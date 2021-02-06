SocialMediaTrends: ‘The future is CowtoCurrency’ – Jokes, wild speculations trail CBN’s new Crypto policy

The social media space in Nigeria has been awashed with reactions from users across the world following the new regulation on crypto transactions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The apex bank had on Friday put out a statement via a letter to Deposit Money Banks (DMBs), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs), to stop transactions relating to cryptocurrencies, citing its concern about the risk associated with coins.

According to the CBN, “dealing in crypto currencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited”.

Nigerians then took to social media to react to the development, with many slamming the federal government for what they considered to be a retrogressive action.

Now that they've banned crypto,

expect things like Dangocoin, Cowcoin, Fulacoin, Buhacoin, Crowwecoin, APCcoin Osibancoin, Tinucoin, Yahacoin, Bokocoin, Kidnapcoin, Bandicoin & more You never knew you were Adamu

when voted for the competent Buhari

here in Nigeria. Expect more — I Z U (@heisizumichaels) February 6, 2021

We Need To Open Up Our Economy, Not Close It The number one challenge facing Nigeria is youth unemployment. In fact, it is not a challenge, it is an emergency. It affects our economy and is exacerbating insecurity in the nation. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) February 6, 2021

This cryptocurrency ban is a reminder that Nigeria's elite are not interested in pulling up the country. They are only interested in their own irrational self-interests. A primitive money-grubbing class that can make profit only by taking and monopolising the country’s resources. — Ayo Sogunro – #Transformist; #EndSARS (@ayosogunro) February 6, 2021

We lamented for years to end Open grazing & #EndSARS but they kept quiet, now they ended #Bitcoin overnight.

Soon the police will harrass the youths for having crypto wallet on their phone, Buhari has given these animals licence to continue what we peacefully protested for. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZNWTVVUB8I — 𝗡𝗮𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗜𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 (@IsimeNancy) February 6, 2021

How to buy crypto on @binance using P2P feature coming in shortly ! Dear coconut head generation, we must use all legitimate means to liberate ourselves financially! — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) February 6, 2021

Do governments realize that banning crypto won´t change a thing🤔👀@cctip_io airdrop 6854 gor 321 — EcoCoin (@EcoCoin1) February 6, 2021

But reactions grww to a whole different level on Saturday morning as Nigerians on Twitter trended the word CowtoCurrency in relation to the recent ban on cryptocurrency.

The word was first tweeted by former Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba, who quoted his earlier tweet about cow ranching being a better business.

“When the estimated 33 million cattle in Nigeria are ranched, the economic value chain is enough to power many processing industries in Nigeria, create jobs & help in bringing lasting peace between our valuable farmers & herders.”

Nigerians latched on it, taking the opportunity to disagree further with the policies of the Nigerian state which they say are not helping the citizens in any way.

CowtoCurrency Networking. Join the trend. Hugely profitable!!! https://t.co/6F9SxfpUdn — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) February 6, 2021

The future is cowtocurrency — Loladè (@Lolade4PF) February 6, 2021

Better Investments! Those who might have lost their monies through a shortcut business called Crypto should learn to invest on real assets, like cows, which assured of huge returns on investment. Cow Ranching business is more lucrative than all cryptocurrencies combined. Lol. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) February 5, 2021

Adamu said cowtocurrency over cryptocurrency Omo make the person wey dey watch this Nigeria movie press pause make we rest small abeg 😩 — Attah of Nigeria🇳🇬 (@Akortainment) February 6, 2021

So how can I buy some CowtoCurrency and BitCow? — 𝔇𝔞𝔪𝔦 🤟 (@sincerelydami) February 6, 2021

History will go down till ages that a COW RULED the most population black nation on earth from 2015-2023 What a misfortune⁉️ https://t.co/PnEVXeTpzv — The Sane One (@AboluwadeCephas) February 6, 2021

Very soon, everyone with mobile phones will not be safe in this country. The government will begin to arrest us all. If crypto currency is now illegal, I mean what else is left for the youth in a country where unemployment is the order of the day #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/CcMH9WVoQf — IJEBUU (@ijebu_) February 6, 2021

