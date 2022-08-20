Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Tompolo’s new contract and the promised completion of 2nd Niger Bridge

Published

1 min ago

on

Mixed reactions have been trailing the decision of the Nigerian Government to award a multi-million dollar contract to ex-Niger Delta militant, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo.

Ripples Nigeria gathered the government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited had signed the deal with Tompolo to end illegal bunkering, illegal refining, and other forms of oil theft in the Niger Delta.

Of those who hailed the decision was a former warlord in the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Mr. Josiah Oyakongan, aka Commander Oyimi 1, who commended the government for doing the right thing.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the decision was to utilize Tompolo’s ‘street knowledge’ to curb all illegal activities affecting NNPC operations making it run at a loss every month.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about Tinubu's visit to Obasanjo & Obi's visit to Kuti

2nd Niger Bridge

The second Niger bridge is making headlines again as the Muhammadu Buhari-led government has said it is ready to deliver the project before Christmas.

The 1.6 km long road is furnished with other ancillary infrastructure including a 10.3 km highway.

The second Niger bridge will reduce the burden of heavy traffic on the other Niger bridge.

The project has lingered having been sanctioned by the previous administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

