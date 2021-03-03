 SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Makinde's 'no free land for ranching' comment & more | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Makinde’s ‘no free land for ranching’ comment & more

Published

1 hour ago

on

The highlights of Wednesday’s social media trends were centered on issues from the Nigerian political space that got Nigerians talking for the most part of the day.

Seyi Makinde

The social media space was flooded with reactions to comments by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over what seemed like a direct statement to Fulani cattle breeders.

The Governor had in a series of tweets on Wednesday, reteriated that the state will not provide free lands for herders as ranching is considered a private business in Oyo state.

He made the clarification on his official Twitter handle while addressing reports that the state would be giving free lands to cattle herders for ranching.

Makinde further noted that his administration would only concern itself with “aspects that are beneficial to the state”.

He added: “My attention has been drawn to this tweet regarding the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan during the joint security meeting, yesterday. For the avoidance of doubt, when I said we would implement the plan, I didn’t mean a wholesale implementation.

“We will be taking aspects which are beneficial for our state. As I have stated on several occasions, our position in Oyo State is that ranching is a private business and should be carried out as such. Our admin won’t be providing land for free to private investors for ranching,” he wrote.

The governor’s stance which got pockets of reactions from Nigerians came only a few days after Miyetti Allah threatened an extension of their now ‘partially’ suspended North to South ‘food blockade’ to protest the alleged maltreatment of their members in South-West Nigeria.

These reactions followed:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Sowore’s ‘spiritual adviser’ in court; Obagoal vs Burna Boy – who is richer?

North to South

Twitter users were anything but silent over the ‘North to South’ food stuff embargo imposed by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN).

The blockade which had held on since February 25 saw that trucks moving with perishable goods as well as cattles to the South from the North were intercepted at Jebba, a border town between Niger and Kwara state.

The development which has since resulted in alarming hike in foodstuff prices and groanings from traders alike, took the center stage of discussion across social media platforms.

Nigerians have also expressed utter disappointment at the failure of the presidency to address the issue believed to be plaguing the unity of the nation.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

