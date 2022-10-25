SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Meghan Markle’s claim of being 43% Nigerian

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has sparked fresh controversy after saying that a genealogy test revealed that she has a Nigerian heritage.

Markle made the disclosure in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, where she expressed her desire to learn more about her background.

According to her, she discovered that she was 43 percent Nigerian.

“I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago. I’m 43% Nigerian,” she said.

The revelation has been generating reactions as the writer opened up about her roots during the major podcast moment.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Meghan Markle is almost half Nigerian ? We claim her 🥹🫶🏾 — dee🤎 (@samDiane_) October 25, 2022

On a day where we learned Meghan is 43% Nigerian, it’s only fitting to bring back the royal jollof rice retelling of Harry and Meghan’s engagement interview. 😂 pic.twitter.com/L8yHqwb37x — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) October 25, 2022

Remember that @Trevornoah Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's #RoyalWedding vs Nigerian wedding? E come make sense now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/J3h4M49jk8 — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) October 25, 2022

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed that she is 43% Nigeria. Nobody should dare or say anything negative about her, cos the whole Nigeria on Twitter will unleash vavulence on the unf•rtunate soul — LL Akuba (@llakuba) October 25, 2022

No one in the #UK has ever labeled #MeghanMarkle as an angry black woman as she is not black. We labeled her a #bully & a hypocrite which is a very different thing. She is using racial #stereotypes to gaslight others. Ms #Minformation, why lie again, 43% nigerian lol, 28% max 🙄 — The Caribbean Prince (@Freedom16356531) October 25, 2022

It's much more easy to say you're from Nigeria when you're not living in Nigeria. Even Meghan Markle claiming 43% Nigerian. Y'all should pls come to Nigerian let's repair the country. pic.twitter.com/ZseMRvXYD9 — Man Tonai (O.D.) (@DrTONYAGBATOR) October 25, 2022

When Queen Elizabeth d!ed, most Nigerians were quick to c¤ndemn the entire Royal family due to their acts during the colonial era, but today same Nigerians are jubilat!ng cos Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex) claims to be 43% Nigerian. So what changed? Nigeria my country. Lolz. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) October 25, 2022

naija being the first African country to join Invictus games and now Meghan being 43% Nigerian, can our bragging rights and shoulder pads get any higher?! pic.twitter.com/DeLbhhEN9S — A M A R A (@cuteahmah) October 25, 2022

