Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Shekau’s new video, killing and kidnapping in Kaduna & more stories

November 17, 2020
Former B’Haram commander claims he holds the key to Shekau’s surrender
By Ripples Nigeria

All is yet to be heard about the #EndSARS protests of October and the subsequent alleged intimidation by government, as the protesters have continued to pursue justice via social media.

The protesters on Tuesday stood in solidarity once again with an embattled fellow, Eromosele Adene, using #FreeEromz and #FreeEromosele hashtags on Twitter to push for his freedom.

There was also cause on Tuesday to address the state of the country’s security especially in northern Nigeria.

These trends garnered the most engagements:

Shekau

Abubakar Shekau, Leader of the Boko Haram Sect, in a new video, reportedly addressed the Nigerian Army’s attempt to unleash a fresh manhunt for him and his top commanders, claiming that he was doing ‘the work of God and would be protected’.

Images from the video which soon went viral showed the Jihadist leader seated and surrounded by his fighters in an enclosed room.

Shekau also confirmed that he was alive and mocked the Nigerian military for telling Nigerians on countless occasions that he was killed.

Twitter users reacted thus:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Makinde’s IGR ‘magic’; APC vs PDP —which is ‘Nigeria’s best friend’? & more

#FreeEromz

#EndSARS protesters hoisted the hashtag for the umpteenth time in solidarity against the ‘unjust’ detention and arraignment of Eromosele Adene, a.k.a Eromz accused by the Nigeria Police of criminal incitement, cyber stalking and conducts likely to cause breach of peace during the #EndSARS protests in October.

Although, the Lagos Magistrate Court in Yaba granted the 27-year-old a N1million bail, despite the fact that he was yet to be formally charged, the case has been considered by most Nigerians as one of flagrant abuse of power and injustice by the Nigerian Police.

Kaduna

Twitter Nigeria reacted to the recent killings and attacks by armed bandits on communities in Kaduna State as well as the Kaduna-Abuja highway where at least 5 students from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) were reportedly kidnapped and two killed.

Some Nigerians also condemned the killing of a chief and his two sons in the Zangon Kataf local government area of the state in the early hours of Tuesday.

…By Okiemute Abraham

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */