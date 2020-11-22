Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Recession ‘season two’, corpses of #EndSARS protesters ‘on lockdown’ & more

November 22, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Topics of national concern made top trends on Sunday across social media platforms in Nigeria, especially on Twitter.

The issues bothering on insecurity in Northern Nigeria as well as a new directive by the government concerning bodies of suspected #EndSARS protesters, were the most talked about on Twitter.

The following trends got maximum engagements:

Mainland Hospital

The above phrase made it to the trends table following the reported ban on corpses of suspected #EndSARS protesters domiciled at the Mainland Hospital mortuary, Yaba by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

Relatives of the dead have been reportedly denied claims to the bodies of their loved ones who died after the shooting incident at the Lekki toll gate on October 20 despite an earlier call by the state government urging them to do so.

According to the Medical Director of the Mainland Hospital, Dr. Abimbola Bowale, there was a “pending injunction” on #EndSARS related cases hence the development.

The Lagos State government also assured of a possible press statement addressing the matter.

#Zamfara

At least 40 worshippers and an Islamic cleric were reportedly abducted on Friday by armed bandits during Juma’at prayers in Dutsin Gari Community, Zamfara State.

Five people were reportedly killed with several others injured following the attack.

Twitter users reacted to the seemingly unending cases of bandit attacks and insecurity especially in Northern Nigeria.

#Recession2

Tweeps have continued to ‘rant’ over the country’s recent plunge into recession after a report on Saturday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed that the economy experienced a consecutive downward growth in Gross domestic Product (GDP) in 2020.

Nigerians lamented the state of the country under the Buhari administration as some were of the opinion that people were already living in a deteriorated economy before last week’s official report.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */