Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: Soyinka’s comments on Baba-Ahmed & Portable’s new song spur reactions

Published

2 mins ago

on

Prof. Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate, trended number one on Twitter after condemning ominous remarks made by Labour Party vice presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed, calling them ‘unbecoming.’

In a recent interview, he added that Datti’s remarks as a “kind of do-or-die attitude and provocation” goes contrary to democratic disposition.

The interview sparked reactions as some Nigerians took to social media to remind the Nobel laureate of his action in hijacking a radio station.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Wole Soyinka’s interview

Portable out

In another trending event, Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, will soon release a new song that will describe his 72-hour imprisonment and brief stint at the Ilaro Correctional Facility in Ogun State.

The embattled singer attended a hearing in Ifo, where he was arrested and eventually released after his attorneys finalised his bail terms.

His cases have been postponed until their trial date on April 26.

It was gathered that the song emphasizes the authority of the government on people and depicts Portable as a proud possession of the government.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 + thirteen =