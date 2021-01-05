SocialMediaTrends: Soyinka’s wish to ‘forget’ existence of Buhari Govt & how Nigerians reacted

Prof. Wole Soyinka was a subject of social media discussions on Tuesday after he frantically declined to comment on the performance of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nobel Laureate stated that it was best for his sanity if he forgot the existence of the current administration.

Speaking in an interview with Kaftan TV on board the Lagos-Ibadan train, when asked if the rail project was a plus to the Buhari administration, Soyinka said:

“I don’t want to talk about Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, I think it is best for my sanity just to avoid that overall question. I can take bits and pieces of Nigeria’s present predicament but I think for one’s sense of balance, one must forget the existence of the Buhari administration.”

Soyinka said this after acknowledging that the Lagos-Ibadan project was “impressive” and “long overdue”.

While some Nigerians chose to lash out at Professor Soyinka for bad-mouthing the Goodluck Jonathan administration while he campaigned for and supported Buhari in 2015, others opined that a total neglect of the administration was a risky move and would encourage further nonchalance by the government.

Nigerians reacted thus:

How can Wole Soyinka be in Buhari’s train and then refuse to give an opinion on Buhari’s government because doing this affects his sanity? This man is a savage. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6mC0NjGfGM — Bankole Akintunde Adebayo (@AdeBanqie) January 4, 2021

There is cause and effect here, if GEJ was not so ineffectual then Buhari will never have stood a chance. We cannot crucify those who acted based on the objective reality at the time, even if this current bloke has proved worse.. . — Panaf Olu Ojedokun (@employlawone) January 5, 2021

LOL… Wole Soyinka is 86 years old and if you don't expect him to be tired at this point, then you're not being considerate. I am tired of criticizing Buhari myself and I am not even 30 yet. Maybe it comes off as hypocrisy but I can assure you that it is not. https://t.co/XgtWlX23nA — Demola Of Lagos (@OmoGbajaBiamila) January 5, 2021

Prof Wole Soyinka refusing to talk about Buhari speaks volume! I could vividly remember he said that Nigeria was living under cloud of shame and dereliction under the administration of GEJ! Why is his sanity deficient and feeble now? — timi 🦅 (@timiPR) January 5, 2021

Buhari supporters are angry with Wole Soyinka for insulting their hero while onboard a train that Buhari's regime inaugurated. Jonathan supporters dislike Soyinka for the role he played in the exit of their hero. We'll all be fine last last — Eniola Akinkuotu (@ENIBOY) January 5, 2021

Reminiscing on Prof. Wole Soyinka's statements about the Buhari admin and I disagree again and again. Whatever happened to demanding good governance from government again? If we all decide to mind our mental health, these chalartans will enslave everybody. — ADD (@ADD_tioned) January 5, 2021

By Okiemute Abraham

