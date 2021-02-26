 SocialMediaTrends: #RescueJangebeGirls, Osinbajo's speech on Crypto & 'failed arrest' of Sunday Igboho | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

SocialMediaTrends: #RescueJangebeGirls, Osinbajo’s speech on Crypto & ‘failed arrest’ of Sunday Igboho

Published

2 hours ago

on

The abduction of schoolgirls in Jangebe in Zamfara state and the speech on cryptocurrency by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo were some of the most-engaged discussion trends on social media on Friday.

Nigerians reacted massively to the following trends:

#RescueJangebeGirls, Another 300, Bandits, Gumi

Social Media users pushed for the rescue of yet another set of abducted pupils from a Government Girls Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara state by suspected armed bandits.

At least 317 school girls were reportedly kidnapped after the attackers invaded the school premises, heavily armed, in the early hours of Friday.

Security operatives deployed to the area are said to have begun a joint search for the abductees and their captors, but Nigerians on social media are decrying the rising spate of insecurity in the North.

The attacks have persisted despite negotiations initiated by the state governments and Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi with the bandits.

The latest abduction is coming only a week after students and staff of a Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State were kidnapped by armed bandits with no report yet of their release.

Nigerians reacted:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reactions trail CBN Governor’s ‘cryptocurrency created out of thin air’ comment

Osinbajo, Vice President

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s call for a regulation rather than prohibition of Cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria had Twitter users talking on Friday.

The Vice President shared a snippet of his meeting with the Bankers Committee Vanguard. In the video titled ‘We must act in knowledge, not in fear’, Osinbajo noted that blockchain technology was indeed the future of banking and that adopting the new development called for prudence and care.

“There is no question that blockchain technology and digital currencies in particular will in the coming years challenge traditional, including reserve banking in ways that we cannot yet imagine,” he said

“The point I’m making is, some of the exciting developments we see call for prudence and care in adopting them and this has been very well articulated by our regulatory authorities.”

Nigerians also called out the perceived lack of synergy between the Federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele had recently described cryptocurrency as “money created out of thin air”.

Sunday Igboho

Reactions have also trailed the alleged attempted arrest of self-acclaimed Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho by security operatives.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Print 🖨 PDF 📄

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations1 month ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects  (I)

There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...

Sports

Latest7 hours ago

BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos

Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Sports9 hours ago

Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
Sports22 hours ago

EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
Sports23 hours ago

NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season

Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Latest1 day ago

Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16

A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...

Latest Tech News

Tech2 hours ago

Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Latest11 hours ago

Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents

Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Tech1 day ago

Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
Tech2 days ago

CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Tech3 days ago

Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Tech4 days ago

Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia

These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1.  Gebeya launches app to help...

Copyright © 2021 Ripples Nigeria. All rights reserved.