 SocialMediaTrends: #SecureNigerState - Twitter Nigeria rages over Kagara abduction | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

SocialMediaTrends: #SecureNigerState – Twitter Nigeria rages over Kagara abduction

Published

2 hours ago

on

Social media users in Nigeria on Wednesday reacted massively to the latest abduction case in the country, decrying the worsening security situation.

The recent attacks unleashed by suspected armed bandits on Government Science College, Kagara in Niger State, saw at least 27 students abducted as well as a few teachers residing within the College Staff Quarters.

The attackers who were said to have stormed the school at about 2:00a.m on Wednesday, reportedly dressed in the school uniform, began shooting sporadically leaving at least one dead and a few injured.

The incident, which closely follows the kidnap of 333 school boys from a Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Local Government in Katsina state, has been heavily condemned by many Nigerians.

Social Media users also queried the possession of the highly sophisticated weapons being used by these assailants as revealed in a viral footage, and the government’s daunting failure to label the perpetrators “terrorists” rather than “bandits”.

These phrases and hashtag made it to Twitter’s trends table: #SecureNigerState, Terrorists, Allahu Akbar, Government Science College, Minna.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Politics

My performance in WTO will open doors of opportunity for Africans, women – Okonjo-Iweala

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 17, 2021

By

The new Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said on Wednesday her performance in office would open doors for more Africans, particularly women to lead international organizations in the future.

The WTO General Council confirmed the Nigerian ex-finance minister’s appointment as head of the 164-member organization earlier in the week.

She succeeds Brazilian diplomat, Roberto Avezedo, who left the post in August last year.

Okonjo-Iweala, who will assume office on March 1, will complete her tenure on August 31, 2025.

The ex-World Bank managing director featured in a programme on Arise Television and declared that she is proudly African.

She said: “I am proud for Africa, I am proud to be Nigerian and I am proud for women but the bottom line is capability to do the job and to deliver so that after me, there will be women, there will be other Africans, that is the whole point.

“Multilateral economic organisations need to have women. I have actually just published a book with the former Prime Minister of Australia about leadership talking about the fact that there is a dearth of women at the top even though a lot of progress has been made but it is too slow. This is an opportunity to have a woman leading a multilateral organisation.

“Opening this door as I did when I became finance minister, when I was given the opportunity to serve my country by ex Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, I focused on trying to deliver and worked round the clock because I recognised that if I could do a good job, people will no longer have inhibitions about giving women the job and that was a very big objective for me and it worked.

“Since I had the job, there have been three other women who have been nominated. In fact, it is becoming a norm to put a woman as finance minister and that is the impact I wanted to make.”

Politics

Kagara abduction an abuse of child’s rights – UNICEF

Published

25 mins ago

on

February 17, 2021

By

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Wednesday described the abduction of students of Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, as an abuse of child’s rights.

In a statement issued by its Communication Specialist, Sam Kaalu, UNICEF demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the students.

Although the agency acknowledged the efforts being made by the Nigerian government to rescue the students, it expressed concerned about the violent attack and safety of the abducted victims.

The statement read: “UNICEF condemns in the strongest possible terms any attack on a school and calls for the immediate and unconditional release of any children who may be missing, and their safe return to their families.

“UNICEF is deeply concerned about these reported acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights. Children should feel safe at home and at school at all times – and parents should not need to worry for the safety of their children when they send them off to school in the morning.

“We acknowledge the efforts being taken by the Government of Nigeria for the safe return of any missing children.”

Armed bandits had on Wednesday morning abducted 27 students and three staff from the college.

Politics

SERAP charges Nigerian govt to locate, rescue abducted Kagara students

Published

52 mins ago

on

February 17, 2021

By

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Wednesday blasted the Federal Government for failing to provide adequate security for its citizenry.

The civil society group was reacting to the kidnap of students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State.

Armed bandits had on Wednesday morning abducted 27 students and some members of staff at the college.

SERAP in a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oludare, warned that the federal government would be held accountable if the students and their teachers are not urgently rescued.

The statement read: “Nigerian authorities must locate and ensure the safe release of many students and teachers reportedly abducted by armed men who attacked the Government Science College Kagara, Niger State. We’ll hold the Federal Government to account if the students are not urgently rescued.

“The abductors must be arrested and brought to justice. Victims must be granted access to justice. The incident, which started at about 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, suggests that Nigerian authorities are failing to live up to their commitments to provide safe a learning environment.

“Some teachers and family members were also reportedly abducted by the gunmen. The operations started from the staff quarters and ended in the students’ hostels, and in the process, one student was reportedly killed while others were wounded.

“The gunmen reportedly gathered some staff and students at a place for hours before moving them out of the school premises to an unknown destination. They wore military uniform and entered the school premises, which has about 1000 students, and overpowered the security guard.

“Nigerian authorities must probe the reported spending of N3.2bn on Safe School Initiative in 2014, and publish details of spending to date on the Initiative. Public funds budgeted for the initiative had clearly not achieved a safe school environment for children in the country.

“Attacking students and teachers is a crime against humanity. Such attacks inflict severe psychological distress on victims, and cause interruptions in education.

“Nigerian authorities must ensure a safe school environment for students and teachers.”

