SocialMediaTrends: South-East's adherence to IPOB's sit-at-home order & Sowore's travail in Abuja | Ripples Nigeria

All eyes were on the South-Eastern region of Nigeria on Monday, as residents adhered to a two-day sit-at-home directive issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to mark Biafra Remembrance Day.

IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had issued the no-movement directive to commemorate May 30th, 1967, the day the then Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon declared a full blown war with the Eastern region, headed by the late Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu for declaring that section of the country as the Republic of Biafra.

Residents registered their compliance to the directive despite calls by some state governors to ignore it and go about their lawful businesses.

Streets, as well as major roads, in many parts of the south-east are currently deserted following Nnamdi Kanu’s order.

Commercial activities are also on a standstill as fear of the unknown kept many indoors.

#SitAtHome: Aroma Junction in Akwa the capital city of Anambra State this morning May 31, 2021. pic.twitter.com/TOlYYyMB1q — maҳwҽɭɭ Chuks (@realMaxwellC) May 31, 2021

#SitAtHome: The always-busy environs of Ariaria International Market in Aba is on lockdown this morning. No visible soul sighted on the roads and streets. pic.twitter.com/mEGRBWH5Sr — maҳwҽɭɭ Chuks (@realMaxwellC) May 31, 2021

I'm not igbo or a southerner but i stand witth IPOB 100% let dis clueless government know that enough is enough. Ndi igbo kwenu..!!! #SitAtHome pic.twitter.com/DrFhASjanN — BENUE'S FIRST DAUGHTER 🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@janetjohn95) May 31, 2021

This #SitAtHome carry weight o!

Even mad people no dey road 😂 pic.twitter.com/zilsvLeMES — maҳwҽɭɭ Chuks (@realMaxwellC) May 31, 2021

This is brass filling station in Abakaliki owned by the Governor, dem no open today because of the #SitAtHome order by Nnamdi Kanu: I been think say Umahi na Demi god. #BiafraDay pic.twitter.com/s4XXeI6z1w — ChigozieOfEbonyiState| 12th March🥳 (@UnahChigozie) May 31, 2021

Sowore

Nigerians have reacted to the alleged shooting of Rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore by a female police officer during a protest in Abuja.

The female officer was said to have fired a tear gas cannister at Mr Sowore who was in the company of other protesters at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

He reportedly sustained injuries from the shot on his limb and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

With the cause of the injury yet to be ascertained as footages from the incident didn’t show clearly what transpired, the police has, however tagged the shooting allegation as false.

Social media users are however calling out the government for its ‘fondness’ for harassing innocent protesters.

Freedom is not given. Freedom is taken. The Sowore everyone knows as a peaceful protester still got shot. Even Martin Luther king got killed despite being peaceful with his protests. If you must be free. You must be radical like Nnamdi kanu & Sunday igboho. — IFA FUNSHO (@funshographix) May 31, 2021

Watch clearly. Sowore was first shot with a bullet and afterwards a canister to make it look like he was just teargassed. This is clear act of assassination! pic.twitter.com/W3NQPWLEhx — Towolawi Jamiu #EndSarsNow (@jharmo) May 31, 2021

If sowore should die. Get ready for a commensurate reaction #June12Protest on my mind — onome Sorosoke (@onomeitohan) May 31, 2021

Sowore is such a poor actor, he should try and get some Tutorials from Dino Melaye and Olisa Metuh. — Chigozirim Emeakayi 🇳🇬 (@GoziconC) May 31, 2021

Look at this miscreant hustling for another grant. You haven’t seen anything, Sowore. pic.twitter.com/nKo7ViB6fz — Micheal Akanji  (@mickiebrownkie) May 31, 2021

Watch them promote that Police officer who shot at Sowore. Nigeria is easy to predict. — Malachy Odo II (@MalachyOdo1) May 31, 2021

I doubt the @PoliceNG learnt anything from the #EndSARS protest. How can you shoot a peaceful protester? Apart from the fact that the brutality against Sowore is unwarranted, it can also lead to an uncontrollable violent outrage — Olúyẹmí Fásípè (@YemieFASH) May 31, 2021

Behold the monster Hyelhira Altine Daniel that was instructed to assassinate Omoyele Sowore. pic.twitter.com/EeyErn8SNZ — FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) May 31, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

