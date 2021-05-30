 SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Gulak's murder, 'Tinubu for President' prophecy & Biafra Remembrance Day | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Gulak’s murder, ‘Tinubu for President’ prophecy & Biafra Remembrance Day

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerians on social media trended the Biafra Remembrance Day on Sunday, May 30 – a date set aside annually by the Igbos to mourn victims of the Nigerian Civil War.

It has been 51 years since the brutal war took place – between July 1967 and January 1970 – and claimed millions of lives in the South-Eastern region of the country.

Using hashtags like #BiafraRemembranceDay and #Ozoemena (which could be translated as “Never again”), many have raised calls for a national dialogue on the ‘Biafra topic’ and have demanded that May 30th be declared a national day of mourning.

These hashtags dominated the trends on Twitter as pictures of malnourished children and corpses flooded the timeline, bringing back bitter memories of the war.

We noted the following reactions:

Bishop

The General Overseer of Christ Revelation Church of God (Holy Promise), Bishop Ayodeyi Ipinmoroti has said the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu will emerge president come 2023.

The cleric said that God showed him that the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader will be victorious if he contests for presidency in the coming elections and would succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I do not see Nigeria breaking apart. Bola Tinubu is a right peg in the right hole in the 2023 presidential election.” he said during a sermon to commemorate children’s day celebration.

While also noting that the APC chieftain was a man of integrity, he said, “Don’t be deceived, Tinubu is the only candidate at this point of political, social and psychological turmoil that can fix the near broken down of the structure called Nigeria.

“I will explain some mysteries to him. If Tinubu is interested in the race, let him contest. I can assure you he will win the election as God has shown me.”

The statement became a topic of discussion for critics who immediately advised the Bishop and his ilk to keep their prophesies on the coming elections to themselves.

Ahmed Gulak

Reactions have also trailed the death of a former aide to former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, who was killed on Saturday night in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The deceased was reportedly on his way to catch a flight at the Sam Mbakwe Airport when armed bandits intercepted and attacked a Toyota Camry which conveyed him and two other passengers.

Addressing the incidence, Imo State police command spokesman Bala Elkana said Mr Ahmed Gulak had left Protea Hotel without informing the Police nor any sister agency despite the fragile security situation prevalent in the South East and Imo in particular.

“He left without any security escorts and while the cab driver took irregular route to the airport, six-armed bandits who rode in a Toyota Sienna intercepted, identified and shot at Ahmed Gulak around Umueze Obiangwu in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area close to the Airport,” Elkana said

Mr Gulak was the chairman of the committee which conducted the 2019 APC governorship primary in Imo State that produced the incumbent Governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma, as the candidate of the party.

Footages from the murder scene shared online showed the politician in a pool of his own blood.

Nigerians have lamented the unfortunate death and are calling for a discreet investigation to be carried out on the matter, suspected to be a ‘carefully planned assassination’.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

