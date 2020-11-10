SocialMediaTrends: Taribo West’s US Election prophecy, Rahama Sadau’s ‘death sentence’ & more

Across social media platforms on Tuesday, Nigerians paid major attention to some ethno-religious and political issues existing in parts of the country.

Twitter Nigeria also went sensational with a range of several other topics, but these trends stood out with the most engagements:

DJ Switch, Asylum

Rumours of Female Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, possibly seeking asylum in Canada due to alleged death threats following her eyewitness reports of the Lekki toll gate shootings, continued to make the rounds on social media.

Speculations heightened after the female entertainer reportedly testified before the Canadian Parliament a day ago to the shooting of unarmed protesters by the Nigerian military.

Meanwhile, over 900 people (at the time of this publication) have signed a petition – TogetherNigeria@60 – started by one Femi Adegbulugbe, asking the Canadian government to refuse DJ Switch’s asylum application.

The petitioners had accused the DJ of “inciting massive carnage and wanton destruction of private and public properties with the #EndSARS protests”.

The petition read in part: “A judicial panel of inquiry has since been instituted by the Lagos State government to inquire into these unfortunate times, but Ms. UDEH and her cohorts, who are the principal parties to these crimes, choose to jet out of Nigeria, and apply for asylum on very bogus terms,”

Nigerians reacted thus:

DJ Switch is a fantastic DJ

But her life changed on 20/10/20. If the asylum news is true,

She may never DJ in Nigeria for many years again. Just because we are a country that will rather hunt and kill her than prosecute the murderers she exposed. Think of that as you go to bed. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 9, 2020

Just imagine if DJ switch was not at Lekki toll gate that night. Sanwo olu and the military would have sold cooked up stories to us and the international community. Anyways I really pray her being granted asylum in Canada works in our favour too. — KANNY🀄 (@o_kanyy) November 10, 2020

Who in God's name is signing this petition to refuse the Canadian asylum for DJ switch😡😡😡😡What is wrong with human beings, Edakun why are people raving mad. This same people might not have sign petitions we signed during #EndSARS ..May God himself not have mercy on them. pic.twitter.com/B3xfkzCQkH — Bonnibel (@EduEle5) November 10, 2020

I am happy that DJ Switch is safe but did it really have to come to this, she had to get asylum in Canada!! Her career that she worked hard for is all gone! Which way Nigeria!!! — Olaoluwakiitan (@iamlighte) November 10, 2020

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Fani-Kayode’s ‘Jezebel’ jab at Kamala, DJ Switch’s ‘escape’ to Canada & more

Rahama Sadau

Rumours, earlier in the day, had it that Kaduna-born actor, Rahama Sadau could be at the verge of facing a death penalty for blasphemy after a ‘controversial’ picture of herself raised dust on social media last week.

Despite having apologized, the 26 year-old actor who is currently suspended by the Northern Filmmakers guild was said to be set to appear before a Sharia Court following charges of blasphemy for bringing insult to the Prophet Mohammed through ‘indecent dressing’.

But some influential handles later debunked the stories as false, insisting that Rahama was never arrested by the Police let alone set to appear before a court.

Rahama, in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, finally cleared the air by calling on people to stop spreading unfounded stories.

I have received many messages that I have been arrested and sentenced to jail earlier today. I have no idea where the news emanated from. I'm therefore calling on people to stop spreading FAKE and unfounded stories… — Rahama Sadau 🇳🇬 (@Rahma_sadau) November 10, 2020

I don’t see any good intention in spreading the fake news about Rahama Sadau, I have said it before and I am saying it now, @PoliceNG didn’t arrest Rahama or anyone else. Any news about her arrest or her being sentenced to death should be regarded as fake news and incitement. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 10, 2020

Rahama sadau allegedly facing death sentence is FAKE NEWS and an effort by some people to stain Islam. It is fake please discard it — ghøst_alamin 👻 (@alamin_ghost) November 10, 2020

Actress Rahama Sadau is about to face Death penalty??? Can they please divide the country. Let everyone go their separate ways please 🙏 — Daddy ❤ (@DaddyStanley_) November 10, 2020

Take away the indiscriminate violence of Boko Haram,a lot of people actually agree with their core ideologies. Boko Haram will read the news about what is happening to Rahama Sadau and smile in satisfaction.This is their vision for Nigeria and its citizens: a Sharia state. — Kelvin Shekau Odanz (@MrOdanz) November 10, 2020

So i will just allow myself b killed cus of my dress, God forbid! I rather become a pegan!

Rahama Sadau — Miracle (@loftymimi) November 10, 2020

In all these our fights for a better Nigeria, I really think the North will hinder a full and quick revolution. There are some things which are not meant to be happening in Nigeria at this stage.

A good example is Rahama sadau case 🤦 — Anyanwu Benita (@Uchaay_Chi) November 10, 2020

Taribo West

Nigerians on social media mocked Former Super Eagles defender and founder of Shelter in the Storm Miracle Ministries of All Nations, Taribo West, for wrongly predicting victory for Donald Trump in the just-concluded American presidential election where Joe Biden emerged winner.

In a video which went viral after the polls had ended, the ex-Eagles defender said he had rightly predicted Edo and Ondo state’s election results and was certain that Trump would defeat Biden by a slight margin.

Twitter users called out the cleric.

😀😀😀😀😀 when a rugged defender like taribo west scores own goal. — Olufowobi olatunde (@Deeteebumps) November 10, 2020

Just saw a video of Taribo West,prophesting that Donald Trump would win the US election.The election is over now,we all know the winneer-Biden.Pastor Taribo West should please stay with football analysis, the prophesy route is not is strong forte. — Tolu Shodunke (@Tolushodunke) November 10, 2020

Lmaoo Taribo west ti loose guard — I'm me (@Cescdot1) November 10, 2020

Don't know whether to laugh or be sad over that Taribo West video making a big deal of predicting election results.That guy once packed National Stadium full to the brim when he brought the biggest stars in the world to Lagos for "Taribo & Friends."To see him reduced to this.Sigh — Babanla (@biolakazeem) November 9, 2020

Taribo west should be on the next night of a thousand laugh …..how can one person have so many jokes like this and he never blow …." Nothing is coming out " …now the first something that is out is already nothing again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0N7lDaEogd — Cryptic Critic (@CriticCryptic) November 10, 2020

From Taribo West to Taribo Waste 😔

Igbo pple already saw this coming but we all ignored 😭 😭 — The Real Dhan (@emesdhan) November 10, 2020

#Ogoni9

Twitter Nigeria recognized late activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists who were unjustly executed under the military government of General Sani Abacha on 10 November, 1995 for agitating against the disregard for environmental laws by the government-backed Shell Petroleum Development Company Of Nigeria.

The hashtag was raised to seek justice for the slain 25 years on, as the demands by agitators have remained constant: Fair share in oil wealth, providing community projects and respect for environmental laws.

We refuse to cower. #RememberSaroWiwa #Ogoni9

10th November 2020, we remember again for the 25th time. pic.twitter.com/qcN87Cd2KR — Nubari Saatah (@Saatah) November 2, 2020

Live in Bori. Ogoni people marching on the street of Bori in honor of the 25th Memorial day commemoration of the killing of Ken Saro-Wiwa and other Ogoni Martyrs.#RememberSaroWiwa#Ogoni9 pic.twitter.com/LUHlCJLl4d — Francis Prince Abdullahi (@FrancisPrinceA1) November 10, 2020

The Niger Delta Congress joins our Ogoni brothers and sisters in asking for justice. Justice for the Ogoni people, and justice for the Niger Delta. May the sacrifices of the Ogoni 9 never be in vain. #RememberSaroWiwa #Ogoni9 #NigerDeltaCongress pic.twitter.com/HQVQEY8x2X — Niger Delta Congress (@ND_Congress) November 10, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

