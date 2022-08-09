Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Nigerian novelist, Biyi Bandele, passes on

Published

2 mins ago

on

Biyi Bandele, director of movie adaptation of Chimamanda’s book, is dead

It was a sad day in Hollywood on Tuesday as Nigerian novelist and playwright, Biyi Bandele was confirmed dead.

The death of the director of ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ and co-director of ‘Blood Sisters’ was confirmed in a statement released via his Facebook page by his daughter, Temi Bandele.

The Kaduna-born Yoruba novelist spent the first 18 years of his life in the north-central part of the country, before moving to Lagos in 1987 where he studied drama at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The news of Bandele’s death has shocked his fans and colleagues as they put up his picture to mourn him.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians rebuke Keyamo for asking parents to beg ASUU to call off strike

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

