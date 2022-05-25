News
SocialMediaTrends: ‘Sigh of relief for APC’ – how Nigerians reacted to Peter Obi’s PDP exit
Presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has on Wednesday announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as he withdraws from the presidential primaries.
Obi confirmed the news on his verified Twitter handle.
There have been speculations that the former Governor of Anambra State may join the Labour Party or New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to actualise his presidential ambition.
The 60-year-old politician has been enjoying massive turnout in campaigns, and support from Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.
The development has taken many Nigerians by surprise.
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Peter Obi u shouldn't have resigned from the PDP, especially now that the primary election is just around the corner; There's no political party strong enough to rival the APC which is why many hoped u will be the PDP flag bearer. U should've waited till after the primaries.
— Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 25, 2022
Obviously his move was not well calculated.
I ll rather stay and fight and fail forward than chicken out because of nay say
— TheCitizen (@ally_citizen) May 25, 2022
Sources say Peter Obi will be joining Kwankwaso in @0fficialNNPP.
Obi would be Presidential candidate while Kwankwaso would be his vice.
If this works out and NNPP wins the 2023 presidential election, then the two giants – PDP & APC – have fallen.
It is what we want please!
— Benny (@BenUgbana) May 25, 2022
APC and PDP the same set of people, thank God we don’t have to deal with them again. Peter Obi move, we move 💨
NNPP
APGA
— OyinD*💦🍆🍆🍑 (@Oyinkitana) May 25, 2022
A PDP delegate described Peter Obi as “annoying” because was sharing his plans for a better Nigeria instead of sharing dollars. They plotted to humiliate him during the primaries and he saw through their tricks. He has abandoned the party for them. Tueeeeh
— Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) May 25, 2022
If Peter Obi gets the NNPP ticket , it would be two factions of PDP against APC. Half of PDP votes in the North will go to Kwankwanso and most PDP votes in the Southeast will go to Peter Obi. Advantage APC. pic.twitter.com/rYHhnUvmUF
— ᴏnowvo_ᴏᴍᴀsᴏʀᴏ ᴀʟɪ ᴏᴠɪᴇ ™☤🇳🇬 (@OvieNews) May 25, 2022
With Peter Obi dumping the PDP is a clear sign that the 2023 Presidential election is not all about the political party. It's about the individual. We are voting for Peter Obi as an individual because of his pedigree hence any party he joins we are voting for such party.
— PANDO (@Pando_007) May 25, 2022
If Peter Obi moves to NNPP and is given their vice presidential ticket to run with Kwankwaso as Presidential ticket, they won’t win the 2023 Presidential election. However, they can prevent the PDP from winning. Such a scenario may lead to an automatic APC victory!#TableShaker
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) May 25, 2022
Atiku did you say you have 11 million votes on standby? Sorry you just lost them all to PETER OBI. Shame on PDP delegates … You have chosen dollars over good governance. Kwankwaso Presidential #PDPandAPC
…..Obi wherever you go….
— Temitope (@thurpe_johnson) May 25, 2022
Somebody just said, even if Peter Obi goes to join end of the year party, I will vote for him there 😂😂
— Dami’ Adenuga | JUNGLE CLUB (@DAMIADENUGA) May 25, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
