SocialMediaTrends: Supporters want Peter Obi as PDP candidate, plan one million-man march

A section of Twitter is planning a one million-man march in support of former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Many Nigerian users on the app on Wednesday took turns to pour out massive testimonies for Obi, a presidential aspirant under the platform of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi is one of several interested aspirants gunning to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock next year.

The Nationwide One Million match in solidarity for Peter Obi presidency coming up on the 21th of may 2022 will be one of a kind in the his of Nigeria. Convention venues across the country will be released soon. Are you ready??#GiveUsPeterObi pic.twitter.com/9yHAMP1o0Q — Peter Obi Videos (@Chude__) May 11, 2022

Meanhile, Obi on Wednesday was leading a Twitter voting poll rolled out by a Nigerian television station.

Many tweeps came out en masse to point out the achievements of the former governor, but the poll was deleted by the television station.

The station’s handle has since been called names and tagged partisan.

Obi ended up making the top trend on Twitter throughout the day. See how Nigerians are reacting:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails purchased APC forms for Jonathan, ASUU’s extended strike

Why did AIT delete their poll? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) May 11, 2022

The media is controlled by those in power. They only project what they want the people to see. #GiveUsPeterObi — OLISAEBUKA CHARLES👑 (@_charlieyoo) May 11, 2022

This Man is exceptionally exceptional.

My TL flooded with pictorial and video evidence of unmatched and impeccable character of an uncommon Nigerian Politician.@OfficialPDPNig #GiveUsPeterObi#PeterObi4President2023 pic.twitter.com/ZB0GBt8khA — JohnKent (@Johnpau04683064) May 11, 2022

He flies economy. He even travelled via road from Lokoja to Keffi. This is something your principal can not try. Wait til he wins the primaries then you will understand that we have the voting strength in Lagos & Oyo. — Data Messiah™️ (@Data_messiah) May 11, 2022

When we narrate how Peter Obi's Convoy as a Governor normally pick & drop school children and stranded people at their various school & homes, people thought we were Lying This captured incident 👇 was last year. We don't understand what they have in Peter Obi#GiveUsPeterObi pic.twitter.com/9Mn5ntOFOM — Peter Obi Videos (@Chude__) May 11, 2022

AIT has deleted the twitter poll where Peter Obi was leading by 82% of votes cast with over 30,000 people voted — JOHNCFC (@johncfc_) May 10, 2022

AIT shouldn’t have deleted that poll, that doesn’t speak well of their organization.

Opinion polls should guide us, it mustn’t turn out as the poster expects. — Somto Onuchukwu (@chosensomto) May 11, 2022

It is very disheartening that @AIT_Online will pull down its online vote because its preferred candidate didn't win, we are observing the handwriting on the wall. @RaymondADokpesi, we are seeing your handiwork.

On @PeterObi we stand.#GiveUsPeterObi pic.twitter.com/iKlDUlIrB1 — Kizito (@MbahKizito) May 11, 2022

By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now