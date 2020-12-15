SocialMediaTrends: Shekau responsible for #KankaraBoys kidnap, ASUU’s cancelled meeting & more

Social media users in Nigeria subjected the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to intense ridicule on Tuesday.

This was as updates concerning the kidnap of school boys in Katsina State retained ambiguity, leading to heated debates especially on Twitter.

The following topics made top trends across social platforms in Nigeria.

Bandits, #KankaraBoys

Nigerians were thrown into a dilemma on Tuesday after Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Islamic Extremist Sect, Boko Haram claimed responsibility via audio tape to the mass abduction of over 300 students in Kankara, Katsina state.

This was following a disclosure made by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State that a group of bandits had reached out to the state government on ransom demands.

Manny Twitter users although doubting the direct involvement of Boko Haram have opined that bandits not the insurgents were known for demanding ransoms after abductions.

Others have, however, called out the government for trying to ‘save face’ by referring to Boko Haram insurgents as bandits rather than terrorists.

I won’t dismiss Shekau’s claim of responsibility for the abduction too hastily. We had made this mistake with the Chibok incident. We’ve seen several pieces of evidence this year that Shekau has created cells in Niger and Zamfara states. I’ve constantly rang the alarm on this. — Bulama Bukarti (@bulamabukarti) December 15, 2020

How did the presidency and the Army and the Media know what to call the people who kidnapped 333 students in Katsina? How did we know immediately that they were "BANDITS" and everybody chorused same name? I repeat, you can't fight Boko Haram by coercing the PRESS. #EndSARS — Tochukwu Ezeukwu (@Towchukwu) December 15, 2020

a government that negotiates with terrorist s will always remain terrorised — Xklusive 🔴⚫ (@XSelch) December 15, 2020

Or perhaps we’ve been assessing the threat wrong all along. Perhaps these armed bandits have always been affiliated with BH. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Nwandu (@d_Nwandu) December 15, 2020

Are we still calling the kidnappers bandits after Boko Haram claimed responsibility for the abduction? — Nigerian (@Nigeria30529945) December 15, 2020

Bandits are Terrorists, call them what they are. Bandits don’t kidnap 330 for the fun of it. — Nathan #EndSARS (@rukky_nate) December 15, 2020

“Me as Buhari”

Twitter Nigeria on Tuesday adopted the use of satirical anecdotes dubbed “Me as Buhari” to appraise the Buhari-led administration and the president’s second term in office so far.

Me as Buhari: How can I finish Nigeria before my tenure ends pic.twitter.com/6asT3J1UWZ — Ɖ₳₮ ₳Ɉ ɃØƗ #ENDSARS (@darestlesspen) December 14, 2020

Me as buhari I don’t do Nigerians I only do cows pic.twitter.com/zDPZ1K7hl1 — laidey 🦅 (@laidey83) December 14, 2020

*Me as Buhari to ASUU members* E be like say we go turn our universities to ruga for our cows pic.twitter.com/xOk4OBuKlG — 𝐌 𝐎 𝐇 𝐍 𝐈 𝐂 𝐄 📸 (@Mohnice_) December 15, 2020

Me as buhari !!

#EndASUUStrikeNow

Nigerian students raised their concerns for the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) after the Union reportedly cancelled a meeting with the Federal government for the second time in a row.

Speaking on the reason for the the cancellation, ASUU president, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi had said during a press briefing:

“We never actually agreed on any meeting. What we said was due consultations, and consultations are going on at the two levels. We believe the government’s side is also consulting. That’s why the meeting has not held. So, consultations are going on. Thank you,”

Young Nigerians have called on the ‘enstranged’ bodies with the above hashtag to settle their differences as their future was at stake.

..way. It doesn't end here. Many School managements across Nigeria in most cases are not ready to see students as partners. That explains why some schools would not think of inviting student representatives for events that concern students such as matriculation, convocation etc.. — Akeju (@AkejuOlusegun1) December 15, 2020

99 days to make it a year..enough is enough — Hafiz (@Ab_Hafiz99) December 15, 2020

