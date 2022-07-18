Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Nollywood stars Ada Ameh, Sola Onayiga pass on

Published

2 mins ago

on

Nigerians have been expressing their shock and grief as the news of the death of Nollywood veteran actress, Ada Ameh, filtered the air.

Nigerian entertainers and celebrities have also joined in mourning the 48-year-old actress.

The Ajegunle-born comedienne was said to have died while she was being rushed to a nearby Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Hospital.

The actress was popularly known for her role as Emu in the Africa Magic family drama, The Johnsons.

It was gathered that she was still grieving over the loss of her daughter, Aladi Godgift, who died in October 2020 at just over 30 years old.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians celebrate Dolapo Osinbajo at 55, react to alleged vote buying in Osun

Sola Awojobi Onayiga

In another grieving trend, Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Awojobi Onayiga, has also been confirmed dead.

Her death was announced by film specialist, Husseini Shaibu, via his Twitter page.

“Just learnt that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga passed on today.

“Auntie Sola is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka Cooking practicals in the defunct TV sitcom ‘CHECKMATE’! Journey well, Ma!” he wrote.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the late actress who was best known for her role as Ireti, in the vintage TV series, ‘Fuji House of Commotion’.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

