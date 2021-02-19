SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Sheikh Gumi's 'blanket amnesty' negotiation for bandits | Ripples Nigeria

Popular Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, made the trends across social media platforms in Nigeria on Friday following his meeting with kidnappers.

The Sheikh urged the Nigerian government to offer bandits “blanket amnesty” in order to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.

Gumi made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Minna, Niger State after an interface with bandits, suspected to have carried out the Kagara abduction which left one dead and dozens of students and teachers missing.

The Islamic scholar explained that some of the bandits were aggrieved, complaining of being killed and maimed unjustly.

“The outcome is very positive” Gumi told journalists after meeting with the bandits.

“We have many factions and each faction is saying I have complaints and grievances – we are persecuted, we are arrested, we are lynched.”

He however, did not say when the 42 abductees would be released.

Gumi’s appeal has so far been met with heavy criticisms from most Nigerians who queried the country’s resort to negotiating with bandits and their demands for permanent residency.

We collected the following reactions across social media platforms:

Breaking : Abducted Kagara Students Released To Sheikh Gumi Seems they released them to Gumi on self recognition. Nigeria is now a banana Republic. But what abt the boy killed in the process, will someone be held responsible? — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) February 19, 2021

Once it is declared, 1million 3hundred and 57 youths will come out of nowhere to say they are bandits and sheik will be cashing out big time.

Head of the cartel acting as mediator… — MAZI UDOKA#ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY. (@UdokaNwaigwe) February 19, 2021

Why do the Bandits feel entitled to anything like a Blanket Amnesty from the government and why is Sheik Gumi their spokesman and chief negotiator?? — S k i n n y B a d G u y ✌🏽 ✌🏽 (@Kheeng_jay) February 19, 2021

How can you ask for blanket amnesty for those who have wrecked havoc without "permanent residency". Gumi is chatting nonsense and the government is paying attention and resources to mediocrity. — Chief Bode Ayo 💫 (@olabode_jnr) February 19, 2021

If the FG will agree to grant blanket amnesty as suggested by Gumi for terrorist herdsmen then same should be applied to IPOB members and Prisoners who have been jailed for long — Young Carossi🇳🇬🇬🇲 (@ShebaniahMakam1) February 19, 2021

Gumi is negotiating 'blanket amnesty' for terrorists. I say he needs to be brought in for questioning. — Poseidon's Spawn #ENDSARS. (@PHenryckq) February 19, 2021

In a country where security has failed, 'Blanket amnesty's to bandits becomes thinkable. It's unfortunate that Nigeria as a country with all it's military might would come to her knees begging a group of miscreants 😥😥#Godsavenigeria — Caleb Faransa (@CFaransa) February 19, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

