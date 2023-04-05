SocialMediaTrends: Soyinka’s comments on Baba-Ahmed & Portable’s new song spur reactions

Prof. Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate, trended number one on Twitter after condemning ominous remarks made by Labour Party vice presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed, calling them ‘unbecoming.’

In a recent interview, he added that Datti’s remarks as a “kind of do-or-die attitude and provocation” goes contrary to democratic disposition.

The interview sparked reactions as some Nigerians took to social media to remind the Nobel laureate of his action in hijacking a radio station.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Wole Soyinka's problem in Nigeria – 133 Million in Poverty ❌

– Food inflation & Insecurity ❌

– Inflation 19.2% ❌

– 41% unemployment rate❌

– Drug Lord President❌

– Peter Obi ✅

– 20 Million out of school children ❌ pic.twitter.com/ouZkSO3WCd — Damian. (@BigChiefDamian) April 5, 2023

Wole Soyinka is doing a brief for BAT & hiding under the cloak of the solemnity of the SC. He was nowhere to be found when BAT was screaming Emilokan, GRV got bullied, Mc Oluomo threatened Ndiigbo, etc. He is crawling out now to dictate how a victim reacts? Respectfully, shut up! — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) April 5, 2023

Wole Soyinka doesn’t command more respect as Chimamanda and she’s recognised internationally than Prof? When did they give birth to some of these Obidients? Where was Adichie when Soyinka was stood against the military in the 60s? Lol! A whole Nobel Laureate fa! Ori n ta yin! — Fatteh Hamid, MON (@OgbeniAyoola) April 5, 2023

For a man who Hijacked a Radio Station in the 60s For A Man who Advocated Guerrilla Warfare in the Late 90s Calling Datti a Fascist is a bit Rich & Hypocritical I must say. Wole Soyinka should go & Rest before he thoroughly tarnishes what is left of his Reputation! — Pearls (@MissPearls) April 5, 2023

Wole Soyinka is using grey hair to chop agbado… he was very quiet during the rogbodiyan election violence! Awon Professor Nobel prize winner isonu! — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) April 5, 2023

Why are people surprised or outraged to see Wole Soyinka in a different light? Since the start of the Obedient Movement, many people who we thought were fighting for the nation's interest have been exposed as part of the problem. Were you expecting so much from him because … — Kowa Ishaku Yahaya IV (@Yahaya_IV) April 5, 2023

The uncouth insults being directed by some against Professor Wole Soyinka are saddening. He is not a politician for whom some can say all is fair in love and war. He is undeniably a patriot. We should learn to disagree without being disagreeable. — Dr Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) April 5, 2023

Someone said Wole Soyinka needs to take English lessons or look up what the word "Fascism", before speaking because of Datti's criticism. I had to read the tweet like ten times to be sure he was referring to Wole Soyinka. Twitter is truly a leveller. — Dipo 🎖 (@Hardeshinaisma1) April 5, 2023

We never threatened any ethnic group not to come out and vote yet Wole Soyinka linked us to fascism. So were you expecting us to accept!? https://t.co/N7nMggXPMt — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) April 5, 2023

Portable out

In another trending event, Habeeb Okikiola, better known by his stage name Portable, will soon release a new song that will describe his 72-hour imprisonment and brief stint at the Ilaro Correctional Facility in Ogun State.

The embattled singer attended a hearing in Ifo, where he was arrested and eventually released after his attorneys finalised his bail terms.

His cases have been postponed until their trial date on April 26.

It was gathered that the song emphasizes the authority of the government on people and depicts Portable as a proud possession of the government.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Portable don sharply cook banger 😂😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/XGngc815Mq — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 (@TheMahleek) April 5, 2023

People say Portable will soon fade away but this guy turns all his pain and experience into music and make money off it. He sabi music business pass some of una favorite artistes. — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) April 5, 2023

Portable don use his court case drop diss track 😂 pic.twitter.com/KBKbriczZV — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) April 5, 2023

How Portable does this thing, I don't know to be honest. He just used his court case to drop a banger for us, this guy entertain us and still give us banger on a daily 😆pic.twitter.com/yRbaw9QliT — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) April 5, 2023

Portable is one of the smartest artiste in the industry right now, and he’s way smarter than a lot of educated people who always talk down on him on the internet. A lot of you don’t even know how to create opportunities, or turn situations into money. Broooooo, portable is smart. — Shola 👑 (@itsSh0la) April 5, 2023

Wait, I hope all this police episode was not scripted because what's this bomb jam coming out of it? Portable is talent pic.twitter.com/q2LT5CMiVU — Souljah (@jeffphilips1) April 5, 2023

Portable behaves like he doesn’t have sense but he is actually a smart guy. He don rush drop banger 😂 pic.twitter.com/1o0s2zh5Eo — Dr Penking™🇳🇬🇦🇺 (@drpenking) April 5, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

