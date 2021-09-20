SocialMediaTrends: ‘Reckless & provocative’– Nigerians drag Baba-Ahmed over comments on zoning

The social media space experienced an uproar on Monday following some controversial comments made by the spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed on the protracted issue of zoning ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

While delivering a keynote address at the maiden Maitama Sule Leadership Lecture Series organised by the students wing of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, over the weekend, Baba-Ahmed said heaven will not fall if a Northerner is elected the next President of Nigeria.

He maintained that Northerners are not second-class citizens, hence will not play second fiddle in 2023, especially as the region has the numbers it needs to clinch the top seat.

“We will lead Nigeria the way we have led Nigeria before, whether we are President or Vice President, we will lead Nigeria. We have the majority of the votes and the democracy says vote whom you want.

“Why should we accept second class position when we know we can buy form and contest for first class and we will win?

“Why does anybody need to threaten us and intimidate us? We will get that power, but be humble because power comes from God. We inherited leadership, being honest is not being stupid,” Baba-Ahmed said

He added that anyone who does not want a Northerner as President should leave the country if one emerges.

Responding to Baba-Ahmed’s comment, one Facebook user, Farouk Hamman had this to say:

“A biased and one-sided opinion, bereaved of foresight. Are the Northerners the only Nigerians qualified to rule? Why are you guys always like mixing politics with other things and you call yourself a leader? A good leader embraces all and has a good sense of judgement. The North is the most underdeveloped and poorest region even though they’ve ruled this nation more than others. Toh.”

Another Facebook user, Abdul-Rahaman Sani Adam wrote: “Yes, but heaven will recieve a lot of innocent guests, because the other side won’t take it lightly. Please, for peace and equality, allow the other part of the country to try their luck”.

