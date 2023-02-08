SocialMediaTrends: ‘Supreme Court judgments never in interest of the masses’, Nigerian laments

Nigerians have been talking after the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a suspension of the deadline for the swapping of old Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The move, which was perceived by many as political, saw President Muhammadu Buhari receiving the Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, in Aso Rock, Abuja.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that three states (Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara) had applied for an order of Interim Injunction restraining “the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) or the commercial banks from suspending or determining or ending on February 10, 2023, the time frame with which the now older version of the 200, 500 and 1,000 denomination of the naira may no longer be legal tender pending the hearing and determination of their motion on notice for interlocutory injunction”.

Reacting to the injunction, the Kaduna state government hailed the judgment, noting that CBN should revise its new naira note swap policy.

Others queried the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court on the matter and believed that the move would not favor the masses.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

KDSG welcomes the ruling of the Supreme Court extending the use of the old naira notes beyond the ill-considered CBN deadline. We thank the justices for their decision and appeal to the federal authorities to welcome the ruling as an opportunity to relieve human suffering. pic.twitter.com/4HIRLf7tjW — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) February 8, 2023

Now that the Supreme Court has given our people some reprieve over the CBN unreasonable deadline for Naira swap, I wonder what will be the face-saving moves of the people's enemies, Atiku, Peter Obi and their Arise TV, who supported the deadline. pic.twitter.com/vxRLZRLrto — Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) February 8, 2023

The suspension of the deadline for old naira notes by Supreme Court today will not end our currency predicament unfortunately, the issue is lack of money in circulation, unless the CBN directs banks to issue old naira notes to us, the crisis is far from over. Talaka bawan Allah! — Peacock (@dawisu) February 8, 2023

The Supreme Court of Nigeria Led by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN has been compromised and they are heading towards compromising our Democracy to serve the Emilokan ambition of Bola Ahmed Tinubu if not checked, Nigerians know your enemies. pic.twitter.com/C8uYvF2zU3 — OGBUAGU (@Tony_Ogbuagu) February 8, 2023

One day The Supreme Court of Nigeria will ask Husbands to sleep with their Wives Ones in Six Months. Vote Labour Party, Vote Peter Obi — Honorable Fatima™ 🇳🇬 (@Fatima_D_great) February 8, 2023

Just when I thought I had seen it all from Nigeria, the Supreme Court of Nigeria came with this? Is the Supreme Court of Justice still the hope of the citizens? pic.twitter.com/YeIpyJZuFP — Peter Obi's foster Daughter (@MfonEsara) February 8, 2023

The Supreme Court of Nigeria is now a political party affiliated with the APC. — OONI OF ABUJA🔴 (@Deji_OoniAbj) February 8, 2023

We won! Nigerians have won! Shame to the enemies of our great nation as the Supreme Court of Nigeria suspends the Central Bank of Nigeria draconian cash policy. Vox Populi Vox Dei‼️ — Amoda Ogunlere’s SPEC (@WanTuran) February 8, 2023

#The supreme court of Nigeria has once again shown that it's nothing but the Supreme corruption of Nigeria, It's judgements are never in the interest of the masses …when the end up setting the country on fire they should remember they are not safe too — PeterObi's Righthand man #Obidatti2023 (@Chi4Obidatti03) February 8, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

