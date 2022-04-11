SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Osinbajo’s 2023 declaration as he brands Buhari true patriot, man of integrity

Nigerians on social media have reacted massively to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s official declaration to vie for presidency in 2023.

Osinbajo who made the declaration in a brief broadcast on his official Twitter handle laid to rest months of intense speculations that he would run for the top seat.

The 65-year-old in his speech said: “In the past seven years, I have served as Vice President under a true Nigerian patriot, a servant of the nation in war and peace, and a man of integrity, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We have, together, worked through some of the most difficult times in the history of our Nation, but we have remained focused on securing the country, providing infrastructure and growing our economy.”

Osinbajo further noted that the wealth of experience he garnered under the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration as serving Vice President would be put to use under his administration.

“I believe that the very reason why the Almighty God gave me these experiences, these insights, and these opportunities, is that they must be put to the use of our country and it’s great peoples,” he added.

The Vice President joins a list of other candidates including Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State contesting under the auspices of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, mixed reactions across social media platforms have greeted the Vice-President’s declaration.

While many have expressed their sentiments over an Osinbajo candidacy, others are pledging their support to the Vice President’s cause.

See reactions below:

I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC. pic.twitter.com/atggfEnF2Q — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) April 11, 2022

