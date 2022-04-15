SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as highlife musician, Orlando Julius, dies at 79

The news of the demise of highlife musician, Julius Aremu Olusanya Ekemode, popularly known as Orlando Julius, attracted reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Orlando was reported to have died on Thursday Night despite showing no sign of illness.

His death was announced in the early hours of Friday by his wife, Latoya Ekemode.

“Yes, my husband passed on late last night, there was no indication that death was coming, he was not ill, he only slept and died in his sleep,” she said.

The ‘A dara, a dara’ crooner’s death was also confirmed by music promoter, Bimbo Esho.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, also joined other friends and fans of the veteran musician to condole the family of the deceased.

Veteran highlife musician, Orlando Julius, died at the age of 79.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Waking up to the news that the great Orlando Julius Ekemode has joined his ancestors. He passed away in the early hours of this morning at the age of 79. pic.twitter.com/ZA6nxsXRnp — The Jidé Taiwo (@thejidetaiwo) April 15, 2022

Just heard of the passing of Mr Orlando Julius, RIP Sir, condolences to his family ,praying for strength and comfort for his family at this difficult time. He was a great musician and great saxophonist. — Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) April 15, 2022

Orlando Julius Aremu Olusanya Ekemode loved his craft. All the way to the end. All the way till 79. RIP, boss. You gave us good music and left us fond memories. pic.twitter.com/gsfzyVSgvZ — Moverick (@moverick) April 15, 2022

Another legend passes on. Afrobeat and highlife legend, the great saxophonist, composer and singer, Orlando Julius Ekemode has died at the age of 79. pic.twitter.com/H0gZOSSZE9 — olúwo jògbòdó òrúnmìlà (@animolenikun) April 15, 2022

By Hamzat Rasheed

