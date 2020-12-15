Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Shekau responsible for #KankaraBoys kidnap, ASUU’s cancelled meeting & more

December 15, 2020
Former B’Haram commander claims he holds the key to Shekau’s surrender
Social media users in Nigeria subjected the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to intense ridicule on Tuesday.

This was as updates concerning the kidnap of school boys in Katsina State retained ambiguity, leading to heated debates especially on Twitter.

The following topics made top trends across social platforms in Nigeria.

Bandits, #KankaraBoys

Nigerians were thrown into a dilemma on Tuesday after Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Islamic Extremist Sect, Boko Haram claimed responsibility via audio tape to the mass abduction of over 300 students in Kankara, Katsina state.

This was following a disclosure made by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State that a group of bandits had reached out to the state government on ransom demands.

Manny Twitter users although doubting the direct involvement of Boko Haram have opined that bandits not the insurgents were known for demanding ransoms after abductions.

Others have, however, called out the government for trying to ‘save face’ by referring to Boko Haram insurgents as bandits rather than terrorists.

“Me as Buhari”

Twitter Nigeria on Tuesday adopted the use of satirical anecdotes dubbed “Me as Buhari” to appraise the Buhari-led administration and the president’s second term in office so far.

#EndASUUStrikeNow

Nigerian students raised their concerns for the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after the Union reportedly cancelled a meeting with the Federal government for the second time in a row.

Speaking on the reason for the the cancellation, ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi had said during a press briefing:

“We never actually agreed on any meeting. What we said was due consultations, and consultations are going on at the two levels. We believe the government’s side is also consulting. That’s why the meeting has not held. So, consultations are going on. Thank you,”

Young Nigerians have called on the ‘enstranged’ bodies with the above hashtag to settle their differences as their future was at stake.

