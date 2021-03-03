SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Makinde's 'no free land for ranching' comment & more | Ripples Nigeria

The highlights of Wednesday’s social media trends were centered on issues from the Nigerian political space that got Nigerians talking for the most part of the day.

Seyi Makinde

The social media space was flooded with reactions to comments by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over what seemed like a direct statement to Fulani cattle breeders.

The Governor had in a series of tweets on Wednesday, reteriated that the state will not provide free lands for herders as ranching is considered a private business in Oyo state.

He made the clarification on his official Twitter handle while addressing reports that the state would be giving free lands to cattle herders for ranching.

Makinde further noted that his administration would only concern itself with “aspects that are beneficial to the state”.

He added: “My attention has been drawn to this tweet regarding the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan during the joint security meeting, yesterday. For the avoidance of doubt, when I said we would implement the plan, I didn’t mean a wholesale implementation.

“We will be taking aspects which are beneficial for our state. As I have stated on several occasions, our position in Oyo State is that ranching is a private business and should be carried out as such. Our admin won’t be providing land for free to private investors for ranching,” he wrote.

The governor’s stance which got pockets of reactions from Nigerians came only a few days after Miyetti Allah threatened an extension of their now ‘partially’ suspended North to South ‘food blockade’ to protest the alleged maltreatment of their members in South-West Nigeria.

These reactions followed:

Nothing at all. The Land belongs to Oyo state. So if they want to use it as a Ranch, they must pay. Government can lease the land for them but not outright selling. — Baddoleesa (@baddoleesa) March 3, 2021

Ranching is a private business, Oyo State will not provide land for free – Governor Seyi Makinde. Nothing is free in Freetown… Let it sink. — TREAT-P … ENDSARS 🇳🇬 📢📢SÒRÓ SÒKE (@treatpworld) March 3, 2021

Knowledge is when you know that Fulani herders don't believe in ranching (can't use their money to buy massive land for ranching) and the governor said the land is not for free.

Seyi Makinde. — Psalmuhel Crown (@PsalmuhelC) March 3, 2021

Governor Seyi Makinde has won my heart again with what he recently said about ranching. — Michael Chiedoziem Chukwudera (@ChukwuderaEdozi) March 3, 2021

If they pay for it, who will be the owner? A land leased is better for business than buying. — AOK (@ikunle51) March 3, 2021

North to South

Twitter users were anything but silent over the ‘North to South’ food stuff embargo imposed by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN).

The blockade which had held on since February 25 saw that trucks moving with perishable goods as well as cattles to the South from the North were intercepted at Jebba, a border town between Niger and Kwara state.

The development which has since resulted in alarming hike in foodstuff prices and groanings from traders alike, took the center stage of discussion across social media platforms.

Nigerians have also expressed utter disappointment at the failure of the presidency to address the issue believed to be plaguing the unity of the nation.

See reactions below:

The so called food blockade from North to South. The Presidency is silent, The Senate is Silent, The Representative are silent, The Governors are silent. Political parties are silent. Wonderful! — Bello Shagari (@Belshagy) March 3, 2021

The food supply blockade from North to South was called off not just because of the “leaders” intervention but because of the fact that the North was suffering from their own actions. I love how unbothered the South was. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 3, 2021

North to South: Do you think North would suspend blockage if those items are non-perishable and critical for survival here like petrol or diesel? They will not only mock and insult you, they'll make sure you beg for mercy. 😡 That … scares … me, if it doesn't scare you. — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) March 3, 2021

They destroy our crops with cows, and chased alot of us from farming activities. Now, they are blocking food supplies from North to South. This amalgamation na scam. — Fola Ajileye (@FolaAjileye) March 3, 2021

The only thing learnt during this food blockade is that d North have been hiking the price of goods sent to d south and that d South holds all the keys to d economic emancipation of the whole country Imagine trying to fly ✈️goods to d south from d North Imagine the desperation — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) March 3, 2021

"North to south wahala is now giving Nigerians opportunity to increase everything which is on fair. — osareme (@Osareme111) March 3, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

