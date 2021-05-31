 SocialMediaTrends: South-East's adherence to IPOB's sit-at-home order & Sowore's travail in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: South-East’s adherence to IPOB’s sit-at-home order & Sowore’s travail in Abuja

2 hours ago

All eyes were on the South-Eastern region of Nigeria on Monday, as residents adhered to a two-day sit-at-home directive issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark Biafra Remembrance Day.

IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had issued the no-movement directive to commemorate May 30th, 1967, the day the then Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon declared a full blown war with the Eastern region, headed by the late Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu for declaring that section of the country as the Republic of Biafra.

Residents registered their compliance to the directive despite calls by some state governors to ignore it and go about their lawful businesses.

Streets, as well as major roads, in many parts of the south-east are currently deserted following Nnamdi Kanu’s order.

Commercial activities are also on a standstill as fear of the unknown kept many indoors.

Sowore

Nigerians have reacted to the alleged shooting of Rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore by a female police officer during a protest in Abuja.

The female officer was said to have fired a tear gas cannister at Mr Sowore who was in the company of other protesters at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

He reportedly sustained injuries from the shot on his limb and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

With the cause of the injury yet to be ascertained as footages from the incident didn’t show clearly what transpired, the police has, however tagged the shooting allegation as false.

Social media users are however calling out the government for its ‘fondness’ for harassing innocent protesters.

…By Okiemute Abraham

