SocialMediaTrends: Tolu Ogunlesi’s resignation rumours, Minister Lai under fire & other stories

The controversies trailing last week’s shooting incident at Lekki toll gate have continued to form the subjects of discussion on major social media platforms.

Each day that passes sees #EndSARS protesters go a step further in unraveling the truth concerning the #LekkiMassacre, and Wednesday was not different.

The question of ‘WHO GAVE THE ORDERS’ and #WhoOrderedLekkiMassacre trended alongside #EndPoliceBrutality for hours on Wednesday. But the following stories gained the most engagements:

Army, Sanwo-Olu

The Nigerian Army finally went back on their words over the Lekki toll gate shootings having previously denied that troops were deployed to the location on October 20.

According to a statement signed by Major Osoba Olaniyi, acting Deputy Director of the 81 division Army Public Relations, the military stated categorically that they never opened fire on the protesters and were never involved in forestalling the violence already brewing in Lagos until the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, invited them after the 24 hours curfew was imposed.

The statement came a day after Sanwo-Olu admitted that the shooting was carried out by men of the Nigerian military, promising that those responsible would be held accountable. But the question on the ‘fingers’ of Nigerians has remained “Who ordered the shooting?”

For those of us who doesnt understand this Statement, let me summarise it. The Army said, 1. They know nothing and wasnt involved in #LekkiMassacre (see para 1) 2. They only got involved 24 hours later by Gov Jide when looting, vandalism was high, anachy was the imminent pic.twitter.com/ZIpsNKIpZf — #SARSMUSTEND🕘 (@kellyfreshmmy) October 28, 2020

Lol.. if this is part of the case, then he really needs new people around him. — ayoola animashaun (@som1twisted) October 27, 2020

Very good. We'll reconvene for 2nd half tomorrow. — 🧚🏾‍♂️ You know who (@tonipearl) October 27, 2020

Nigerian politicians are never scared of having blood in their hands ooooooooooooooo. It's like a meal to all of them — larrybones😎 (@Larrybones01) October 28, 2020

Someone Did

Who? — Madike Victor #EndSars 🇳🇬 (@madikevictor) October 28, 2020

Tolu Ogunlesi

Presidential aide on New media, Tolu Ogunlesi’s rumoured resignation after his unusual silence since the Lekki shootings on October 20 got his name trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

A Twitter user tweeted on his resignation on Wednesday, but later deleted the tweet.

The suspicion was triggered further after another user brought Ogunlesi’s recent Medium publication on the timeline, in which the Presidential aide condemned the shooting of peaceful protesters as having “no constitutional justification”.

In the publication, Ogunlesi asserted that the perpetrators be brought to book, stating that “anything less would suggest institutional complicity”.

Meanwhile, a yet-to-be-verified support handle of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Nigerians to regard the rumour as “fake news”. But this does not hold water.

If this man Tolu ogunlesi @toluogunlesi, The special assistant on Digital & Social media to the President @MBuhari truly resigned, then Nigeria is headed the right direction with this #SoroSokeGeneration as he did just the right thing. Whether sooner or late doesn't matter pic.twitter.com/eMI13IkaWq — #EndSARS (@buddyankie) October 28, 2020

During and after #EndSARS protests, I’ve heard several disagreements with Pro-APC folks but Tolu Ogunlesi is one of the many exceptions I know how tough his job is, hence my reservations Kindly read his medium post on #EndSARS you will understand why I hold him in high regard pic.twitter.com/FDLxlcQdDd — Bankole Akintunde Adebayo (@AdeBanqie) October 28, 2020

I don't believe the rumours, but even if true, resignation doesn't absolve Tolu Ogunlesi from culpability. — Sammy Desh (@Deshysmalls) October 28, 2020

Tolu Ogunlesi after reading about his resignation online. pic.twitter.com/D3y0Fm47qN — Premier (@SodiqTade) October 28, 2020

It’s none of our business if he resigns or not. May corruption not bring #Nigeria to its Knees by the kinda heartless, lack of empathy, lack of love politicians we inherited in Nigeria both in Ruling Party and Opposition. — Adebanjo Taiwo (@TaiwoSAdebanjo) October 28, 2020

Tolu Ogunlesi's resignation if true, does not absolve him from any form culpability. Neither does his resignation guarantee a change in his views, ideologies & support. For all we know, he might hve resigned due to poor working conditions, yet trying to play heroism card. — Young Otutu (@YoungOtutu) October 28, 2020

Bold of your life to think Tolu Ogunlesi will resign 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6CZ4GO8qZ2 — stevezy (@stevezyyyy) October 28, 2020

Arise TV, Dr Abati

The TV station, Arise, has won the hearts of social media users once again, after an old interview video resurfaced on the internet, of Nigerian journalist, Dr. Reuben Abati responding to a controversial statement by a regional police Commander in Ghana, who advised his officers to reduce involvement in sexual activities in preparation for the country’s general elections.

Dr. Abati’s opinion on why he thinks the police commander’s assertion was a fallacy, became the talk of the day.

How is this man saying everything with straight face 😂😂😂😂 — I am who I am (@Iammichelangelo) October 28, 2020

Lai Mohammed

Minister for Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, came under fire for calling for the regulation of Nigeria’s social media space, stating that the move would curb the spread of fake news that could lead to breakdown of law and order.

“We are sitting on a time bomb on this issue of fake news. Unfortunately, we have no national policy on social media and we need one. When we went to China, we could not get google, Facebook, and Instagram. You could not even use our email in China because they made sure it is censored and well regulated,” the Minister said.

Lai also made reference to the #EndSARS Protests, pointing out how protesters successfully mobilized themselves through the platform.

“They mobilised using social media. The war today revolves around two things: Smart phones and data, and these young men don’t even watch television or listen to the radio or read newspapers”.

Twitter users responded thus:

Lai Mohammed said China’s success in regulating its Social media, is the reason Social Media will be regulated in Nigeria. He failed to mention that China is a Communist State, & China executes corrupt politicians. Nigeria is a kakistocratic state, & Nigeria rewards corruption. — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) October 27, 2020

What about the policy that permits the execution of corrupt public office holders, why didn't they imitate that? — Mike (@sodipo_ayodele) October 28, 2020

#EndSARS: We need Social Media to regulate 'Lai Mohammed' and Nigerian Government.#BlackTuesdayNigeria Jide l Burna Boy l Sanwo-Olu l #LekkiMassacre pic.twitter.com/Vx92oMgT9D — Concerned Citizens for Good Governance🍥 (@CC4Atiku) October 28, 2020

Crowwe

The Nigerian Twitter has continued to discredit a social media app brand, Crowwe, owned by ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, over what might be considered an unsettled score.

Mr Garba, known by most Twitter users for his controversial stance on tribal issues, decried the issuing of poor ratings on his novel app as he called on Nigerian youths to be supportive of the innovation capable of benefitting the economy.

Some of you who gave negative review in stores without even testing the app are doing much to hurt the fellow youth you claimed to be fighting for. Our estimate shows that for every 500 new users on Crowwe, there will be need for a new additional hand. We just employed two more. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) October 27, 2020

It's not hatred. He made himself a political tool knowing fully well the implication that may have caused his business. So, feel free to download and use it, but don't come here and try to be cute with "Arewa". — Jarumi 5G (@rand0mGe3k) October 28, 2020

Adamu Garba's app 'Crowwe' is getting awful reviews, mostly from Nigerians. If I were in AG's shoe, i would device a creative means to apologize, appeal and tap into the patriotism of Nigerians, especially those from the south — Obinna Nwosu (@obi_Nwosu) October 28, 2020

First he creates an app ‘similar’ to twitter, he then copies Twitter’s use of a bird, gave the app a wack name and the next thing he is advocating for Twitter ban in Nigeria! Lmao! Even if that happens, we will accept our fate rather than use this dead-on-arrival Crowwe! — Adeniyi Odusote (@TheTownCrier_11) October 28, 2020

…By Okiemute Abraham

