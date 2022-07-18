SocialMediaTrends: Tributes pour in as Nollywood stars Ada Ameh, Sola Onayiga pass on

Nigerians have been expressing their shock and grief as the news of the death of Nollywood veteran actress, Ada Ameh, filtered the air.

Nigerian entertainers and celebrities have also joined in mourning the 48-year-old actress.

The Ajegunle-born comedienne was said to have died while she was being rushed to a nearby Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Hospital.

The actress was popularly known for her role as Emu in the Africa Magic family drama, The Johnsons.

It was gathered that she was still grieving over the loss of her daughter, Aladi Godgift, who died in October 2020 at just over 30 years old.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Ada Ameh never recovered from the depression due to her daughter's untimely death. Rest in power Emu ❤️🙏🕊️ pic.twitter.com/qUKPcissQ3 — Kodie 🇦🇷 (@chiikodiie) July 18, 2022

Before 2020, Ada Ameh lost 6 of her siblings to death (3 brothers, 3 Sisters) On October 20,2020,she lost her only child, a beautiful daughter which she gave birth to at Age 14. She started battling with ill-health In March 2022,she lost yet another sister Life is very cruel — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) July 18, 2022

My heart is so heavy, I don’t even know what to say 😭😭 one of the people I look up to in the film industry 💔 Rip aunty Ada Ameh. I’ll miss you so much 💔 pic.twitter.com/EherrUNIdJ — Nancy Isime (@NancyIsime__) July 18, 2022

Ada Ameh’s death is so painful. One of My fav on The Johnsons especially when she says “a lucky lo lo” “Apor” .. she just lost a child and her now.. May God put us through our tough times. This one is very painful 😖 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) July 18, 2022

I really love how Empress Njamah was really committed to this her friendship with Ada Ameh. I hope you all out there are committed that friendship of yours and always standby them…Is sad she's no more…Lord grant her eternal rest💔💔 pic.twitter.com/n8Zv30vV9w — NeduHandiworks (@nedudotcom) July 18, 2022

Ada Ameh talked about her mental issues few weeks ago, and now she's gone???😭😭😭💔 pic.twitter.com/DEaTkcax5U — UncLe SARM (@Uncle_sarm) July 18, 2022

It was agonizing for Ada Ameh to bury six of her siblings.

She lost her only child in 2020, the daughter whom she had at 14.

Ms battled with ill-health and it got worsened after losing another sister in March 2022.

Condolence to the Johnsons, her family.

RIP Ada. It’s sad. pic.twitter.com/4E9VShQ7WI — President Eniola Daniel (@UnlimitedEniola) July 18, 2022

Sola Awojobi Onayiga

In another grieving trend, Veteran Nollywood actress, Sola Awojobi Onayiga, has also been confirmed dead.

Her death was announced by film specialist, Husseini Shaibu, via his Twitter page.

“Just learnt that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga passed on today.

“Auntie Sola is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka Cooking practicals in the defunct TV sitcom ‘CHECKMATE’! Journey well, Ma!” he wrote.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the late actress who was best known for her role as Ireti, in the vintage TV series, ‘Fuji House of Commotion’.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Just learnt that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga passed on today. Auntie Sola is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka Cooking practicals in the defunct TV sitcom 'CHECKMATE'! Journey well Ma! pic.twitter.com/gftQuHA7XM — Husseini Shaibu, Ph.D (@igalaman) July 18, 2022

I didn’t expect waking up to the news of the death of Sola Onayiga (Ireti of Fuji House of Commotion) and Ada Ameh (Mrs Emu Johnson of The Johnsons). Their death hits me in the chest because these are 2 actresses who made me love the popular TV shows they appeared in. Death!🕊 pic.twitter.com/G5iBoxbomu — FK – Not Abudu || God’s Cup Of Tea (@folakemiajayi_) July 18, 2022

These women gave us unforgettable TV characters. Quite a dark day for Nollywood. R.I.P. Sola Onayiga

R.I.P. Ada Ameh We honour & thank you for the memories. 🕊💔🕊 — Uche Chika Elumelu (@uchechika_e) July 18, 2022

As a 90's baby, seeing the death of Ada Ameh and Sola Onayiga hits a different way and I don't like it. 💔 — Wolfie 🐺 (@TheIgboWolf) July 18, 2022

Rest In Peace Sola Onayiga. AkA Ireti (Fuji House of commotions)… Y’all made our childhood amazing with lotts of memories. Rest on Legend 🌸🪦🕊🕯 pic.twitter.com/ZZetfzvE3E — SimplyChimy😊 (@ChimyCent) July 18, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

