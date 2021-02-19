SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Sheikh Gumi's 'blanket amnesty' negotiation for bandits | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Sheikh Gumi’s ‘blanket amnesty’ negotiation for bandits
Popular Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, made the trends across social media platforms in Nigeria on Friday following his meeting with kidnappers.
The Sheikh urged the Nigerian government to offer bandits “blanket amnesty” in order to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.
Gumi made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in Minna, Niger State after an interface with bandits, suspected to have carried out the Kagara abduction which left one dead and dozens of students and teachers missing.
The Islamic scholar explained that some of the bandits were aggrieved, complaining of being killed and maimed unjustly.
“The outcome is very positive” Gumi told journalists after meeting with the bandits.
“We have many factions and each faction is saying I have complaints and grievances – we are persecuted, we are arrested, we are lynched.”
He however, did not say when the 42 abductees would be released.
Gumi’s appeal has so far been met with heavy criticisms from most Nigerians who queried the country’s resort to negotiating with bandits and their demands for permanent residency.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: #SecureNigerState – Twitter Nigeria rages over Kagara abduction
We collected the following reactions across social media platforms:
Breaking : Abducted Kagara Students Released To Sheikh Gumi
Seems they released them to Gumi on self recognition.
Nigeria is now a banana Republic.
But what abt the boy killed in the process, will someone be held responsible?
— DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) February 19, 2021
Once it is declared, 1million 3hundred and 57 youths will come out of nowhere to say they are bandits and sheik will be cashing out big time.
Head of the cartel acting as mediator…
— MAZI UDOKA#ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY. (@UdokaNwaigwe) February 19, 2021
Why do the Bandits feel entitled to anything like a Blanket Amnesty from the government and why is Sheik Gumi their spokesman and chief negotiator??
— S k i n n y B a d G u y ✌🏽 ✌🏽 (@Kheeng_jay) February 19, 2021
How can you ask for blanket amnesty for those who have wrecked havoc without "permanent residency". Gumi is chatting nonsense and the government is paying attention and resources to mediocrity.
— Chief Bode Ayo 💫 (@olabode_jnr) February 19, 2021
If the FG will agree to grant blanket amnesty as suggested by Gumi for terrorist herdsmen then same should be applied to IPOB members and Prisoners who have been jailed for long
— Young Carossi🇳🇬🇬🇲 (@ShebaniahMakam1) February 19, 2021
Gumi is negotiating 'blanket amnesty' for terrorists. I say he needs to be brought in for questioning.
— Poseidon's Spawn #ENDSARS. (@PHenryckq) February 19, 2021
In a country where security has failed, 'Blanket amnesty's to bandits becomes thinkable. It's unfortunate that Nigeria as a country with all it's military might would come to her knees begging a group of miscreants 😥😥#Godsavenigeria
— Caleb Faransa (@CFaransa) February 19, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
Join the conversation
Latest
Zamfara bandit leader meets Niger govt, promises quick release of abducted Kagara students
The leader of armed bandits in Zamfara State, Dogo Gide, assured on Friday that the abducted students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of Niger State would soon be released.
Gide, whose group controls the Southern part of Zamfara forests, gave the assurance when he met with officials of the Niger State government in Gusau.
The meeting was initiated by a prominent Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Mahmud Gumi.
Although he said the abducted students are not in his custody, he would negotiate with other criminal groups to facilitate the release of the victims.
READ ALSO: Niger releases names of abducted Kagara students, teachers
The bandit leader assured that with the intervention of Gumi the group would ensure the release of the abducted persons.
Armed bandits had in the early hours of Wednesday abducted 27 students and three members of staff from the college.
One of the students was reportedly shot dead by the bandits during the attack on the college.
Gide said: “The abducted persons, whether they were kidnapped by bandits in Zamfara State or any other neighbouring states of Niger, Kebbi, and Kaduna will be released soon.”
Join the conversation
Politics
Nigerian govt has declared war on Igboland – IPOB
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said on Friday the Nigerian government has officially declared war on Igboland with the military operation in the forests of Orlu local government area of Imo State.
Ripples Nigeria had reported a targeted military bombardment of the forests with the aim of dislodging operatives of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) established by IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, last year.
In a statement issued by its Head of Directorate of State, Chika Edoziem, IPOB said with the military operation, it was now clear that the Nigerian government has officially declared war on the people of the South-East.
The group added that the time has come for the people of South-East to gird their loins and prepare for the long-drawn battle ahead.
The statement read: “The Nigerian government, through its military, has finally declared open confrontation with the Biafran people in their bid to harass, intimidate and cow us into submission to relinquish our ancestral lands to foreign Fulani terrorists.
READ ALSO: Buhari has no moral right to criticize Eastern Security Network –Nnamdi Kanu
“The Nigerian Army has thrown the gauntlet and we, the Indigenous People of Biafra, shall accept their challenge because there will neither be retreat nor surrender on this our journey to liberty and freedom.
“Now that the Nigerian government has activated its final solution to the Biafran question with helicopter gunships in Orlu, they have crossed the line of no return and for us the Indigenous People of Biafra, there is only one option that is open for us.
“We call on Ndigbos and the gallant IPOB fighters to gird their loins and defend every inch of Biafran territory.
“It is their inalienable right to live in the land of their forefathers as free people.
“We call on IPOB members and all Biafrans to be very conscious of the current situation of things and wait for directives from our supreme leader, Nnamdi Kanu.”
Join the conversation
Latest
Tinubu calls for peace in Nigeria
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday called for peace among all ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.
Tinubu made the call during the Eighth-Day Fidau Prayer for the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.
The event was also attended by former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Inspector-General of Police, Musliliu Smith; the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi; among others.
The APC chieftain said the country was facing a crisis and urged Nigerians to live in harmony and give peace a chance.
He said: “Nigeria is currently facing a crisis; a crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security, but God Almighty that made this country one of the largest and most resourceful countries will protect us.
“I appeal, in his (Jakande) memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now into ethnic, tribal, and religious crises.
READ ALSO: Tinubu has right to contest for president in 2023 – Osoba
“If there is a crisis, where do we go? We will submerge entire West Africa. There will be no enough space to accommodate us.
“Those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religious conflict, will never want it for Nigeria.
“We pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith, put peace and bring peace unto this land, may Allah bless all of us.”
Tinubu said the religious leaders are very critical in the present situation and urged them to continue their prayers, commitment, and fasting for the peace and stability in the country.
The ex-Lagos governor described the death of the late Jakande as not just a loss to the family but Lagos and the country in general.
Tinubu said Lagos and Nigeria were lucky to have a man like the late former governor and drew from his wealth of knowledge.
“Today, he is no more but he still exists to eternity. We pray for Lagos State, we pray for Nigeria to give us more people, more leaders that are prudent, honest, and give priority to the world in the future,” the APC chieftain concluded.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
D’Tigers beat Mali to end 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers unbeaten
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have rounded off their 2021 FIBA Afrobasket championship qualifiers without losing a game. The one-time...
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
Trending
-
Life's Blog23 hours ago
‘I can’t stay with just one woman,’ Don Jazzy explains why he is still single
-
Graffiti9 hours ago
It is not Buhari, stupid!
-
Politics9 hours ago
Hausa, Yoruba, Igbos, not Fulani are the real beneficiaries of banditry —Gov Mohammed
-
Metro23 hours ago
EFCC arraigns man for alleged N29m fraud in Borno
-
Politics12 hours ago
Again, former CBN Gov, Soludo, to run for Anambra gubernatorial election
-
Nigeria In One Minute13 hours ago
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, February 19, 2021
-
Life's Blog4 hours ago
Comedienne, Ada Jesus, diagnosed with kidney issue
-
Latest12 hours ago
Fulani group backs Bauchi gov on herdsmen carrying AK-47 rifles