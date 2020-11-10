Latest Politics

SocialMediaTrends: Taribo West’s US Election prophecy, Rahama Sadau’s ‘death sentence’ & more

November 10, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Across social media platforms on Tuesday, Nigerians paid major attention to some ethno-religious and political issues existing in parts of the country.

Twitter Nigeria also went sensational with a range of several other topics, but these trends stood out with the most engagements:

DJ Switch, Asylum

Rumours of Female Disc Jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, possibly seeking asylum in Canada due to alleged death threats following her eyewitness reports of the Lekki toll gate shootings, continued to make the rounds on social media.

Speculations heightened after the female entertainer reportedly testified before the Canadian Parliament a day ago to the shooting of unarmed protesters by the Nigerian military.

Meanwhile, over 900 people (at the time of this publication) have signed a petition – TogetherNigeria@60 – started by one Femi Adegbulugbe, asking the Canadian government to refuse DJ Switch’s asylum application.

The petitioners had accused the DJ of “inciting massive carnage and wanton destruction of private and public properties with the #EndSARS protests”.

The petition read in part: “A judicial panel of inquiry has since been instituted by the Lagos State government to inquire into these unfortunate times, but Ms. UDEH and her cohorts, who are the principal parties to these crimes, choose to jet out of Nigeria, and apply for asylum on very bogus terms,”

Nigerians reacted thus:

Rahama Sadau

Rumours, earlier in the day, had it that Kaduna-born actor, Rahama Sadau could be at the verge of facing a death penalty for blasphemy after a ‘controversial’ picture of herself raised dust on social media last week.

Despite having apologized, the 26 year-old actor who is currently suspended by the Northern Filmmakers guild was said to be set to appear before a Sharia Court following charges of blasphemy for bringing insult to the Prophet Mohammed through ‘indecent dressing’.

But some influential handles later debunked the stories as false, insisting that Rahama was never arrested by the Police let alone set to appear before a court.

Rahama, in a series of tweets on Tuesday evening, finally cleared the air by calling on people to stop spreading unfounded stories.

Taribo West

Nigerians on social media mocked Former Super Eagles defender and founder of Shelter in the Storm Miracle Ministries of All Nations, Taribo West, for wrongly predicting victory for Donald Trump in the just-concluded American presidential election where Joe Biden emerged winner.

In a video which went viral after the polls had ended, the ex-Eagles defender said he had rightly predicted Edo and Ondo state’s election results and was certain that Trump would defeat Biden by a slight margin.

Twitter users called out the cleric.

#Ogoni9

Twitter Nigeria recognized late activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight other Ogoni activists who were unjustly executed under the military government of General Sani Abacha on 10 November, 1995 for agitating against the disregard for environmental laws by the government-backed Shell Petroleum Development Company Of Nigeria.

The hashtag was raised to seek justice for the slain 25 years on, as the demands by agitators have remained constant: Fair share in oil wealth, providing community projects and respect for environmental laws.

…By Okiemute Abraham

