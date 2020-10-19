Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: #SideWithNigeria, queer lives matter, Benin prisonbreak and other stories

October 19, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Conversations on social media platforms have continued to be mostly about the #EndSARS protests, which have been ongoing across Nigeria for over 10 days.

On Twitter, hastags like #EndPoliceBrutality #EndBadGovernance, #Sorosoke247 recieved maximum engagements on Monday, as the dynamics of the protests made remarkable steps.

Protesters have also continued to leverage on the platform to strategize and communicate as the demonstrations grow violent in major parts of the country. Here are some of the hastags that caught our attention:

Prisoners, Benin

The #EndSARS protests in Edo State was far from peaceful on Monday as suspected hoodlums invaded the correctional facilities at Ugbekun, Oba Market and Idogbo.

Clips and footages of the occurrence have flooded social media platforms causing ‘prisoner’ to hit Twitter’s trends list with over 100 thousand mentions. Phrases and hastags like ‘Edo State’ ‘#EdoProtest’, ‘Thugs’, ‘Benin’ ‘Obaseki’ and ‘CCTV’ trended alongside.

Conversations on Twitter have centered on the possibility of a government-sponsored jailbreak in the state intending on drowning the efforts of #EndSARS protesters. Others have questioned why the warders allegedly kept mum while the pandemonium broke out.

Governor Godwin Obaseki has however ordered an immediate 24 hour curfew from 4:00p.m Monday across the state.

#QueerNigerianLivesMatter

The hashtag which has so far trended for two days was spurred by a tweet made by a civil rights group, Feminist Coalition, who are advocating for the rights of the LGBTQ+ Community in line with the fight against police brutality.

The tweet which has now been deleted, read:

“Our Communal fight to #EndSARS is inclusive of the LGBGTQ+ Community who are also harassed, assaulted and killed by police. They deserve the same justice we seek and even more so, as they are also a target of the law. You can’t be what you fight against. #QueerNigerianLivesMatter’.

The Queer community then seized the opportunity to condemn the brutality targeted against them by the police, even though homosexuality remains illegal in Nigeria.

EndSARS Protesters however knocked the Civil Rights group for deviating from the point of their protests and pushing a narrative different from the original stance.

#SideWithNigeria

The hashtag contained updates of #EndSARS demonstrations on-going in various parts of the country especially in Abuja, Lagos, Benin and Ilorin.

Online protesters have trended the hashtag to declare their solidarity for Nigeria despite the number of lives lost since the protests began.

From Protesters in Abuja who have remained unmoved despite government’s alleged deployment of soldiers, to Protesters in Lagos who have caused traffic jams along major routes, the hashtag may be a motivation to keep up the high-spirits and command focus on their goal.

