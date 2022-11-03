News
SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail Yul Edochie’s ministerial call & Tinubu’s warning on Akindele
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told his supporters not to call the name of Nollywood actress and People Democratic Party’s Lagos vice governorship candidate Funke Akindele.
The statement by the APC presidential candidate sparked reactions on social media on Thursday as he told his supporters not to mention Akindele’s name in his presence.
The video now making the rounds showed Tinubu’s supporters singing a campaign song, describing Akindele as a political ‘ant’ compared to Sanwo-Olu.
Many took to social media to tag the ex-Lagos state Governor for discriminating against women.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
“Don’t even mention that name in my front. @funkeakindele, it is an insult”. That Jagaban denigrating Funke Akindele. A woman who struggled from the grace to stardom? Who is Seyi Tinubu pls? This is an insult in womenfolks to be honest and this man doesn’t deserve our votes. pic.twitter.com/gBw5ey93du
— DGov (@omoluabi1sq) November 2, 2022
The Fact That Tinubu Is Vexed At The Mention Of Funke Akindele’s Name, It Means Whatever PDP, Jandor And Funke Are Doing In That Lagos, They Should Double It, E Dey Touch Amoda.😂
— Ovbióbà (@Nomwengho) November 3, 2022
“It’s an insult on Funke Akindele to mention her name in my presence”……Asiwaju Tinubu
This man holds women to contempt. Look at how contemptuous he speaks about a woman whose only wrong was to try to engage in Politics.
Nigeria women must take a stand in the coming election
— DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) November 3, 2022
Funke Akindele has been receiving backlash from all folks of life : women , men and even Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reached bellow belt
I guess there’s a price to pay for being a woman and wanting to pursue a political career . God be with her
— Mavis Ikpeme (@mavisikpeme) November 3, 2022
Tinubu denigrating Funke Akindele tells a lot about how the autocratic and spastic octogenarian feels about young people. Don’t vote foolishly; vote for @PeterObi who has utmost regard for young people.
— FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) November 3, 2022
One who dances passions and shows it off got voted to be senator and now Governor but it is Funke Akindele’s dances that are your problem. Meanwhile it is running mate she is oooh!
Gender discrimination is more than real!
— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) September 23, 2022
When Jandor picked Funke Akindele to run as his deputy on the PDP platform, APC laughed us to scorn but the unusual political play is no longer funny to them.
Jandor and Funke were both in Amuwo today: Jandor went to the streets, Funke went into Agboju Market…we dey come 😁 pic.twitter.com/ymYFzeVoVz
— 'Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) October 27, 2022
Funke Akindele! The Deputy Candidate Of The PDP Is a Big Threat to Bola Tinubu And Babajide Sanwoolu.
They Are Both Scared Of The Crowd She Is Pulling.
— Femi Oyedun (@FemiOyedun1) November 3, 2022
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: How Nigerians reacted to Flutterwave founder’s presentation of Tinubu’s tech policy
Yul Edochie
Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has openly disclosed that he has been called to serve as a minister of God.
In a video made by the actor, he said that he had received the instruction long ago without taking it seriously.
Recall that the movie star recently took a second wife, Judy Austin, after welcoming a son.
The new disclosure which has since gone viral generated reactions from Nigerians.
Yul Edochie claims God has called him to become a minister https://t.co/AJEKjFo1tj
— Ripples Nigeria (@RipplesNG) November 3, 2022
“I have a calling to be a minister of God” – Yul Edochie hints on becoming a pastor
Yul Edochie wants to become another Indaboski Bahose, very soon Zubby Micheal will hint his own 🤣
Una wan turn our Christianity to cruise ?🤦🏽♂️
— Chinaza #PeterObi-HypeMan Ⓜ️ (@MuchTalksBlog1) November 3, 2022
I'm sure Yul Edochie is just catching cruise with the media because he can't be serious. Receiving a calling from God after commiting adultery… Are you kidding me ???. He should check his call log again because I'm damn sure it's a wrong number.
— The Indaboski ❄ (@vhic3adibe) November 3, 2022
I've totally accepted God's calling to be a Minister and Preacher of God's Word -Yul Edochie.@YulEdochie, God's work isn't lip service.
REPENT!! Firstly, let go a wife you snatched from a fellow man whose heart is broken and make peace with your family.
— Cecilia Okoroma (@CeciliaOkoroma) November 3, 2022
Yul edochie: I’ve a calling to be a minister of God Yul edochie
Me: 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/jLO4lJ3FYy
— Ayanfe(Baba for the girls) (@AyanfeOlugbala) November 3, 2022
Yul Edochie, only you from Politician now you want to be Pastor. Black sheep of the family. 😁😁😁😁
— Ada Idemmili OGBANJE 👨👩👦 Labour party (@adaigbo_2022) November 3, 2022
Yul Edochie will start his ministry and he will have members. That is how you know we have alot of mad people in this country.
— Chi ❤️ 💎💎 (@kindwest) November 3, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
