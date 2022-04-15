Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as highlife musician, Orlando Julius, dies at 79

1 hour ago

The news of the demise of highlife musician, Julius Aremu Olusanya Ekemode, popularly known as Orlando Julius, attracted reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Orlando was reported to have died on Thursday Night despite showing no sign of illness.

His death was announced in the early hours of Friday by his wife, Latoya Ekemode.

“Yes, my husband passed on late last night, there was no indication that death was coming, he was not ill, he only slept and died in his sleep,” she said.

The ‘A dara, a dara’ crooner’s death was also confirmed by music promoter, Bimbo Esho.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, also joined other friends and fans of the veteran musician to condole the family of the deceased.

Veteran highlife musician, Orlando Julius, died at the age of 79.

See how Nigerians reacted:

