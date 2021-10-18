SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail proposed #EndSARS memorial protest & rumoured scam involving Piggyvest

A report making the rounds on social media claiming that online savings platform, Piggyvest lost N2billion in the alleged scam involving micro lending company, Imagine Global Solution Limited, has sparked panic online.

According to the report, some top organizations in Nigeria, including Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) and Afrinvest, invested with the company, which is being managed by one Mr Bamise Ajetunmobi and his wife, Elizabeth.

The couple are said to currently be on the run with investors funds worth billions of Naira and are possibly out of the country, as they also have investments outside Nigeria.

An Instagram user, @_trapselena, detailing the scope of the investment business alleged that Mr Bamise operates his micro-lending platform for small and medium scale traders, where he lends to traders at a 22 percent interest rate then returns 10 percent of the profit to investors monthly.

The user wrote “Just like MMM, Muyiwa and Glory Osei, MBA, etc, another financial fraud couple have stuck again. Nigerians will never learn”.

Mr Bamise’s lifestyle allegedly took a drastic turn after investors money in his possession hit a $50 million surplus.

He was said to have purchased a duplex at Ned Okonkwo’s Victoria Crest Homes in Lekki, Lagos and also bought a citizenship passport of Antigua and Barbuda for his wife, himself and his two kids.

Disaster however struck when the monthly ROI was no longer sustainable due to his extravagant lifestyle.

Piggyvest has however issued a statement to discount the rumours that they have also been scammed by the lending company.

The company also went on to assure customers that their funds are still safe and secure.

“Our attention has been drawn to some rumours making rounds about Piggyvest. Please note that Piggyvest will never compromise the funds of any user in any way.

“All Piggyvest user funds remain safe and secure as always. No user fund has experienced any loss of any kind, nor will they experience anything of the kind,” the statement read.

Here’s how Nigerians have reacted:

#ENDSARS Protest Anniversary

A planned #ENDSARS memorial protest marking the abrupt end of a peaceful protest organized by Nigerian youths against police brutality, has continued to spark tension across social media platforms.

Groups planning to commemorate the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protest on October 20, when security operatives allegedly shot at unarmed protesters, have vowed not to back down despite repeated warnings by police authorities.

Security operatives have also occasionally camped at the Lekki Toll Gate where the shooting incident occurred a year ago to forestall a possible protest.

These events have sparked tension across social media platforms with many Nigerians reacting thus:

