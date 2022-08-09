SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Nigerian novelist, Biyi Bandele, passes on

It was a sad day in Hollywood on Tuesday as Nigerian novelist and playwright, Biyi Bandele was confirmed dead.

The death of the director of ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ and co-director of ‘Blood Sisters’ was confirmed in a statement released via his Facebook page by his daughter, Temi Bandele.

The Kaduna-born Yoruba novelist spent the first 18 years of his life in the north-central part of the country, before moving to Lagos in 1987 where he studied drama at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The news of Bandele’s death has shocked his fans and colleagues as they put up his picture to mourn him.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians rebuke Keyamo for asking parents to beg ASUU to call off strike

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Biyi Bandele, director of movie adaptation of Chimamanda’s book, is dead https://t.co/4WYLgyBcmq — Ripples Nigeria (@RipplesNG) August 9, 2022

I am saddened to hear of the death of ace filmmaker, Biyi Bandele. His death leaves a gap in the industry that will be impossible to fill. On behalf of my family, I extend our sincere condolences to his family, loved ones, fans and colleagues. May his soul Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/Bly7hdEV0n — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 9, 2022

Last night I went to bed with tears in my eyes and a heavy heart… RIP Egbon Biyi Bandele 🙏🏾 — DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) August 9, 2022

Nollywood film director Biyi Bandele, known for 'Half of a Yellow Sun', 'Blood Sisters' and upcoming 'The King's Horseman', dies at 54. pic.twitter.com/xT9DbQGGFz — What Kept Me Up (@WKM_Up) August 9, 2022

Iconic Nollywood director, Biyi Bandele, has sadly passed away at 54💔 His works include; Half of Yellow Sun, Fifty, Blood Sisters (2022), MTV Shuga S3, Elesin Oba,The King’s Horseman (unreleased) & more. May his soul rest in peace🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ougtMqLKO9 — TXT (@txt_mag) August 8, 2022

Such devastating news to wake up to. Wow 💔 Rest In Perfect Peace, Biyi Bandele. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. — Beverly Naya (@BeverlyNaya) August 9, 2022

My heart is heavy. We were planning to make his book Burma Boy into a major Motion Picture. There were many others in the works. RIP Biyi Bandele. Thank you for being a friend, mentor, therapist and supporter. — Kenneth Gyang (@kennethgyang) August 9, 2022

I pause to mourn soulful Biyi Bandele, eponymous scion of the Burma Boy, Solomon Bamidele Thomas, aka Tommy Sparkle, grandson of railways man of rustic Kafanchan. Biyi was a time machine in a dreamy realm called Nigeria where tragedy and triumph twin to meet a world at war. Adieu pic.twitter.com/Fhk1FOB0An — Adewole Adebayo ESQ (@Pres_Adebayo) August 8, 2022

Rest in peace, Biyi Bandele. Thank you for your contribution in African literature and film. https://t.co/1jDa84sstF — Kẹ́mi (@kemifalodun) August 8, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now