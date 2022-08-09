News
SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Nigerian novelist, Biyi Bandele, passes on
It was a sad day in Hollywood on Tuesday as Nigerian novelist and playwright, Biyi Bandele was confirmed dead.
The death of the director of ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ and co-director of ‘Blood Sisters’ was confirmed in a statement released via his Facebook page by his daughter, Temi Bandele.
The Kaduna-born Yoruba novelist spent the first 18 years of his life in the north-central part of the country, before moving to Lagos in 1987 where he studied drama at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.
The news of Bandele’s death has shocked his fans and colleagues as they put up his picture to mourn him.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians rebuke Keyamo for asking parents to beg ASUU to call off strike
See how Nigerians are reacting:
Biyi Bandele, director of movie adaptation of Chimamanda’s book, is dead https://t.co/4WYLgyBcmq
— Ripples Nigeria (@RipplesNG) August 9, 2022
I am saddened to hear of the death of ace filmmaker, Biyi Bandele. His death leaves a gap in the industry that will be impossible to fill. On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, fans and colleagues. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Bly7hdEV0n
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 9, 2022
Last night I went to bed with tears in my eyes and a heavy heart… RIP Egbon Biyi Bandele 🙏🏾
— DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) August 9, 2022
Nollywood film director Biyi Bandele, known for 'Half of a Yellow Sun', 'Blood Sisters' and upcoming 'The King's Horseman', dies at 54. pic.twitter.com/xT9DbQGGFz
— What Kept Me Up (@WKM_Up) August 9, 2022
Iconic Nollywood director, Biyi Bandele, has sadly passed away at 54💔
His works include; Half of Yellow Sun, Fifty, Blood Sisters (2022), MTV Shuga S3, Elesin Oba,The King’s Horseman (unreleased) & more.
May his soul rest in peace🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ougtMqLKO9
— TXT (@txt_mag) August 8, 2022
Such devastating news to wake up to. Wow 💔
Rest In Perfect Peace, Biyi Bandele.
My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.
— Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) August 9, 2022
My heart is heavy. We were planning to make his book Burma Boy into a major Motion Picture. There were many others in the works.
RIP Biyi Bandele.
Thank you for being a friend, mentor, therapist and supporter.
— Kenneth Gyang (@kennethgyang) August 9, 2022
I pause to mourn soulful Biyi Bandele, eponymous scion of the Burma Boy, Solomon Bamidele Thomas, aka Tommy Sparkle, grandson of railways man of rustic Kafanchan. Biyi was a time machine in a dreamy realm called Nigeria where tragedy and triumph twin to meet a world at war. Adieu pic.twitter.com/Fhk1FOB0An
— Adewole Adebayo ESQ (@Pres_Adebayo) August 8, 2022
Rest in peace, Biyi Bandele. Thank you for your contribution in African literature and film. https://t.co/1jDa84sstF
— Kẹ́mi (@kemifalodun) August 8, 2022
…By Hamzat Rasheed
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...