible I'm not supportn ESN or IPOB but they don't even know him, talk more of having anything against him — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🕸️ (@Mohnice_) May 30, 2021

Before they send their army to start killing innocent people in Imo state, I think the assasination of Ahmed Gulak is politically motivated. It may have nothing to do with IPOB. APC is dog-eat-dog party. — Emeka Nnadozie (@ChNnadozie) May 30, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

