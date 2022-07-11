SocialMediaTrends: Shettima involved with Boko Haram? Nigerians deliberate

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, has been trending since his unveiling, with Nigerians digging into his possible involvement with Boko Haram terrorists.

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu running mate was unveiled on Sunday at President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown in Daura and has since been congratulated by the senate president, Ahmed Lawan.

Social media has been buzzing as many fingers have been pointed to Shettima for allegedly habouring the mastermind of the 2011 Christmas Day bombing of St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Kabiru Sokoto.

The bombing, according to media sources, claimed around 40 lives in Madalla.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying after Tinubu picks Shettima as running mate

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Not a Shettima that has been sympathetic towards the deadly Boko Haram Sect. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) July 11, 2022

No be Shettima be this? What's going on here? pic.twitter.com/1ENbxLxiCg — Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) July 11, 2022

Did you know that Kabiru Sokoto bombed St Theresa Catholic Church, Abuja, he was arrested in Kashim Shettima's lodge. He was recently released from Kuje prison after the jailbreak, and the next day, Shettima was announced the Vice President by Tinubu! We are finished! — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) July 11, 2022

Kassim Shettima was very Vocal when Ihejirika was fishing out BH and their sympathisers. The Nigerian Army recorded a lot of Success during this period and BH changed tactics to Bombings in Abuja. The APC is rewarding Shettima for his role in removing GEJ. APC needs to leave. — Niger Delta (@Franeb) July 11, 2022

Shettima the Muslim VP candidate of a Yoruba Muslim, sitting and dinning with terrorist Boko Haram. Shettima will always do the bidding of his boys, the Christian populace can always go to hell.

Vote wisely, vote Peter Obi pic.twitter.com/PsFwDICiHa — Mercy Egbai (@MercyEgbai) July 11, 2022

Kassim Shettima was very Vocal when Ihejirika was fishing out BH and their sympathisers. The Nigerian Army recorded a lot of Success during this period and BH changed tactics to Bombings in Abuja. The APC is rewarding Shettima for his role in removing GEJ. APC needs to leave. — Niger Delta (@Franeb) July 11, 2022

The same Sen. Shettima who called the Vice President an ice cream/popcorn seller is now VP candidate? Pastor Osinbajo, I hope you heard that loud and clear. — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) July 11, 2022

Boss Mustapha, current SGF was one of the leading contenders to be VP to Tinubu. He was not picked because he is Christian. He’s 200 times more competent than Shettima. Let’s continue to deceive each other in this country. pic.twitter.com/Yz9AURfb9G — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) July 11, 2022

Remember when Governor Modu Sheriff Categorically accused Gov. Shettima of Creating And Funding the dreaded sect Boko Haram. This allegations is still fresh and it’s still on record. Nobody will say he wasn’t warned pic.twitter.com/X6O0Am0iI2 — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat (@von_Bismack) July 11, 2022

Kashim Shettima can actually become the President of Nigeria. (If Tinubu wins and something happens along the line).

Just imagine that?

Book haram in Aso rock?

Afghanistan?

God forbid BAT thing. Kabiru Sokoto

Reno

Boss Mustapha#PeterObi2023 — Emma Nonso (@EmmaEmerenini) July 11, 2022

After almost 8 years of hell, APC decided to present Tinubu-Shettima. The plan is very clear. 2023 is a battle for your life and your existence. Choose life, that you may live. — Deji Teye (@mydeji247) July 10, 2022

I will do my best to make sure Tinubu and Shettima never become President and Vice President of Nigeria in 2023, so help me God. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) July 10, 2022

I Deborah Gaji will do my best to make sure Tinubu and Shettima never become President and Vice President of Nigeria in 2023, so help me God. — Deborah Gaji (@Deborahgaji) July 11, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now