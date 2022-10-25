Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Meghan Markle’s claim of being 43% Nigerian

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has sparked fresh controversy after saying that a genealogy test revealed that she has a Nigerian heritage.

Markle made the disclosure in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, where she expressed her desire to learn more about her background.

According to her, she discovered that she was 43 percent Nigerian.

“I just had my genealogy done a couple years ago. I’m 43% Nigerian,” she said.

The revelation has been generating reactions as the writer opened up about her roots during the major podcast moment.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

