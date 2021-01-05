Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Soyinka’s wish to ‘forget’ existence of Buhari Govt & how Nigerians reacted

January 5, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

Prof. Wole Soyinka was a subject of social media discussions on Tuesday after he frantically declined to comment on the performance of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nobel Laureate stated that it was best for his sanity if he forgot the existence of the current administration.

Speaking in an interview with Kaftan TV on board the Lagos-Ibadan train, when asked if the rail project was a plus to the Buhari administration, Soyinka said:

“I don’t want to talk about Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, I think it is best for my sanity just to avoid that overall question. I can take bits and pieces of Nigeria’s present predicament but I think for one’s sense of balance, one must forget the existence of the Buhari administration.”

Soyinka said this after acknowledging that the Lagos-Ibadan project was “impressive” and “long overdue”.

While some Nigerians chose to lash out at Professor Soyinka for bad-mouthing the Goodluck Jonathan administration while he campaigned for and supported Buhari in 2015, others opined that a total neglect of the administration was a risky move and would encourage further nonchalance by the government.

Nigerians reacted thus:

